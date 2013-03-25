Story highlights
A 38-year-old skier died after being caught in an avalanche in Canada’s Glacier National Park, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.
The skier and two companions were on a back-country trek Sunday near Revelstoke in British Columbia when the victim separated from his companions to test conditions at the base of a ridge, the RCMP said.
An avalanche that the Canadian Avalanche Centre later ranked at 2.5 on its 1 to 5 scale of increasing severity and danger buried the lone skier. His friends were able to dig him out, and one stayed with the man to attempt CPR while the other skied for help, the RCMP said.
When rescuers arrived at the scene, the victim was not responding and was declared dead at the scene, Canadian authorities said.
The victim’s name had not been released Monday, but authorities said he was a resident of the area near the national park.
CNN’s Chandler Friedman contributed to this report.