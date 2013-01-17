Martin Luther King Jr. Fast Facts

Photos: The legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was best known for his role in the civil rights movement and nonviolent protests. His life's work has been honored with a national holiday, schools and public buildings named after him, and a memorial on the National Mall in Washington. Take a look back at the late civil rights leader's defining years. Here, King speaks in Washington in 1968, the year he was assassinated. Hide Caption 1 of 22

Photos: The legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. King outlines boycott strategies to his advisers and organizers on January 27, 1956. Seated are the Rev. Ralph Abernathy, left, and Rosa Parks, center, who was the catalyst for the protest of bus riders. Hide Caption 2 of 22

Photos: The legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. King sits for a police mugshot after his arrest for directing a citywide boycott of segregated buses on February 24, 1956. Hide Caption 3 of 22

Photos: The legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. King stands in front of a bus at the end of the Montgomery bus boycott in Montgomery, Alabama, on December 26, 1956. Hide Caption 4 of 22

Photos: The legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. King speaks during the Prayer Pilgrimage near the Reflecting Pool in Washington on May 17, 1957. Hide Caption 5 of 22

Photos: The legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Accompanied by his wife, Coretta Scott, King leaves Harlem Hospital after being stabbed near the heart on September 20, 1958. The near-fatal incident occurred when he was autographing copies of his book at a Harlem bookstore. Hide Caption 6 of 22

Photos: The legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. King delivers a sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta in September 1960. Hide Caption 7 of 22

Photos: The legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. King, his wife and children, Yolanda, 5, and Martin Luther III, 3, play the piano together in their living room in Atlanta in 1960. Hide Caption 8 of 22

Photos: The legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Moderator John McCaffery, left, segregationist editor James J. Kilpatrick and King debate segregation in New York on November 11, 1960. Hide Caption 9 of 22

Photos: The legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. King addresses a crowd of demonstrators outside the Lincoln Memorial during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in Washington on August 28, 1963. He delivered his famous "I Have a Dream" speech to more than 250,000 people. Hide Caption 10 of 22