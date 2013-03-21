CNN —

About 100 people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday south of Edmonton, Canada, Alberta Health Services said on its Twitter feed.

The agency said 22 people were hospitalized, including one person who suffered serious injuries. Seven people suffered moderate injuries, the health service said. Fourteen people had minor health issues.

“About 80 others (were) treated at scene,” Alberta Health Services said.

The accident occurred during a period of heavy snow and strong winds, according to Alberta’s official road reports website.