Bobby Jindal Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of former Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal.

Personal:

Birth date: June 10, 1971

Birth place: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Birth name: Piyush Jindal

Father: Amar Jindal, engineer

Mother: Raj (Gupta) Jindal

Marriage: Supriya (Joly) Jindal (October 1997-present)

Children: Slade, 2006; Shaan, 2004; Selia, 2002

Education: Brown University, B.S., Biology and Public Policy, 1991; Oxford University, M.A., Literature, 1994 (Rhodes scholar)

Religion: Born Hindu, converted to Roman Catholicism

Other Facts:

First Indian-American elected to Congress since 1956.

First Indian-American governor in the United States.

Son Shaan was born with a heart defect and had surgery as an infant.

Bobby Jindal delivered son Slade at home before the EMTs could arrive.

As a boy, he insisted on being called Bobby after his favorite character in "The Brady Bunch."

Timeline:

1994-1995 - Associate at consulting firm McKinsey & Company.

1996-1998 - Secretary of the Health and Hospitals Department for the State of Louisiana. Jindal restructures Louisiana's Medicaid program from bankruptcy to surplus.

1998 - Appointed executive director of the National Bipartisan Commission on the Future of Medicare created by Congress in the Balanced Budget Act of 1997.

1999-2001 - President of the University of Louisiana System.

2001-2003 - Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation at the US Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, DC.

2003 - Runs for governor of Louisiana. Wins Republican primary but loses a runoff against Democrat Kathleen Blanco.

2004 - Elected to the US House of Representatives and serves two terms.

October 20, 2007 - Elected governor of Louisiana with 54% of the vote in the primary, winning 60 of 64 parishes.

October 22, 2011 - Re-elected to a second term as governor with 65.8% of the vote in the open primary, winning 64 of 64 parishes.

November 2012 - Is named chairman of the Republican Governors Association for 2013.

May 18, 2015 - Jindal announces that he is establishing a presidential exploratory committee.

June 24, 2015 - Jindal announces he is running for president on social media. He later makes a formal announcement at an event in Kenner, Louisiana.

October 20, 2015 - Jindal's book "American Will: The Forgotten Choices That Changed Our Republic" is published.

November 17, 2015 - Announces he is suspending his presidential campaign.

January 11, 2016 - Leaves the office of governor as John Bel Edwards is inaugurated as his successor.