Michele Bachmann Fast Facts

Rep. Michele Bachmann, R-Minnesota, right, and Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, center, talk with a reporter at the U.S. Capitol as the House of Representatives continues a temporary recess on December 11, 2014, during her last month in office. Here's a look back at her political career. Hide Caption 1 of 21

U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann has announced she won't seek re-election to Congress. Hide Caption 2 of 21

Bachmann endorses Mitt Romney at a May 2012 campaign event in Portsmouth, Virginia. Bachmann ran against Romney for the GOP presidential nomination before dropping out after the Iowa caucuses. Hide Caption 3 of 21

Bachmann addresses a rally with Tea Party Patriots national coordinator Jenny Beth Martin, left, in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in March 2012. The high court was hearing oral arguments on the constitutionality of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, which Bachmann has fiercely opposed. Hide Caption 4 of 21

Bachmann and her husband, Marcus, join in the services at the Jubilee Family Church in Oskaloosa, Iowa, in January 2012 as the then-GOP presidential candidate made a final push before the Iowa caucuses. Hide Caption 5 of 21

Bachmann addresses a town hall-style meeting in Des Moines, Iowa, in December 2011. By then, her presidential campaign had begun to lose steam to other conservative candidates. Hide Caption 6 of 21

Bachmann embraces her mother, Arlene Jean, after announcing at a January 2012 news conference in West Des Moines, Iowa, that she was ending her presidential campaign. Bachmann finished sixth in the Iowa caucuses. Hide Caption 7 of 21

Bachmann speaks at a September 2011 rally in Orlando sponsored by the Faith and Freedom Coalition before a GOP presidential debate. Hide Caption 8 of 21

From left, Republican presidential candidates Herman Cain, Bachmann, Mitt Romney, Texas Gov. Rick Perry, Rep. Ron Paul, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Rick Santorum participate in a September 2011 presidential debate sponsored by CNN and the Tea Party Express in Tampa, Florida. Hide Caption 9 of 21

Bachmann encourages people to vote for her in an August 2011 appearance outside the Hilton Coliseum at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. Her presidential campaign reached its peak that month when she beat out a slate of other candidates to win the Ames Straw Poll in Iowa. Hide Caption 10 of 21

Bachmann greets supporters at a GOP picnic in Humboldt, Iowa, in August 2011 ahead of the straw poll. Hide Caption 11 of 21

Bachmann and her husband, Marcus, recite the Pledge of Allegiance before she announced her candidacy for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination in Waterloo, Iowa, in June 2011. The congresswoman was born in Iowa. Hide Caption 12 of 21

Bachmann attends the Time 100 Gala at Lincoln Center in New York in April 2011. The magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world that year. Hide Caption 13 of 21

Bachmann addresses an April 2011 rally on Capitol Hill in support of spending cuts. Hide Caption 14 of 21

Bachmann at a January 2011 news conference in which Republican House members displayed signed petitions demanding the repeal of health care legislation. Hide Caption 15 of 21

Bachmann participates in the "Fire Pelosi" bus tour in September 2010. The Republican National Committee launched the campaign against then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi following passage of the bill to overhaul health care. Hide Caption 16 of 21

Bachmann joins fellow House Republicans at a December 2009 news conference outside the U.S. Supreme Court to blast Attorney General Eric Holder's decision to try Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four other terrorist suspects in court in the United States. Holder later announced the five would face a military trial at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba Hide Caption 17 of 21

Bachmann reacts to the crowd at the Republican National Convention in September 2008 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Hide Caption 18 of 21

Bachmann, with her husband Marcus, left, at her side, declares victory in Minnesota's 6th Congressional District race in November 2006 in Bloomington, Minnesota. The congresswoman is now serving her fourth term. Hide Caption 19 of 21

Bachmann plays with daughters, from left, Caroline, Elisa and Sophia at their home in Stillwater, Minnesota, in December 2004. Hide Caption 20 of 21