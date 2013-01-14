Morgan Tsvangirai Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Morgan Tsvangirai, former prime minister of Zimbabwe.

Personal:

Birth date: March 10, 1952

Death date: February 14, 2018

Birth place: Gutu, Masvingo, Southern Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe)

Birth name: Morgan Richard Tsvangirai

Father: Chibwe Tsvangirai, a bricklayer

Mother: Lydia Zvaipa

Marriages: Elizabeth Macheka (September 15, 2012-February 14, 2018, his death); Lorcadia Karimatsenga (November 18, 2011-November 30, 2011, divorced); Susan (Nyradzo) Tsvangirai (1978-March 6, 2009, her death)

Children: with Loretta Nyathi: Ethan; with Susan (Nyradzo) Tsvangirai: Millicent, Vimbai, Rumbidzai, Edwin, Vincent and Garikai

Other Facts:

Was the oldest of nine children.

Left school at age 16 to help support his family.

Timeline:

1974-1984 - Union member and organizer at the Trojan Nickel Mine. He starts at the mine as a plant operator and rises to general foreman in 1975.

1988 - Becomes secretary-general of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU).

1989 - Persuades ZCTU to cut ties with the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front. Serves several weeks in prison on charges of being a South African spy.

1997 - Leads a national strike, the first in the nation's history, demanding economic reforms to combat Zimbabwe's high inflation and unemployment rate.

1997 - Days after leading a strike, is beaten unconscious and nearly killed in his ZCTU office by supporters of Days after leading a strike, is beaten unconscious and nearly killed in his ZCTU office by supporters of President Robert Mugabe.

1998 - Co-creates the National Constitutional Assembly, a civic society organization seeking to curb Mugabe's presidential power.

September 11, 1999 - The Movement for Democratic Change ( The Movement for Democratic Change ( MDC ) is launched with Tsvangirai as president.

2001 - Is arrested for alleged threats against Mugabe.

February 25, 2002 - Is arrested and charged with treason in a suspected plot to assassinate Mugabe.

March 9, 2002 - Loses to Mugabe in the presidential election.

February 3, 2003 - Trial on charges of treason and attempted assassination begins.

June 2 and 6-20, 2003 - Is arrested and later jailed for allegedly violating the Public Order and Security Act by encouraging a general strike lasting five days in the capital city of Harare.

October 15, 2004 - Is acquitted of the February 2002 treason charges by Zimbabwe's High Court.

March 11, 2007 - Is severely beaten while in police custody after being arrested on his way to an anti-government protest rally.

April 1, 2008 - Claims victory in the presidential election.

May 2, 2008 - The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announces a runoff election between Tsvangirai and Mugabe, although Tsvangirai receives more votes - 47.9% to 43.2%.

June 22, 2008 - Pulls out of the runoff, declaring that he can "no longer participate in a race that's been marred by the widespread intimidation, torture, mutilation and murder of his supporters."

September 15, 2008 - After successful negotiations, Mugabe and Tsvangirai sign the Global Political Agreement, which states Tsvangirai will become prime minister and After successful negotiations, Mugabe and Tsvangirai sign the Global Political Agreement, which states Tsvangirai will become prime minister and Mugabe will remain president.

January 30, 2009 - The MDC agrees to join the unity government.

February 11, 2009 - Is sworn in as the second Zimbabwean prime minister.

March 6, 2009 - With head and neck injuries, walks away from a head-on collision that kills his wife Susan.

October 16, 2009 - Along with the MDC, Tsvangirai boycotts the coalition government after violence increases and Roy Bennett, one of MDC's leaders, is arrested on charges of terrorism.

November 5, 2009 - Boycott of the coalition government ends.

March 10, 2011 - Says he wants a "divorce" from the 2009 power-sharing agreement after the arrest and harassment of cabinet ministers belonging to the MDC party.

November 30, 2011 - Announces he has divorced his wife, Lorcadia Karimatsenga, of less than two weeks.

April 2012 - Announces engagement to hairdresser Elizabeth Macheka.

September 15, 2012 - Defies a court order and marries Macheka. The court said Tsvangirai is already in a "customary marriage" to another woman. They intend to appeal the cancellation of their marriage license.

November 2012 - Reaches a financial settlement with Karimatsenga to formally end their relationship.

August 3, 2013 - Loses in the presidential election with 34% of the vote, to Mugabe's 61%, according to the election commission. Tsvangirai alleges widespread fraud and promises to challenge the results in court.

June 27, 2016 - Reveals he is suffering from colon cancer.

February 14, 2018 - Dies in a South African hospital at the age of 65.