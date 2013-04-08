David Letterman Fast Facts

Cher and Letterman have a storied past, as the singer seems to have a unique ability to confound the comedian. Once in 1996 she told him he looked like "s---," and generally gave him a hard time. However, the singer has appeared on his show several times since, including in 2013, when she gave him a big hug after performing a song off her latest album.

Cher keeps Dave on his toes —

Prior to her court-mandated stint in rehab, Lindsay Lohan gave an emotional but also surprisingly endearing and transparent interview. Letterman, of course, didn't take the easy route and asked pointed, frank questions. Although he led her down a road that ended in tears, the host commended Lohan when it was done: "We never thought we'd see you again, honestly, because of the jokes and stuff," he told her. "But you have enough spine, enough sense of yourself, enough poise to come out here and talk to me."

Letterman isn't above poking some friendly fun at his rival, Jay Leno, and in the disastrous NBC late night wars of 2010, Letterman kicked it up a notch. But, we assume, it was all in good fun -- Letterman still joined Oprah Winfrey and Leno in a "Late Show" promo during the Super Bowl that year, an ad that was said to be Letterman's idea.

Richard Simmons and David Letterman have a wonderfully antagonistic friendship, and out of the many times the fitness king has appeared on the program, it's hard to pick a favorite. This moment from 2009, when Simmons and Letterman bickered over how to use a food steamer just before it burst into flames, is the kind of late night gold that other hosts dream about.

Richard Simmons goes up in smoke —

In October 2009, Letterman made a stunning admission live on the air when he told his audience that he'd had sexual relationships with female members of his staff and that someone had been attempting to blackmail him as a result. The following Monday, he used his show to offer a "heartfelt" apology to his wife and to his female staffers.

Watching Joaquin Phoenix appear on "Letterman" in 2009 was like watching a train wreck -- it was so hard to watch, but you just couldn't look away. Phoenix had drastically altered his appearance and behaved strangely, as Letterman tried to figure out how to navigate the puzzle before him. It was all an act, though, and Phoenix returned to the show in 2010 to apologize.

After initially trying to skip out on Letterman's show in 2008, John McCain finally made it into the hot seat that October. The politician was faced with chatting up a man who roasted him for his cancellation in an earlier monologue. Both moments were deliciously squirmy TV.

Paris Hilton braved seeing Letterman again in 2008 even after he upset her during her 2007 interview. The late night host grilled her about her jail time to the point that she said she was "sad" she'd even come on the show. The following year, Letterman acknowledged how tough he'd been on the celebutante and made nice.

Before Bill O'Reilly and David Letterman found a reason to high-five one another in 2011, they'd had a war of words while taping "Late Show" in 2006. The conversation was about the Iraq War, and the debate became so agitated that the light-hearted comments turned into terse insults.

When you need to make a massive apology, it makes sense to turn to the well-respected Letterman to help you out. That's what "Seinfeld's" Michael Richards ended up doing in November 2006, with help from Letterman's guest of the night, Jerry Seinfeld. Richards, however, wasn't in the studio -- he made his apology via satellite after coming under fire for using the N-word during a tirade at a comedy club. "Awkward" doesn't begin to describe the appearance.

It had been 16 years since Oprah Winfrey last set foot on "Letterman" when she finally returned in December 2005. The episode of course brought in monster ratings, as it appeared that the two were making up. The irony was that neither truly knew -- or at least would admit on TV -- what caused their supposed "feud," or if there was ever a tiff in the first place.

Musician Paul McCartney took over the marquee of the Ed Sullivan Theater, where the Beatles made big news in 1964, to performs for the '"Late Show" on July 15, 2009.

In the fall of 2002, Letterman showed his graciousness and tender heart when he dedicated an entire episode to the terminally ill Warren Zevon in a celebration of his music. The singer-songwriter passed away the following year.

Letterman's first show after the September 11 attacks was an understandably subdued and emotional episode. The monologue was skipped in favor of honoring those lost in the attack. Dan Rather was one of the night's guests, and he memorably couldn't hold back tears as he recited "America the Beautiful."

In March 2004, Courtney Love tried to pull off what Drew Barrymore had adorably done a decade earlier. Unfortunately, Love's would-be teasing reveal turned into a major -- and memorable -- fumble.

When Drew Barrymore showed up on "Letterman" in 1995, she came bearing gifts -- of a sort. The then-20-year-old actress was a ball of "good energy," and when talk turned to her interest in "nude performance dance," Letterman of course had to get a preview -- complete with flashing. It was his birthday, after all.

In March 1994, Madonna severely tested Letterman's mettle in an exchange that's become a standout late night moment. Letterman introduced Madge as a top-selling pop star who'd slept with some of the biggest names in the industry, which prompted Madonna to go off a very profane deep end. At last count, somewhere around 13 F-bombs were dropped over the course of the interview.

After Carson died in January 2005, David Letterman paid tribute to him in the best way he knew: by turning over his entire monologue to the celebrated comedian and TV personality, composing it of jokes Carson had written.

Any moment with legend Johnny Carson and legend-in-the-making Letterman was destined to be a classic, but Carson's appearance on the "Late Show" in May 1994 is the most memorable. The former "Tonight Show" host opted to make his last TV showing with Letterman, who appropriately handed over his desk chair to his idol.

Even when CBS' "Late Show with David Letterman" veers into awkward, uncomfortable territory for the guest -- as it often does -- Letterman never loses his cool. In fact, the opposite happens: The show only gets better. As the show winds toward its May 20 conclusion, here are some memorable moments.

(CNN) —

Here is a look at the life of former late-night talk show host David Letterman.

Personal

Birth date: April 12, 1947

Birth place: Indianapolis, Indiana

Birth name: David Michael Letterman

Father: Harry Letterman, a florist

Mother: Dorothy (Hofert) Letterman Mengering

Marriages: Regina Lasko (March 19, 2009-present); Michelle Cook (divorced)

Children: with Regina Lasko: Harry Joseph, 2003

Education: Ball State University, B.A., 1969

Other Facts

Letterman is the founder of the production company Worldwide Pants, which produced “Late Show with David Letterman.”

Is a co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

“Late Night with David Letterman” was nominated for 35 Emmy Awards and won five.

“Late Show with David Letterman” was nominated for 72 Emmy Awards and won nine.

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” has been nominated for two Emmy Awards.

Timeline

1969 - Begins working as an announcer and weekend weatherman at WLWI (now WTHR), an ABC affiliate in Indianapolis, Indiana.

1975 - Moves to Los Angeles and begins performing stand-up at the Comedy Store. Later he is hired by Jimmie Walker, star of the CBS sitcom “Good Times,” as a writer.

1978 - Appears on Mary Tyler Moore’s variety show, “Mary.”

November 1978 - Makes the first of 22 appearances on “The Tonight Show” hosted by Johnny Carson. Letterman also serves as a guest host on “The Tonight Show” several times.

June 23, 1980-October 24, 1980 - Hosts “The David Letterman Show,” a daytime talk show on NBC.

February 1, 1982-June 25, 1993 - Hosts “Late Night with David Letterman” on NBC.

September 18, 1985 - Premiere of the “Top Ten” list.

May 1992 - Carson announces his retirement and speculation begins that Letterman will replace him.

January 1993 - After it is announced that Jay Leno will take Carson’s place, Letterman announces he will be leaving NBC for CBS, and expresses anger over what he regards as NBC’s poor treatment of him.

August 30, 1993-May 20, 2015 - Host of “Late Show with David Letterman.”

March 27, 1995 - Hosts the Academy Awards.

January 14, 2000 - Letterman undergoes quintuple bypass surgery.

September 17, 2001 - Is the first late-night talk show host to return to air after the September 11 terrorist attacks. Instead of starting the show with a humorous monologue, Letterman mourns those lost and praises the city’s firefighters and police officers. His first guest, CBS anchor Dan Rather, breaks down in tears during the broadcast.

March 31, 2003 - Letterman returns to his show after being out for nearly a month due to shingles.

March 17, 2005 - Kelly Frank, a house painter who worked on Letterman’s Montana ranch, is charged with plotting to kidnap Letterman’s son for ransom.

September 12, 2005 - Frank pleads guilty to a lesser charge and is sentenced to 10 years in prison. In 2007, he escapes, but is later recaptured.h

October 1, 2009 - Letterman admits on air that he has had sexual relationships with female staff members and that someone has been attempting to blackmail him over the affairs.

October 5, 2009 - Letterman apologizes to his wife, Regina Lasko, and female staffers in front of a live studio audience.

March 9, 2010 - Robert “Joe” Halderman, a former CBS News producer accused of trying to blackmail Letterman, pleads guilty to attempted second-degree grand larceny and is sentenced to six months in jail, five years’ probation and 1,000 hours of community service.

September 2, 2010 - Halderman is released after serving four months of his six-month prison sentence.

April 2012 - Extends his contract with CBS through 2014.

December 2, 2012 - Is honored at the Kennedy Center Honors gala along with Buddy Guy, Dustin Hoffman, Natalia Makarova and the musical group Led Zeppelin.

October 4, 2013 - Extends his contract with CBS through 2015.

April 3, 2014 - During an afternoon taping of “The Late Show,” Letterman announces that he will be retiring in 2015.

May 20, 2015 - Tapes his final show. Counting his work on both NBC and CBS, this is show #6,028 for Letterman.

October 30, 2016 - Letterman’s segment on climate change for the “Years of Living Dangerously” series airs on the National Geographic Channel. The episode follows Letterman as he travels around India discussing India’s zealous renewable energy plan.

October 22, 2017 - Is awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

January 12, 2018 - In the debut of his new Netflix series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” Letterman interviews former US President Barack Obama. Guests scheduled for the rest of Letterman’s shows include George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey and Howard Stern.

May 31, 2019 - “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” returns for a second season on Netflix.