Dennis Kucinich Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

Updated 9:55 AM ET, Tue September 29, 2020

Congressman Dennis Kucinich speaks on the third day of the Democratic National Convention July 28, 2004, at the Fleet Center in Boston.
Here is a look at the life of Dennis Kucinich, former Ohio congressman.

Personal

Birth date: October 8, 1946
Birth place: Cleveland, Ohio
    Birth name: Dennis John Kucinich
    Father: Frank Kucinich, a truck driver
    Mother: Virginia (Norris) Kucinich
    Marriages: Elizabeth (Harper) Kucinich (2005-present); Sandra Kucinich (1977-1986, divorced); Helen Kucinich (divorced)
    Children: with Sandra Kucinich-Horn: Jackie
    Education: Case Western Reserve University, B.A., 1973, and M.A., 1974
    Religion: Roman Catholic

    Other Facts

    Is a vegan.
    Against the war in Iraq and proposed creating a federal department of peace.
    Consistently voted on the pro-life side while in Congress, but in 2002, he switched his position to pro-choice.
    When Kucinich was mayor of Cleveland, the city defaulted on close to $15 million in loans.

    Timeline

    1969-1975 - Serves on the Cleveland City Council.
    1975-1977 - Clerk of the Cleveland Municipal Court.
    1977-1979 - Mayor of Cleveland. At 31, he is the youngest person at that time ever elected mayor of a major US city.
    1979 - Loses his reelection bid to a Republican candidate.
    1983-1985 - Serves on the Cleveland City Council.
    1994-1996 - Ohio State Senator.
    1996 - Is elected as a US Representative from Ohio's 10th District.
    February 2003 - Files paperwork with the FEC to form a presidential exploratory committee.
    October 13, 2003 - Formally announces his candidacy for president.
    July 22, 2004 - Endorses Senator John Kerry for president.
    December 12, 2006 - Announces he is running for the 2008 Democratic presidential nomination.
    2007 - Kucinich's autobiography, "The Courage to Survive," is published.
    January 24, 2008 - Drops out of the presidential race.
    November 2010 - Elected to his eighth term in the House of Representatives.
    January 2011 - Settles his $150,000 lawsuit against the House of Representatives cafeteria for serving him an olive with a pit in it in 2008.
    March 6, 2012 - Loses primary to fellow Democrat Marcy Kaptur. Redistricting causes Kaptur and Kucinich to have to face each other.
    May 16, 2012 - Announces he will retire from Congress at the end of his term, after deciding against relocating to run for Congress in Washington state.
    January 2013-January 2018 - Fox News contributor.
    April 2013 - Kucinich joins the Advisory Board of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity.
      January 17, 2018 - Announces he is running for governor of Ohio.
      May 8, 2018 - Loses the Democratic primary for Ohio's governor to Richard Cordray.