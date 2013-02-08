Prince Harry Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Britain's Prince Harry.

Personal:

Birth date: September 15, 1984

Birthplace: London, England at St. Mary's Hospital, Paddington

Birth name: Henry Charles Albert David

Marriage: Rachel Meghan (Markle) Windsor (May 19, 2018-present)

Education: Eton College, 1998-2003; Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, 2005

Military: British Army, 2011-present, Captain

Other Facts:

Military name is Captain Harry Wales.

Full title is His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales.

Founder of the Invictus Games , an international sporting competition for injured servicemen and women. The first games were held in London in 2014.

Timeline:

December 21, 1984 - Is christened Prince Henry Charles Albert David at St George's Chapel, Windsor, by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

September 6, 1997 - Attends his mother's funeral.

November 1997 - Accompanies his father to South Africa, where he meets President Nelson Mandela , goes on a safari, and meets the pop group the Spice Girls.

January 2002 - A confession of heavy drinking and marijuana use when he was 16, prompts his father to send him to the drug rehab center, Phoenix House UK, for a day.

September 15, 2002 - For his 18th birthday, Harry receives his official coat of arms as a birthday present from his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II

May 18, 2003 - Is promoted to cadet officer, the highest rank in the Combined Cadet Corps.

January 2005 - Pictures surface of him wearing a Nazi uniform to a costume party. He apologizes days later.

May 2005 - Begins military training at Sandhurst Royal Military Academy.

September 15, 2005 - Replaces his uncle Edward, the Earl of Wessex, as a Counsellor of State. As a counsellor, Prince Philip and four adult members of the royal family in the line of succession, are to carry out the duties of the Queen in her absence.

December 12, 2006 - Prince William and Harry announce their plans for a concert and memorial service to mark the tenth anniversary of their mother's death. The Concert for Diana is held on July 1, 2007, and features Elton John and Duran Duran. The memorial service takes place on August 31st.

April 12, 2006 - Graduates from Sandhurst as a 2nd lieutenant.

April 2006 - Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho co-found a charity to help Lesotho's AIDS orphans. The organization is named Sentebale, which means "forget me not" in the language of Lesotho.

February 2007 - The British Ministry of Defense announces that Harry will be deployed to Iraq with his army unit.

May 16, 2007 - Sir Richard Dannatt, the chief of the general staff, announces that Harry will not deploy to Iraq because of a number of threats against him.

February 28, 2008 - The British Ministry of Defense announces that Harry has secretly been serving in Afghanistan with his Army unit on a four-month mission since December 2007. The next day, he is withdrawn from Afghanistan for security reasons.

May 5, 2008 - Princess Anne presents Harry and his unit, the Household Cavalry Regiment, with the Operational Service Medal for their time in Afghanistan.

May 2009 - During his first official visit to the United States, Harry visits Ground Zero and leaves a wreath of flowers with a signed note.

May 7, 2010 - Completes the Army Pilots Course and receives his provisional "wings."

July 2010 - Begins Apache helicopter training with the Army Air Corps.

March 29-April 5, 2011 - Accompanies the Walking with the Wounded Expedition to the North Pole.

April 14, 2011 - Is promoted to captain and qualifies as an Apache helicopter pilot.

October 2011 - Trains in the California and Arizona deserts with Apache helicopters during Exercise Crimson Eagle.

September 7, 2012 - Harry arrives in Afghanistan to begin serving a 20 week deployment as an Apache helicopter pilot. He returns home in January 2013.

December 13, 2013 - Harry and a trekking team made up of servicemen and women reach the South Pole as part of a charity event.

January 2014 - Begins a new Army position as a Staff Officer (SO3). He also remains with the Household Cavalry Regiment based in London as a commissioned officer.

September 2014 - Tuns 30. The terms of Princess Diana's will state that her 1981 wedding gown is to be given to Prince William and Prince Harry on this date.

August 22, 2015 - Harry joins the inaugural Harry joins the inaugural "Walk of Britain" to raise awareness for wounded warriors. The Walk begins in Aberdeen, Scotland and ends at Buckingham Palace, a trek of 1,000 miles.

April 16, 2017 - In an interview with the Telegraph newspaper, Harry reveals that he sought mental health counseling in 2013 to help him cope with ongoing emotional issues rooted in the sudden death of his mother.

November 27, 2017 - Engagement to American actress Meghan Markle is announced.

May 19, 2018 - The Queen confers Dukedom on Prince Harry of Wales . His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel.

May 19, 2018 - Marries Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle.