Breaking News

John McCain Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 7:26 PM ET, Mon April 16, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US Sen. John McCain speaks at a town-hall meeting while campaigning for the presidency in 2008. He was the Republican Party&#39;s nominee for that year&#39;s election, which he lost to Barack Obama.
Photos: The life and career of US Sen. John McCain
US Sen. John McCain speaks at a town-hall meeting while campaigning for the presidency in 2008. He was the Republican Party's nominee for that year's election, which he lost to Barack Obama.
Hide Caption
1 of 36
McCain sits on a sofa with his sister, Sandy, in a reproduction of a family photo taken around 1938. McCain was born in 1936 to Roberta McCain and John McCain Jr., a Navy admiral.
Photos: The life and career of US Sen. John McCain
McCain sits on a sofa with his sister, Sandy, in a reproduction of a family photo taken around 1938. McCain was born in 1936 to Roberta McCain and John McCain Jr., a Navy admiral.
Hide Caption
2 of 36
McCain sits with his grandfather and his father, both of whom were Navy admirals, in this family photo from the 1940s.
Photos: The life and career of US Sen. John McCain
McCain sits with his grandfather and his father, both of whom were Navy admirals, in this family photo from the 1940s.
Hide Caption
3 of 36
McCain, bottom right, poses with his Navy squadron in 1965.
Photos: The life and career of US Sen. John McCain
McCain, bottom right, poses with his Navy squadron in 1965.
Hide Caption
4 of 36
McCain graduated from the US Naval Academy in 1958 and served in the Navy until 1981.
Photos: The life and career of US Sen. John McCain
McCain graduated from the US Naval Academy in 1958 and served in the Navy until 1981.
Hide Caption
5 of 36
During the Vietnam War, McCain&#39;s plane was shot down and captured by North Vietnamese forces. Here, he is pulled out of a lake in Hanoi by North Vietnamese soldiers and civilians in October 1967. McCain broke both arms and his right knee upon ejection and lost consciousness until he hit the water. Upon capture, McCain was beaten, he has said. He was held for five years by the North Vietnamese and tortured.
Photos: The life and career of US Sen. John McCain
During the Vietnam War, McCain's plane was shot down and captured by North Vietnamese forces. Here, he is pulled out of a lake in Hanoi by North Vietnamese soldiers and civilians in October 1967. McCain broke both arms and his right knee upon ejection and lost consciousness until he hit the water. Upon capture, McCain was beaten, he has said. He was held for five years by the North Vietnamese and tortured.
Hide Caption
6 of 36
A Vietnamese doctor examines McCain in 1967. For his service, McCain was awarded the Silver Star, the Bronze Star, the Legion of Merit, a Purple Heart and the Distinguished Flying Cross.
Photos: The life and career of US Sen. John McCain
A Vietnamese doctor examines McCain in 1967. For his service, McCain was awarded the Silver Star, the Bronze Star, the Legion of Merit, a Purple Heart and the Distinguished Flying Cross.
Hide Caption
7 of 36
A year after his release, McCain visits the Holt orphanage in Saigon, Vietnam, as a guest of the South Vietnamese government.
Photos: The life and career of US Sen. John McCain
A year after his release, McCain visits the Holt orphanage in Saigon, Vietnam, as a guest of the South Vietnamese government.
Hide Caption
8 of 36
McCain, center, and his wife, Cindy, pose with US Rep. John Rhodes after McCain was elected to the House in 1982. McCain has represented Arizona ever since. In 1986, he became a US senator.
Photos: The life and career of US Sen. John McCain
McCain, center, and his wife, Cindy, pose with US Rep. John Rhodes after McCain was elected to the House in 1982. McCain has represented Arizona ever since. In 1986, he became a US senator.
Hide Caption
9 of 36
McCain talks with people in Hanoi, Vietnam, during the filming of the CBS special &quot;Honor, Duty and a War Called Vietnam&quot; in 1985.
Photos: The life and career of US Sen. John McCain
McCain talks with people in Hanoi, Vietnam, during the filming of the CBS special "Honor, Duty and a War Called Vietnam" in 1985.
Hide Caption
10 of 36
Vice President George H.W. Bush re-enacts a Senate swearing-in with McCain and his family in 1986.
Photos: The life and career of US Sen. John McCain
Vice President George H.W. Bush re-enacts a Senate swearing-in with McCain and his family in 1986.
Hide Caption
11 of 36
McCain, left, joins President George H.W. Bush at a news conference about soldiers missing in action during the Vietnam War.
Photos: The life and career of US Sen. John McCain
McCain, left, joins President George H.W. Bush at a news conference about soldiers missing in action during the Vietnam War.
Hide Caption
12 of 36
McCain, bottom, attends a hearing of the Senate Ethics Committee in 1990. McCain was investigated as being one of five senators, called the Keating Five, who interfered with regulators on behalf of Charles Keating, a financier accused of financial violations and convicted of securities fraud. McCain was cleared, but the Senate Ethics Committee decided that McCain showed poor judgment in his efforts for Keating, who was a large contributor to McCain&#39;s campaign.
Photos: The life and career of US Sen. John McCain
McCain, bottom, attends a hearing of the Senate Ethics Committee in 1990. McCain was investigated as being one of five senators, called the Keating Five, who interfered with regulators on behalf of Charles Keating, a financier accused of financial violations and convicted of securities fraud. McCain was cleared, but the Senate Ethics Committee decided that McCain showed poor judgment in his efforts for Keating, who was a large contributor to McCain's campaign.
Hide Caption
13 of 36
McCain gets a kiss from his wife as they kick off his campaign for the 2000 presidential election.
Photos: The life and career of US Sen. John McCain
McCain gets a kiss from his wife as they kick off his campaign for the 2000 presidential election.
Hide Caption
14 of 36
McCain spends time with his wife and children at their home in Phoenix in 1999. John and Cindy McCain have two daughters, Meghan and Bridget, and two sons, Jack and Jimmy. The senator also has three children from a previous marriage: Andrew, Douglas and Sidney.
Photos: The life and career of US Sen. John McCain
McCain spends time with his wife and children at their home in Phoenix in 1999. John and Cindy McCain have two daughters, Meghan and Bridget, and two sons, Jack and Jimmy. The senator also has three children from a previous marriage: Andrew, Douglas and Sidney.
Hide Caption
15 of 36
McCain rests in a New Hampshire motel room while on the campaign trail in 1999.
Photos: The life and career of US Sen. John McCain
McCain rests in a New Hampshire motel room while on the campaign trail in 1999.
Hide Caption
16 of 36
McCain poses with his wife and seven children in 2000. The children, from left, are Andrew, Jimmy, Jack, Bridget, Meghan, Douglas and Sidney.
Photos: The life and career of US Sen. John McCain
McCain poses with his wife and seven children in 2000. The children, from left, are Andrew, Jimmy, Jack, Bridget, Meghan, Douglas and Sidney.
Hide Caption
17 of 36
McCain laughs during an interview with &quot;Tonight Show&quot; host Jay Leno in 2000.
Photos: The life and career of US Sen. John McCain
McCain laughs during an interview with "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno in 2000.
Hide Caption
18 of 36
McCain reaches out to supporters during a campaign rally in Portland, Maine, in 2000. He suspended his campaign several days later and eventually endorsed his primary opponent George W. Bush.
Photos: The life and career of US Sen. John McCain
McCain reaches out to supporters during a campaign rally in Portland, Maine, in 2000. He suspended his campaign several days later and eventually endorsed his primary opponent George W. Bush.
Hide Caption
19 of 36
McCain addresses a shadow convention at the University of Pennsylvania in 2000. McCain was booed when he asked supporters to back George W. Bush for President.
Photos: The life and career of US Sen. John McCain
McCain addresses a shadow convention at the University of Pennsylvania in 2000. McCain was booed when he asked supporters to back George W. Bush for President.
Hide Caption
20 of 36
McCain and his wife host George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, at Arizona&#39;s Red Rock Crossing in 2000.
Photos: The life and career of US Sen. John McCain
McCain and his wife host George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, at Arizona's Red Rock Crossing in 2000.
Hide Caption
21 of 36
McCain acts in a skit while hosting &quot;Saturday Night Live&quot; in 2002.
Photos: The life and career of US Sen. John McCain
McCain acts in a skit while hosting "Saturday Night Live" in 2002.
Hide Caption
22 of 36
McCain talks with US Marines in Iraq as he and other senators stopped at Camp Falluja in 2005.
Photos: The life and career of US Sen. John McCain
McCain talks with US Marines in Iraq as he and other senators stopped at Camp Falluja in 2005.
Hide Caption
23 of 36
McCain and fellow US Sen. Hillary Clinton listen to President George W. Bush speak at the National Prayer Breakfast in 2007.
Photos: The life and career of US Sen. John McCain
McCain and fellow US Sen. Hillary Clinton listen to President George W. Bush speak at the National Prayer Breakfast in 2007.
Hide Caption
24 of 36
McCain, again running for President, speaks during a campaign rally in New York in 2008.
Photos: The life and career of US Sen. John McCain
McCain, again running for President, speaks during a campaign rally in New York in 2008.
Hide Caption
25 of 36
McCain is introduced by retired Rear Adm. Tom Lynch before delivering a speech in Annapolis, Maryland, in 2008.
Photos: The life and career of US Sen. John McCain
McCain is introduced by retired Rear Adm. Tom Lynch before delivering a speech in Annapolis, Maryland, in 2008.
Hide Caption
26 of 36
McCain and his running mate, Sarah Palin, wave to the crowd at the Republican National Convention after he accepted the party&#39;s nomination in 2008.
Photos: The life and career of US Sen. John McCain
McCain and his running mate, Sarah Palin, wave to the crowd at the Republican National Convention after he accepted the party's nomination in 2008.
Hide Caption
27 of 36
McCain shakes hands with US Sen. Barack Obama, the Democratic presidential nominee, before their first debate in 2008. Obama defeated McCain in the general election.
Photos: The life and career of US Sen. John McCain
McCain shakes hands with US Sen. Barack Obama, the Democratic presidential nominee, before their first debate in 2008. Obama defeated McCain in the general election.
Hide Caption
28 of 36
McCain and US Sen. Mitch McConnell speak about health care reform in 2009.
Photos: The life and career of US Sen. John McCain
McCain and US Sen. Mitch McConnell speak about health care reform in 2009.
Hide Caption
29 of 36
McCain gestures as he prepares to speak at the Republican National Convention in 2012.
Photos: The life and career of US Sen. John McCain
McCain gestures as he prepares to speak at the Republican National Convention in 2012.
Hide Caption
30 of 36
McCain listens as former FBI Director James Comey testifies to the Senate Intelligence Committee in June 2017.
Photos: The life and career of US Sen. John McCain
McCain listens as former FBI Director James Comey testifies to the Senate Intelligence Committee in June 2017.
Hide Caption
31 of 36
McCain &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/25/health/glioblastoma-mccain-senate-brain-cancer-bn/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;returned to the Senate floor&lt;/a&gt; in July 2017, less than two weeks after surgeons removed a large blood clot from his brain and diagnosed him with brain cancer. He received a standing ovation on both sides of the aisle.
Photos: The life and career of US Sen. John McCain
McCain returned to the Senate floor in July 2017, less than two weeks after surgeons removed a large blood clot from his brain and diagnosed him with brain cancer. He received a standing ovation on both sides of the aisle.
Hide Caption
32 of 36
McCain &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/28/politics/john-mccain-maverick-health-care/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;votes no&lt;/a&gt; on the GOP&#39;s &quot;skinny repeal&quot; health care bill in July 2017. He was one of three Senate Republicans who voted against the failed bill.
Photos: The life and career of US Sen. John McCain
McCain votes no on the GOP's "skinny repeal" health care bill in July 2017. He was one of three Senate Republicans who voted against the failed bill.
Hide Caption
33 of 36
McCain speaks to members of the media while heading to a roll-call vote in October 2017.
Photos: The life and career of US Sen. John McCain
McCain speaks to members of the media while heading to a roll-call vote in October 2017.
Hide Caption
34 of 36
McCain arrives for votes on Capitol Hill in November 2017. He suffered an Achilles tendon tear on his right side and had to wear a walking boot. In this photo, he&#39;s wearing the boot on his other leg. He said on Twitter that it was to give a break to his left leg, which was tired from compensating for his injury.
Photos: The life and career of US Sen. John McCain
McCain arrives for votes on Capitol Hill in November 2017. He suffered an Achilles tendon tear on his right side and had to wear a walking boot. In this photo, he's wearing the boot on his other leg. He said on Twitter that it was to give a break to his left leg, which was tired from compensating for his injury.
Hide Caption
35 of 36
&quot;No place I would rather be,&quot; Meghan McCain &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/03/19/politics/john-mccain-meghan-mccain-health-cancer-tweet/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;tweeted with this photo of her and her father in March 2018.&lt;/a&gt; Since leaving Washington in December, McCain has been recovering from cancer treatment in Arizona.
Photos: The life and career of US Sen. John McCain
"No place I would rather be," Meghan McCain tweeted with this photo of her and her father in March 2018. Since leaving Washington in December, McCain has been recovering from cancer treatment in Arizona.
Hide Caption
36 of 36
03 john mccain LEAD IMAGE02 John McCain life and career gal RESTRICTED03 John McCain life and career gal RESTRICTED05 John McCain life and career gal RESTRICTED04 John McCain life and career gal RESTRICTED06 John McCain life and career gal 07 John McCain life and career gal 08 John McCain life and career gal RESTRICTED09 John McCain life and career gal RESTRICTED11 John McCain life and career gal RESTRICTED12 John McCain life and career gal RESTRICTED10 John McCain life and career gal RESTRICTED13 John McCain life and career gal RESTRICTED14 John McCain life and career gal RESTRICTED15 John McCain life and career gal RESTRICTED16 John McCain life and career gal RESTRICTED18 John McCain life and career gal RESTRICTED19 John McCain life and career gal RESTRICTED20 John McCain life and career gal RESTRICTED17 John McCain life and career gal RESTRICTED21 John McCain life and career gal 22 John McCain life and career gal RESTRICTED23 John McCain life and career gal RESTRICTED24 John McCain life and career gal25 John McCain life and career gal26 John McCain life and career gal RESTRICTED27 John McCain life and career gal RESTRICTED28 John McCain life and career gal RESTRICTED29 John McCain life and career gal 30 John McCain life and career gal RESTRICTED31 John McCain life and career gal RESTRICTED37 john mccain life and career gallery mccain votes no senate floor 33 john mccain life and career gallery RESTRICTED 38 john mccain life and career gallery01 john meghan mccain tweet 0318

Here is a look at the life of US Senator John McCain.

Personal:
Birth date: August 29, 1936
Birth place: Panama Canal Zone
Birth name: John Sidney McCain III
    Father: John McCain Jr. Navy admiral
    Read More
    Mother: Roberta (Wright) McCain
    Marriages: Cindy (Hensley) McCain (May 17, 1980-present); Carol (Shepp) McCain (1965-1980, divorced)
    Children: with Cindy (Hensley) McCain: Bridget, James, John and Meghan; with Carol (Shepp) McCain: Sidney, Andrew (Adopted from her previous marriage) and Douglas (Adopted from her previous marriage)
    Education: US Naval Academy, 1958
    Military service: US Navy, 1958-1981, Captain
    Religion: Raised Episcopalian
    Other Facts:
    Has been awarded the Silver Star, the Bronze Star, the Legion of Merit, a Purple Heart and the Distinguished Flying Cross.
    McCain's father and grandfather were both four-star US Navy admirals. They were the first father and son to achieve this rank.
    Timeline:
    October 26, 1967-March 14, 1973 - During the Vietnam War, McCain is shot down and captured by North Vietnamese forces. He is held as a POW for more than five years.
    1977-1981 - Navy liaison to the US Senate.
    1981 - Retires from the US Navy.
    1983-1987 - US Representative from Arizona's 1st District.
    November 4, 1986 - Wins the US Senate seat vacated by retiring Senator Barry Goldwater.
    1989-1991 - Is investigated as being one of five senators, called the Keating Five, who interfered with regulators on behalf of Charles Keating, a financier accused of financial violations and is convicted of securities fraud. McCain is cleared, but the Senate Ethics Committee decides that McCain showed poor judgment in his efforts for Keating, who was a large contributor to McCain's campaign.
    1990s - As part of the Senate Select Committee on POW/MIA Affairs, McCain works with Democrats, including John Kerry, on normalizing relations and increasing trade with Vietnam.
    November 3, 1992 - Is re-elected to the Senate.
    1993 - McCain has a melanoma lesion removed from his left shoulder. It is declared Stage 0, of little long-term concern.
    November 3, 1998 - Is re-elected to the Senate.
    1999 - McCain's memoir, "Faith of My Fathers," is published.
    September 27, 1999 - Formally announces his presidential candidacy, while in New Hampshire.
    March 9, 2000 - Suspends his campaign for president.
    May 9, 2000 - Endorses George W. Bush for president.
    August 19, 2000 - Undergoes more than five hours of surgery to remove two cancerous skin lesions on his temple and upper arm. The melanoma on his left arm is declared Stage 0, but the melanoma removed from McCain's left lower temple proves invasive, though later dissection of dozens of lymph nodes shows no evidence that the cancer had spread.
    February 4, 2002 - McCain undergoes surgery to remove a skin lesion from the left side of his nose that doctors later say is a low-risk, early stage or "in situ" melanoma.
    September 2002 - "Worth the Fighting for: A Memoir," is published.
    November 2, 2004 - Is re-elected to the Senate for a fourth term.
    February 28, 2007 - Appears on the "Late Show with David Letterman" and confirms that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination.
    April 25, 2007 - While in New Hampshire, McCain announces he is running for president.
    August 29, 2008 - Announces that he has selected Governor Sarah Palin of Alaska to be his vice presidential running mate.
    September 4, 2008 - Accepts the Republican nomination for president at the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minnesota.
    November 4, 2008 - Loses the presidential election to Senator Barack Obama.
    November 2, 2010 - Is re-elected to the Senate for a fifth term.
    August 29, 2012 - Speaks at the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, on his 76th birthday.
    May 27, 2013 - Meets with rebels in Syria, making him the highest ranking elected official from the United States to visit since the conflict began in March 2011.
    August 5, 2013 - At President Obama's request, US Senators McCain and Lindsey Graham arrive in Cairo to meet with Egyptian interim leaders and separately, with the Muslim Brotherhood leadership.
    December 14, 2013 - McCain meets with opposition leaders in Kiev, Ukraine, during protests in the country.
    April 6, 2015 - Tells NBC News that he has decided to run for re-election in 2016.
    November 8, 2016 - Wins his sixth term in the US Senate, defeating Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick.
    February 2017 - Makes an official but unannounced trip to northern Syria to visit US forces.
    July 15, 2017 - Mayo Clinic releases a statement that McCain had a blood clot removed from his left eye on July 14.
    July 19, 2017 - Mayo Clinic doctors directly involved in the senator's care tell CNN McCain has been diagnosed with a primary glioblastoma, a type of brain tumor. Lab results from last week's surgery confirmed the presence of brain cancer associated with the blood clot.
    July 25, 2017 - Returns to the Senate to cast his vote on a procedural step to advance Republicans' plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.