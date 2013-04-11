Story highlights Maduro, Capriles will square off in Sunday's presidential vote The election comes less than six weeks after the death of Chavez More than 18.9 million Venezuelans are registered to vote The economy and crime are key issues at stake

Less than six weeks after President Hugo Chavez’s death, Venezuelans will head to the polls Sunday to pick a new leader.

The closely watched election was the second time in just over six months that voters in the South American country cast ballots in a presidential election.

Chavez, who ruled Venezuela for 14 years, celebrated a triumphant re-election victory in October. After his death on March 5, authorities announced new elections to select his successor.

Who’s running to replace Chavez?

Maduro, 50, was the United Socialist Party of Venezuela’s candidate. Capriles, 40, represents a coalition of opposition parties.

Maduro started his career as a bus driver in Caracas, rose through the ranks as a union leader and eventually became part of Chavez’s inner circle. He has been the interim leader since Chavez’s death, and served as vice president and foreign minister in his administration.

Capriles is the former governor of Miranda state. He lost to Chavez in October’s presidential vote, coming within 10 percentage points of the longtime leader. It was a significant gap, but the closest any opposition candidate ever came to defeating Chavez during his rule.

Maduro has pledged to continue Chavez’s plan to build “21st century socialism.” Capriles says he pushing a more moderate approach, promising to continue social programs and improve the country’s economy.

What are the key issues at stake?

Crime, inflation and food shortages are key problems on the minds of many in the nation. But heated rhetoric on the campaign trail has focused more on personal attacks between the candidates and sparring over the legacy of Chavez.

No matter who wins, the question of what will happen in Venezuela without Chavez at the helm looms large over the elections.

How many people are expected to cast ballots?

More than 18.9 million Venezuelans are registered to vote in the presidential election.

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council says that more than 100,000 Venezuelans are registered to vote abroad at diplomatic offices in 88 countries. There are more than 37,681 Venezuelans registered to vote in the United States, according to government figures.

Who will be watching?

In addition to representatives from national organizations serving as observers, Venezuela’s National Electoral Council says 170 foreigners have been invited to witness the elections in Venezuela. The international group includes delegations from the Union of South American Nations and the Atlanta-based Carter Center.

