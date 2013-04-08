Larry Page Fast Facts

Breaking News

(CNN)Here is a look at the life of Larry Page, co-founder of Google.

Personal:
Birth date: March 26, 1973
Birth place: Lansing, Michigan
Birth name: Lawrence Page
    Father: Carl Page, a computer science professor
    Read More
    Mother: Gloria Page
    Marriage: Lucinda "Lucy" Southworth (December 2007-present)
    Children: A son born in 2009 and another child born in 2011
    Education: University of Michigan, B.S.E., 1995; Stanford University, M.S., 1998
    Other Facts:
    Google     is a play on the word googol, the term for the numeral one followed by 100 zeroes.
    Page has a vocal cord condition that he says is responsible for his hoarser, softer speaking voice. He also has Hashimoto's Thyroiditis, a disorder that causes inflammation of the thyroid gland.
    Timeline:
    1995     - Meets Sergey Brin at Stanford University.
    1998 - Co-founds Google with Sergey Brin.
    September 7, 1998 - Google is launched.
    1998-2001 - CEO of Google.
    2001-2011 - President of products at Google.
    April 4, 2011-October 2, 2015 - CEO of Google.
    August 10, 2015 - Google announces a corporate restructuring, forming an umbrella company called Alphabet and naming Sundar Pichai as the new CEO to the core business of Google. Page will serve as Alphabet's CEO and Sergey Brin will serve as president.
    October 2, 2015 - CEO of Alphabet.
    June 2016 - According to a Bloomberg Businessweek report, Page has secretly invested more than $100 million of his own money to fund two flying car companies, Kitty Hawk and Zee.Aero.
    March 2018 - Ranked number 12 on Forbes' list of The World's Billionaires, with a net worth of $48.8 billion.