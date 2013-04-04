Story highlights Website has posted purported personal information about top U.S. officials and celebrities Names include Vice President Biden, former Secretary of State Clinton, and George Clooney Latest name on site is new Secret Service Director Julia Pierson FBI and Secret Service are investigating

The FBI and the Secret Service are investigating another incident involving a website that has divulged purported personal information about senior U.S. government officials and celebrities. This time it is the new Secret Service director.

A website posted information allegedly about Julia Pierson, who was named in March to head the agency charged with protecting the president and other top-level government officials.

The Secret Service would not comment beyond acknowledging it is looking into the matter.

The FBI would not say whether the information on the Internet, including Social Security and financial data, was accurate nor would they say whether investigators believe those materials were obtained by hacking.

As with some past reports on other people, it appeared that some of the information for Pierson is dated. For instance, it lists a Florida address although she has lived and worked in the Washington area for years.

Other information allegedly linked to the Secret Service director included a credit report, bank and mortgage information, and retail credit cards, including Macy’s, Sears and Home Depot.

The website, which CNN is not naming, has posted materials in the past claiming to belong to an assortment of public figures. These include first lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Attorney General Eric Holder and FBI Director Robert Mueller.

The site also posted alleged personal information about a number of celebrities, including Lady Gaga, Beyonce, George Clooney, and Tiger Woods.

Earlier, the Secret Service confirmed it was investigating the incidents involving Obama, Clinton and Biden. The FBI said it was investigating those cases as well as those involving celebrities.

No arrests have been announced.