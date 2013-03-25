Andrea Yates Fast Facts

Breaking News

Andrea Yates was charged with capital murder in the 2001 deaths of her five children. After her initial conviction was overturned, Yates was found not guilty by reason of insanity and was ordered to a mental hospital on July 26, 2006. A family photo shows Andrea Yates; her husband, Russell; and their four boys, Luke, Paul, John and Noah.
The five Yates children were drowned one by one in a bathtub of their Clear Lake, Texas, home on June 20, 2001.
A July 27, 2001, video shows Yates talking with a psychiatrist in jail.
A family photo shows four of the Yates children: from left, Luke, Paul, John and Noah.
The youngest of the Yates children, Mary, in a family photo.
Yates is escorted into court on June 22, 2001, in Houston. Her trial began on February 18, 2002. The prosecution&#39;s expert witness, psychiatrist Park Dietz, testified that Yates got the idea to drown her children from an episode of &quot;Law &amp;amp; Order.&quot; However, the show&#39;s producers later said that no such episode aired.
Russell Yates places his hand on the casket of one of his deceased children during their funeral on June 27, 2001, at Forest Park East Cemetery in Houston. On July 30, 2004, he filed for divorce from Andrea.
One of the children&#39;s caskets is put into a hearse after the funeral.
Yates&#39; mother, Jutta Kennedy, and sister, Maureen Freeman, arrive for the sentencing phase of Yates&#39; trial on March 14, 2002.
A Harris County jury convicted Yates of two counts of capital murder in the deaths of Noah, John and Mary. She was not tried in the deaths of Paul and Luke. The jury of eight women and four men deliberated for 35 minutes before recommending a life sentence in jail.
Prosecutor Kaylynn Williford addresses the jury during closing arguments in Yates&#39; retrial on July 24, 2006, in Houston. Yates&#39; 2002 capital murder conviction was overturned by an appeals court because of false testimony by the state&#39;s expert psychiatric witness.
Prosecutor Joe Owmby addresses the jury during closing arguments in Yates&#39; retrial July 24, 2006.
Andrea Yates sits with her attorney George Parnham after a verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity was read in her retrial on July 26, 2006. In 2007, she was transferred from North Texas State Hospital, Vernon Campus, to Kerrville State Hospital in Kerrville, Texas, where she currently resides.
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Andrea Yates, who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the drowning of her five children.

Personal:
Birth date: July 2, 1964
Birth place: Houston, Texas
Birth name: Andrea Pia Kennedy
    Father: Andrew Kennedy
    Mother: Jutta Karin (Koehler) Kennedy
    Marriage: Russell "Rusty" Yates (April 17, 1993-March 17, 2005, divorced)
    Children: Mary (November 30, 2000-June 20, 2001); Luke (February 15, 1999-June 20, 2001); Paul (September 13, 1997-June 20, 2001); John (December 15, 1995-June 20, 2001); Noah (February 26, 1994-June 20, 2001)
    Education: University of Texas School of Nursing at Houston, 1986
    Timeline:
    June 17, 1999 - Overdoses on Trazodone, a medication used to treat depression, and is admitted to Methodist Hospital psychiatric unit where she is diagnosed with a major depressive disorder.
    July 21, 1999 - Admitted to Memorial Spring Shadows Glen for psychiatric treatment after she tries to kill herself with a knife. She is treated there as an inpatient and later an outpatient for two months and is prescribed Haldol.
    Spring 2001 - She is admitted twice to Devereux Texas Treatment Network for treatment of her mental illness. She is prescribed strong anti-psychotic medications, including Haldol.
    June 4, 2001 - Psychiatrist Mohammed Saeed discontinues Yates' prescription of Haldol.
    June 20, 2001 - Yates drowns her five children, one by one, in the bathtub at their home in Clear Lake, Texas.
    July 30, 2001 - She is indicted on two counts of capital murder and pleads not guilty by reason of insanity.
    February 18, 2002 - Yates' trial begins.
    March 2002 - During the trial, the prosecution's expert witness, psychiatrist Park Dietz, testifies that Yates got the idea to drown her children from an episode of "Law & Order." However, the show's producers later state that no such episode ever aired.
    March 12, 2002 - A Harris County jury convicts Yates of two counts of capital murder in the deaths of Noah, John and Mary. She was not tried in the deaths of Paul and Luke. She is later sentenced to life in prison.
    2002 - The Yates Children's Memorial Fund is setup in honor of the Yates children and to raise awareness of postpartum depression and psychosis.
    October 2003 - Yates is placed on suicide watch after refusing to eat.
    April 30, 2004 - Yates' attorney, George Parnham, files an appeal.
    July 2004 - Yates is hospitalized after refusing to eat.
    July 30, 2004 - Rusty Yates files for divorce.
    January 6, 2005 - The Texas First Court of Appeals reverses Yates' capital murder conviction saying that erroneous testimony by psychiatrist Park Dietz may have prejudiced the jury.
    March 17, 2005 - The divorce between Andrea and Russell Yates is finalized. She receives $7,000 in cash, the right to be buried near their children and a nursing chair. Andrea will also receive part of Russell's retirement benefits from NASA.
    January 9, 2006 - Yates pleads not guilty by reason of insanity, during her first court appearance since 2002.
    February 1, 2006 - State District Judge Belinda Hill approves a $200,000 bond for Yates on the condition that she voluntarily commits herself to Rusk State Hospital.
    February 2, 2006 - Yates is released from the Harris County Jail and is admitted to the Rusk State Hospital for psychiatric treatment.
    June 26, 2006 - Yates' retrial begins.
    July 26, 2006 - Yates is found not guilty by reason of insanity and is ordered to a mental hospital.
    January 2007-present - Yates is transferred from North Texas State Hospital Vernon Campus to the Kerrville State Hospital in Kerrville, Texas, where she currently resides.
      May 2012 - Yates' petition to attend weekly church service outside of the hospital is denied.
      February 2014 - Yates and her doctors at Kerrville State Hospital request that she be allowed to attend supervised group outings with other patients. The request is later withdrawn due to media attention and public scrutiny.