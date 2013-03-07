Ruth Bader Ginsburg Fast Facts

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen in Washington in 2013. She was the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
Ginsburg was born Joan Ruth Bader on March 15, 1933. Here she is at 2 years old.
A photo of Ginsburg from her high school yearbook.
Ginsburg, 13, sits immediately to the left of Rabbi Harry Halpern at the East Midwood Jewish Center, a synagogue in Brooklyn, New York, in 1946.
Ginsburg and her cousin Richard ski at a lodge in the Adirondacks circa 1946.
Ginsburg is the maid of honor at a cousin's wedding in 1951.
Ginsburg met her husband, Martin, while attending Cornell University, and both went on to study law. The couple were engaged in December 1953.
Ginsburg and her husband married in June 1954. She was 21 at the time.
The couple went on to have two children: Jane, born in 1955, and James, born in 1965.