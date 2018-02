John Lewis Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of US Representative John Lewis (D-Ga.), a civil rights leader.

Personal:

Birth date: February 21, 1940

Birth place: Troy, Alabama

Birth name: John Robert Lewis

Father: Eddie Lewis, sharecropper

Mother: Willie Mae (Carter) Lewis

Marriage: Lillian Miles Lewis (December 21, 1968-December 31, 2012, her death)

Children: John Miles

Education: American Baptist Theological Seminary, B.A., 1961; Fisk University, B.A., 1967

Religion: Baptist

Other Facts:

Lewis' skull was fractured in 1965 during an attempted voting rights march from Selma, Alabama to Montgomery, Alabama.

By his own count, he was arrested more than 40 times during his days of civil rights activism.

Timeline:

1959-1960 - Organizes student sit-in demonstrations in the Nashville area.

May 1961 - Volunteers as a Freedom Rider, challenging bus and rail segregation laws.

1963-1966 - Chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC).

August 28, 1963 - Keynote speaker at the March on Washington.

March 7, 1965 - Helps organize a voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, and is among 600 demonstrators attacked by police. This day becomes known as Bloody Sunday.

March 21-25, 1965 - Joins over 3,000 demonstrators marching from Selma to Montgomery, this time under the protection of federal troops. The size of the group reaches 25,000 by the time they reach Montgomery, Alabama.

1966 - Co-founds the Southern Coordinating Committee to End the War in Vietnam.

1966-1967 - Associate director of the Field Foundation.

1967-1970 - Community organization director for the Southern Regional Council.

1970-1977 - Director of the Voter Education Project.

1977-1980 - Associate Director of ACTION, a federal volunteer agency. Appointed by President Jimmy Carter.

1982-1986 - Atlanta City Council member.

1987-present - Serves in the US House of Representatives for Georgia's 5th District.

1988 - Lewis' memoir, "Walking with the Wind: A Memoir of the Movement," is published.

March 7, 2004 - The John R. Lewis Monument is unveiled in Selma at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge to commemorate the events of Bloody Sunday.

April 27, 2009 - Arrested outside the Embassy of Sudan, where he is protesting the obstruction of aid to refugees in Darfur.

February 15, 2011 - President Barack Obama awards Lewis the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

January 2015 - Top Shelf Productions releases "March: Book Two."

June 22, 2016 - Lewis leads a sit-in on the House floor to protest inaction on gun control and try to push a vote preventing people on the terrorist watch list from buying guns. The demonstration draws 170 lawmakers. After about 25 hours, Democrats decide to end the sit-in, but vow to continue when Congress returns for their next session.