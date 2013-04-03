Dozens killed in Argentine storm, floods

CNN Staff
Updated 10:57 PM EDT, Wed April 3, 2013
Volunteers load donated supplies in front of the Metropolitan Cathedral in Buenos Aires on Thursday, April 4. A storm has claimed dozens of lives in the capital and nearby La Plata, officials said.
Volunteers load donated supplies in front of the Metropolitan Cathedral in Buenos Aires on Thursday, April 4. A storm has claimed dozens of lives in the capital and nearby La Plata, officials said.
People affected by the storm and resulting floods in La Plata put clothes and other belongings out in the sun to dry on April 4. Rescuers were still searching for missing people.
People affected by the storm and resulting floods in La Plata put clothes and other belongings out in the sun to dry on April 4. Rescuers were still searching for missing people.
People wade through a flooded street after heavy rains in La Plata, Argentina, on Wednesday, April 3.
People wade through a flooded street after heavy rains in La Plata, Argentina, on Wednesday, April 3.
An aerial view shows a flooded area on the outskirts of La Plata on April 3. Thousands of residents have evacuated because of the rain, officials said.
An aerial view shows a flooded area on the outskirts of La Plata on April 3. Thousands of residents have evacuated because of the rain, officials said.
Partially submerged cars are seen outside a pharmacy in La Plata on April 3.
Partially submerged cars are seen outside a pharmacy in La Plata on April 3.
Workers pump water out of a flooded parking garage on April 3 in the Nunez neighborhood of Buenos Aires.
Workers pump water out of a flooded parking garage on April 3 in the Nunez neighborhood of Buenos Aires.
A soldier carries an elderly woman as residents evacuate La Plata on April 3.
A soldier carries an elderly woman as residents evacuate La Plata on April 3.
Neighbors help a woman with a canoe on April 3 in a flooded street of La Plata.
Neighbors help a woman with a canoe on April 3 in a flooded street of La Plata.
A worker walks out of a supermarket that was flooded and lost power on April 3 in the neighborhood of Belgrano in Buenos Aires.
A worker walks out of a supermarket that was flooded and lost power on April 3 in the neighborhood of Belgrano in Buenos Aires.
A man tries to drain water from a flooded street in La Plata on April 3.
A man tries to drain water from a flooded street in La Plata on April 3.
Floodwaters start to subside on April 3 in La Plata.
Floodwaters start to subside on April 3 in La Plata.
A man wades through a flooded street on April 3 in La Plata. "This storm is a catastrophe without precedent," said Santiago Martorelli, cabinet chief of the city.
A man wades through a flooded street on April 3 in La Plata. "This storm is a catastrophe without precedent," said Santiago Martorelli, cabinet chief of the city.
Photos: Deadly floods in Argentina

Story highlights

NEW: 48 deaths are reported in the city of La Plata

NEW: President declares three days of national mourning

Earlier, eight deaths were reported in Buenos Aires

Officials call it a storm without precedent

CNN  — 

Argentina’s president declared three days of national mourning Wednesday after heavy rains claimed dozens of lives.

At least 48 people were killed in La Plata, outside Buenos Aires, officials said Wednesday.

“In 12 hours it has rained what it normally rains in the entire month of April,” Santiago Martorelli, cabinet chief of the city, told the state-run Telam news agency. The rainfall in that period was 13 inches, he said.

“This storm is a catastrophe without precedent,” Martorelli said.

Some 3,000 residents of La Plata have evacuated due to the rain, officials said.

Earlier, eight storm-related deaths were reported in Buenos Aires, the capital.

President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner toured some of the most heavily damaged areas Wednesday evening.

“I have come to see what happened with this disaster,” she said as she entered a flooded home, according to Telam. “I am not going to leave you alone.”

Police patrols in the area will increase, she said, due to residents’ concerns for their safety.

“People told me that they are afraid,” she said, “beyond what they’ve lost.”

