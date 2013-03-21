Story highlights
Arrests are made in connection with the seizure of a private jet
Investigators found hundreds of packets of cocaine inside 26 suitcases
Police and military officials are among those arrested
Authorities in the Dominican Republic have arrested 35 people – including military, police and customs officials – in a drug bust at the country’s busiest airport.
The arrests were made in connection with the seizure of a private jet carrying 682 packets of cocaine in 26 suitcases, the country’s drug enforcement agency said Thursday.
The plane had been scheduled to leave the Punta Cana International Airport for France, with a layover in the Azores, authorities said.
A lieutenant colonel, a major and four captains were among those arrested, authorities said. Four Frenchmen also were arrested.
The arrests were made after an investigation that began seven months ago, as investigators also tracked other cases involving the shipment of hundreds of kilograms of cocaine to different countries in Europe, drug enforcement officials said.
CNN en Español’s Michael Roa and journalist Diulka Perez contributed to this report.