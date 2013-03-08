Charles Rangel Fast Facts

Breaking News

U.S. Rep. Charlie Rangel and the Clintons have a long history. Rangel welcomed President Bill Clinton in a huge embrace on July 30, 2001, the first day in his Harlem business offices.
Rangel and other Democrats urged President George W. Bush to drop privatization in trying to overhaul the Social Security system. Here he holds a copy of the Constitution during a news conference on March 16, 2005, on Capitol Hill.
Rangel was an outspoken Hillary Clinton supporter early in the 2008 Democratic presidential race. Rangel greets then-Sen. Clinton on the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the Pepsi Center in Denver on August 25, 2008.
Rangel announced he was temporarily stepping aside as chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee until the House Ethics Committee concluded an investigation into possible violations.
Rangel boards the Capitol subway after apologizing to the House for any embarrassment caused by the 13 ethics charges brought against him. He told the House he would not resign and if members thought he was guilty then &quot;fire your best shot at getting rid of me through expulsion.&quot;
Rangel reacts after being censured by the House Ethics Committee for ethics violations. The committee ruled he failed to pay income taxes for a rental unit in the Dominican Republic, filed misleading financial disclosure reports and set up his campaign office in a building where he lives, a violation of campaign rules.
Rangel speaks to the media after he was censured by his colleagues in the House on December 2, 2010.
Rangel thanks supporters after winning his primary challenge on Tuesday night. Rangel got about 45% of the vote while his nearest challenger, state Senator Adriano Espaillat, got about 40%.
Here's a look at the life of former US Congressman Charles Rangel, who represented New York from 1971 to 2017.

Personal:
Birth date: June 11, 1930
Birth place: New York, New York (Harlem)
Birth name: Charles Bernard Rangel
    Father: Ralph Rangel Sr.
    Read More
    Mother: Blanche (Wharton) Rangel
    Marriage: Alma (Carter) Rangel (July 26, 1964-present)
    Children: Steven and Alicia
    Education: New York University, B.S., 1957; St. John's University, J.D., 1960
    Military service: US Army, 1948-1952
    Religion: Roman Catholic
    Timeline:
    1948-1952 -     In the US Army, receives the Purple Heart and Bronze Star with Valor while serving in Korea.
    1961-1962 - Assistant US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.
    1966-1970 - Member of the New York State Assembly, representing the 72nd District in Central Harlem.
    November 3, 1970 - Is elected to the House of Representatives to represent New York's 18th District.
    January 3, 1971-January 3, 2017 - US Representative from New York.
    1973-1974 - Member of the House Judiciary Committee during the impeachment hearings for President Richard Nixon.
    1974-1975 - Co-founder and chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus.
    1975 - First African-American to serve on the House Ways and Means Committee.
    1983-1993 - Chairman of the House Select Committee on Narcotics Abuse & Control.
    1996-2007- Ranking Democratic member of the House Ways and Means Committee.
    2005 - Receives the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Jackie Robinson Foundation.
    2007-March 3, 2010 - First African-American chairman, for the House Ways and Means Committee.
    April 3, 2007 - Rangel's book, "And I Haven't Had a Bad Day Since: From the Streets of Harlem to the Halls of Congress," is published.
    September 5, 2008 - Rangel's lawyer, Lanny Davis, announces that Rangel unknowingly failed to report approximately $75,000 in income from a beach house he owns in the Dominican Republic.
    September 24, 2008 - The House Ethics Committee announces it is establishing an ethics panel to investigate Rangel.
    November 4, 2008 - Re-elected to a 20th term, serving New York's 15th District.
    February 25, 2010 - Rangel is admonished by the House Ethics Committee for accepting trips to the Caribbean that were paid for by corporate interests and is ordered to repay the money.
    March 3, 2010 - Announces he is stepping down as chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee until an ethics investigation is complete.
    July 22, 2010 - The House Ethics Committee finds that Rangel violated ethics rules.
    July 29, 2010 - The House Ethics Committee formally charges Rangel with 13 counts of violating house rules in soliciting funds for a project, not disclosing financial papers, not paying taxes on a home in the Dominican Republic and improper use of a rent-subsidized apartment.
    November 2, 2010 - Wins re-election with 80 percent of the vote.
    November 15, 2010 - Rangel walks out of the House Ethics trial. The ethics panel wraps up its case.
    November 16, 2010 - A House Ethics subcommittee finds Rangel guilty on 11 charges against him.
    December 2, 2010 - The House votes to censure Rangel.
    March 23, 2012 - Rangel and his campaign agree to pay a $23,000 civil penalty in a settlement over the use of a rent-stabilized apartment as his campaign headquarters, according to Federal Election Commission documents.
    May 7, 2012 - Returns to Capitol Hill for the first time since February 9, after recovering from a back injury and viral infection.
    June 26, 2012 - Claims apparent victory in the Democratic primary with 45% of the vote, compared with New York State Sen. Adriano Espaillat, who received about 40 percent in the latest count.
    June 30, 2012 - Ballot issues arise after the June 26 primary and new unofficial numbers released by the New York City Board of Elections show Rangel ahead of New York State Sen. Espaillat by only two percentage points, 44% to 42%, with just 802 votes separating them and more than 3,000 votes unaccounted for.
    July 7, 2012 - At the end of the ballot count, the New York City Board of Elections announces that Rangel received 18,940 votes in the June 26 primary, beating state Sen. Espaillat who received 17,950 votes.
    November 6, 2012 - Is re-elected to a 22nd term with 91% of the vote. As a result of redistricting, Rangel will represent the new 13th District, which stretches from East Harlem to the northwest Bronx.
    November 4, 2014 - Is re-elected to a 23rd term with 87% of the vote.
    February 24, 2016 - Confirms that he will retire from Congress in January 2017.