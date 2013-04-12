Story highlights
The Lucy 4 keyboard for the disabled can be accessed by laser control
Hanebrink: When it comes to jobs and school, assistive technology can level the playing field
The keyboard is designed to limit head movement
Video producer’s note: Lasers are now being used to help people with disabilities communicate. CNN got a firsthand look at how this assistive technology works when Sandy Hanebrink, executive director of Touch the Future, gave us a demonstration of the Lucy 4 keyboard at the Abilities Expo in Atlanta.
In the above video you’ll see how the technology has given a voice to people that would otherwise have no means of communicating on computers and smartphones.
