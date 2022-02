Eddie Mulholland/WPA Pool/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-reigning monarch in British history. The life of Queen Elizabeth II

Since 1952, there have been seven Popes, 14 US Presidents and 13 British Prime Ministers.

But there's only been one British monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II has reigned for 70 years, which is longer than any British monarch in history and any current monarch in the world.

She was 25 years old when she ascended to the throne.