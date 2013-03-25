Breaking News

Robert Hanssen Fast Facts

Updated 2:31 PM ET, Thu March 29, 2018

FBI Agent Robert Philip Hanssen is shown in this undated file photo, released by the FBI February 20, 2001. (Photo courtesy of FBI/Newsmakers)
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of convicted spy Robert Hanssen.

Personal:
Birth date: April 18, 1944
Birth place: Chicago, Illinois
Birth name: Robert Philip Hanssen
    Father: Howard Hanssen, police officer
    Mother: Vivian Hanssen
    Marriage: Bernadette "Bonnie" (Wauck) Hanssen (August 10, 1968-present)
    Children: Lisa, Greg, Mark, John "Jack," Sue and Jane
    Education: Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois, A.B. in Chemistry, 1966; Attended Northwestern University Dental School, 1966-1968; Northwestern University, M.B.A. in Accounting and Information Systems, 1971
    Other Facts:
    Hanssen received payments of $1.4 million in cash and diamonds from the information he gave the Soviet Union and Russia.
    Two movies have been made about Robert Hanssen. A TV movie called "Master Spy: The Robert Hanssen Story" was released in 2002. A feature film called "Breach" was released in 2007.
    Timeline:
    1972 -     Joins Chicago Police Department.
    January 12, 1976 - Joins the FBI.
    1979 - Begins spying for the Soviet Union.
    1980 - Begins working for the counterintelligence unit, focusing on the Soviet Union.
    1981 - Transfers to FBI headquarters, initially tracking white-collar crime and monitoring foreign officials assigned to the United States.
    1981 - Hanssen's wife catches him with classified documents and convinces him to stop spying.
    October 4, 1985 - Resumes spying.
    1991 - Breaks off relations with KGB.
    1999 - Resumes spying, this time for the Russian Intelligence agency.
    2000 - The FBI identifies Hanssen from a fingerprint and from a tape recording supplied by a disgruntled Russian intelligence operative. The FBI also obtains the complete original KGB dossier on Hanssen.
    December 2000 - The FBI begins surveillance of Hanssen.
    January 12, 2001 - Hanssen is reassigned from counterintelligence to an obscure office at FBI headquarters.
    February 18, 2001 - Is arrested in a Virginia park after making a drop of classified documents. Agents find a bag nearby containing $50,000 that they believe is Hanssen's payment for the documents.
    May 16, 2001 - Is indicted on 21 counts of spying for the Soviet Union/Russia.
    May 31, 2001 - Pleads not guilty to all charges.
    July 6, 2001 - Pleads guilty to 15 counts of espionage and conspiracy in exchange for the government not seeking the death penalty.
    May 10, 2002 - Is sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.