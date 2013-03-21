Guantanamo video device watches, but doesn’t listen to privileged conversations

Mike Mount and Larry Shaughnessy, CNN
Updated 8:08 AM EDT, Thu March 21, 2013
A DJ from Radio GTMO, the radio station at the US Navy base on Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, replaces photos of the Obama administration with photos of the Trump administration on Friday, January 27. President Barack Obama signed an executive order on January 22, 2009, to close <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2013/01/11/opinion/warren-guantanamo-bay/index.html" target="_blank">the detention facilities</a> at Guantanamo Bay within a year. Eight years later, the prison for terrorism suspects remains open, with 41 detainees as of January 2017. President Donald Trump stated during the 2016 campaign that he would keep the prison facility open.
Michelle Shephard/Toronto Star via Getty Images
The base at Guantanamo Bay has held <a href="http://www.cnn.com/video/#/video/international/2012/01/11/lkl-verjee-gitmo-10-year-anniversary.cnn">terror suspects since January 2002.</a> Early in the war on terror, the Bush administration argued these detainees were "enemy combatants" who didn't have the protections accorded to prisoners of war under the Geneva Conventions. Here, a detainee stands at an interior fence in October 2009.
John Moore/Getty Images/File
A Navy sailor surveys the base in October 2009. In December 2013, Congress <a href="http://politicalticker.blogs.cnn.com/2013/12/26/obama-signs-budget-defense-bills-in-hawaii/" target="_blank">passed a defense-spending bill</a> that makes it easier to transfer detainees out of the facility.
John Moore/Getty Images
US military guards move a detainee inside the detention center in September 2010. At its peak, the detainee population exceeded 750 men.
John Moore/Getty Images
A military doctor holds a feeding tube used to feed detainees on a hunger strike in June 2013. In March 2013, the US military announced that dozens of detainees had begun a hunger strike. By that June, <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2013/06/18/health/guantanamo-hunger-strike/">more than 100 detainees were on a hunger strike,</a> and more than 40 were being force-fed, military officials said.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images/File
Muslim detainees kneel during early morning prayers in October 2009. Cells are marked with an arrow pointing in the direction of Mecca, which is regarded as Islam's holy city.
John Moore/Getty Images/File
A soldier stands near the fence line in January 2012.
JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
A Quran sits among a display of items issued to detainees in September 2010. The suspects are given a prayer mat and a copy of the Muslim holy book as well as a toothbrush, soap, shampoo and clothing.
John Moore/Getty Images
A guard walks out of the maximum-security section of the detention center in September 2010.
John Moore/Getty Images
A police dog undergoes training exercises in October 2009.
John Moore/Getty Images
A camp librarian views artwork painted by detainees in September 2010.
John Moore/Getty Images
A detainee rubs his face while attending a "life skills" class in April 2009.
MICHELLE SHEPHARD/AFP/Getty Images
A seat and shackle await a detainee in the DVD room of a maximum-security detention center in March 2010.
John Moore/Getty Images
US Marines join in martial-arts training in September 2010.
John Moore/Getty Images
Members of the military walk the hallway of Cell Block C in the Camp 5 detention facility in January 2012.
JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
Guards move a detainee from his cell in Cell Block A of the Camp 6 detention facility in January 2012.
JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
A detainee waits for lunch in September 2010. The cost of building Guantanamo's high-security detention facilities was reportedly about $54 million.
John Moore/Getty Images
Marines get an early morning workout in October 2009.
John Moore/Getty Images
A bus carries military guards from their night shift in September 2010.
John Moore/Getty Images
A military guard puts on gloves before moving a detainee in September 2010.
John Moore/Getty Images
Members of the military move down the hallway of Cell Block C in the Camp 5 detention facility in January 2012.
JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
A guard holds shackles before preparing to move a detainee in September 2010.
John Moore/Getty Images
An American flag flies over Camp 6 at Guantanamo in June 2013.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images/File
Inside Guantanamo Bay

Story highlights

The device baffled defense lawyers at Guantanamo

Military lawyer says no one was listening to privileged conversations

A top U.S. commander says the device is used to watch what happens, but not listen

CNN  — 

A photo of a listening device in a room where attorneys met with terror detainees at Guantanamo Bay caused a stir this month, but a senior military official says it is a relic from the days when interrogations occurred in the facility.

A military judge hearing the case against the September 11, 2001, terror mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four others ordered the photo released earlier this month.

The device baffled defense lawyers who speak with their Guantanamo clients in the room where the device, which looks like a smoke detector, was hanging.

This device is in a room where attorneys met with terror detainees at Guantanamo Bay.
Department of Defense

One of the top military lawyers for the Gitmo detention facility said he looked into the matter and found no one was listening in on privileged conversations, The Miami Herald reported.

A top U.S. commander, who oversees the detention camp and U.S. military operations in the base in southeast Cuba, confirmed the device is not being used to listen into attorney-client conversations. But a video camera in the units watches the conversations.

“Years ago, that particular facility was used for another purpose, and that purpose required not only audio devices, but visual devices,” Gen. John Kelly, commander of the U.S. southern command, told a Senate panel.

“It was not used for attorney-client rooms. The mission down there has morphed over time, so the room that they were using for attorney-client discussions still had equipment. But that equipment was not energized, it was not used and I can tell you that without question, we have not violated their rights by listening in,” Kelly said Wednesday.

He said the audio portions of the devices were removed this week, but the video part of the mechanism will remain.

“Some of these men, arguably are dangerous,” Kelly said in response to a question of why the video cameras would remain.

“And although you would think that their defense attorneys would be safe, I have a responsibility to protect the defense attorneys, as well, as I do the ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross) that visits and the 5,700 non-DOD people that have visited Guantanamo since the beginning,” he said.

“They weren’t listened to. Yes, the video devices will remain – temporarily, at least, and the attorneys will understand that,” he told the Senate panel inquiring about the devices.

