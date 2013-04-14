Toni Morrison Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning author Toni Morrison.
Personal:
Birth date: February 18, 1931
Birth place: Lorain, Ohio
Birth name: Chloe Anthony Wofford
Father: George Wofford
Mother: Ella Ramah (Willis) Wofford
Marriage: Harold Morrison (1958-1964, divorced)
Children: Slade and Harold Ford
Education: Howard University, B.A., 1953; Cornell University, M.A., 1955
Other Facts:
Is the first African-American woman to win a Nobel Prize.
Wrote the libretto for "Margaret Garner," which premiered in 2005.
Timeline:
1955-1957 - Teaches at Texas Southern University.
1963-1983 - Works as an editor at Random House.
1970 - "The Bluest Eye" is published.
1973 - "Sula" is published.
1977 - "Song of Solomon" is published.
1981 - "Tar Baby" is published.
1984 -1989 - Serves as the Albert Schweitzer Professor of the Humanities at the State University of New York in Albany.
1987 - "Beloved" is published.
1988 - Is awarded the Pulitzer Prize for "Beloved."
1989-2006 - Serves as the Robert F. Goheen Chair in the Council of the Humanities at Princeton University.
1993 - Is awarded a Nobel Prize in Literature.
1998 - The film version of "Beloved," starring Oprah Winfrey and Danny Glover, is released.
2000 - Is awarded the National Humanities Medal.
2001 - Is given the Pell Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts.
2001 - Is given the Enoch Pratt Free Library Lifetime Literary Achievement Award.
2004 - "Remember: The Journey to School Integration" is published.
2004 - Is awarded the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work-Fiction for "Love."
2005 - Is given the Coretta Scott King Award for "Remember: The Journey to School Integration."
2010 - Morrison's son Slade dies from pancreatic cancer.
May 2012 - Is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama.
2013 - Wins the NYC Literary Honors for Fiction.
April 2015 - Morrison is announced as the 2016 Charles Eliot Norton Professor of Poetry at Harvard University.
2017 - "The Origin of Others" is published.