Mexico City CNN —

U.S. President Barack Obama will travel to Mexico and Costa Rica in May, officials said Wednesday.

The trip, scheduled to take place May 2-4, “is an important opportunity to reinforce the deep cultural, familial and economic ties that so many Americans share with Mexico and Central America,” the White House said in a statement.

Economic and trade ties will be topics of discussion in Obama’s scheduled meeting with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, the White House said.

Mexico’s foreign ministry said a wide range of issues would be on the table.

“The agenda between both countries is broad and directly affects both societies,” the statement said. “During the visit, competitiveness, education and innovation will be addressed, as well as border infrastructure, trade, immigration and citizen security, among other issues of shared interest.”

Pena Nieto met with Obama at the White House in November, just a few days before taking office in Mexico.

In Costa Rica, Obama will meet with President Laura Chinchilla and with the heads of state of other Central American countries and the Dominican Republic, the White House said.

“The trip will be an important chance to discuss our collective efforts to promote economic growth and development in Central America and our ongoing collaboration on citizen security,” the White House said.

In the past, the United States has pledged to increase security aid to Central America to help combat violence in the region.