Anthony Kennedy Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 1:46 PM ET, Wed June 27, 2018

The justices of the US Supreme Court sit for an official photograph on June 1, 2017. In the front row, from left, are Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Anthony Kennedy, Chief Justice John Roberts, Clarence Thomas and Stephen Breyer. In the back row, from left, are Elena Kagan, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch.
The justices of the US Supreme Court sit for an official photograph on June 1, 2017. In the front row, from left, are Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Anthony Kennedy, Chief Justice John Roberts, Clarence Thomas and Stephen Breyer. In the back row, from left, are Elena Kagan, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch.
In 2005, John Roberts was nominated by President George W. Bush to succeed Sandra Day O'Connor as an associate justice on the US Supreme Court. After Chief Justice William Rehnquist died, Bush named Roberts to the chief justice post. The court has moved to the right during Roberts' tenure, although Roberts supplied the key vote to uphold Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.
Anthony Kennedy was appointed to the court by President Ronald Reagan in 1988. He is a conservative justice but has provided crucial swing votes in many cases. He has authored landmark opinions that include Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.
Clarence Thomas is the second African-American to serve on the court, succeeding Thurgood Marshall when he was appointed by President George H. W. Bush in 1991. Thomas is a conservative and a strict constructionist who supports states' rights.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993, she is a strong voice in the court's liberal wing.
Stephen Breyer was appointed by Clinton in 1994 and is part of the court's liberal wing.
Samuel Alito was appointed by President George W. Bush in 2006 and is known as one of the most conservative justices to serve on the court in modern times.
Sonia Sotomayor is the court's first Hispanic and third female justice. She was appointed by Obama in 2009 and is regarded as a resolutely liberal member of the court.
Elena Kagan is the fourth female justice to ever be appointed, and she is counted among the court's liberal wing. She was appointed by Obama in 2010 at the age of 50. She is the court's youngest member.
Neil Gorsuch is the court's newest member. He was chosen by President Donald Trump to replace Antonin Scalia, who died in 2016.
Here's a look at the life of Anthony Kennedy, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.

Personal:
Birth date: July 23, 1936
Birth place: Sacramento, California
Birth name: Anthony McLeod Kennedy
    Father: Anthony J. Kennedy, lawyer and lobbyist
    Mother: Gladys (McLeod) Kennedy, civic leader
    Marriage: Mary (Davis) Kennedy (1963-present)
    Children: Justin, Gregory and Kristin
    Education: London School of Economics, 1957-1958; Stanford University B.A. Political Science, 1954-1958; Harvard Law School LL.B., 1961
    Military Service: California Army National Guard, 1961, Private First Class
    Religion: Roman Catholic
    Other Facts:
    He is a member of Phi Beta Kappa.
    While a Sacramento lawyer in private practice, he was also a lobbyist.
    His nomination to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals by President Gerald Ford was a result of his being recommended by California's then governor, Ronald Reagan.
    He is known for his reverence for legal precedent, for creating unlikely coalitions among the justices, and for being a strong advocate of free speech.
    Kennedy teaches at the University of Salzburg in Austria during the court's summer recess. The class is offered as part of the University of the Pacific's McGeorge School of Law's summer program.
    Timeline:
    1962 -     Kennedy is admitted to the California Bar.
    1961-1963 - Practices law at the firm of Thelen, Marrin, John & Bridges in San Francisco.
    1963 - After his father's sudden death, Kennedy takes over his law practice in Sacramento.
    1965-1988 - Professor of Constitutional Law at the University of the Pacific's McGeorge School of Law.
    1973 - Helps draft Proposition 1, a California ballot initiative to limit state spending, which later fails.
    May 30, 1975-February 2, 1988 - Judge, Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit
    November 11, 1987 - To fill the seat vacated by Justice Lewis Powell's retirement, President Ronald Reagan nominates Judge Kennedy to the Supreme Court after the confirmation failures of nominees Robert Bork and Douglas Ginsburg.
    February 3, 1988 - The Senate votes unanimously to confirm his appointment.
    February 18, 1988 - Kennedy is sworn in as the 104th justice of the Supreme Court.
    June 29, 1992 - Angers conservatives by coauthoring, with Justices Sandra Day O'Connor and David Souter, the opinion of the court in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, to uphold Roe v. Wade.
    March 1, 2005 - Writes the majority opinion for the 5-4 ruling in Roper v. Simmons stating that executing killers who were under age 18 when they committed their crimes is unconstitutional.
    April 18, 2007 - Voting with the conservatives in the 5-4 decision in Gonzales v. Carhart, Justice Kennedy writes the majority opinion to uphold the nationwide ban on partial birth abortions.
    June 12, 2008 - In Boumediene v. Bush, Kennedy writes the majority 5-4 opinion, assessing that the language of the Constitution grants the Guantanamo Bay prison detainees the right to seek habeas corpus.
    June 25, 2012 - Writes the opinion of the court in Arizona v. United States, overturning three sections of Arizona's 2010 immigration law.
    June 26, 2013 - Kennedy writes the majority opinion of the court in United States v. Windsor, striking down part of the Defense of Marriage Act.
    June 26, 2015 - Kennedy writes the landmark majority opinion of the court in Obergefell v. Hodges, making same-sex marriage legal in all 50 US states.
    June 23, 2016 - Kennedy writes the majority opinion in Fisher v. University of Texas, upholding the right of universities to consider race as one factor in admissions.