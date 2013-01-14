Kirk Douglas Fast Facts

Photos: The star gene: Next-generation celebrity Ryan Phillippe's children, daughter Ava and son Deacon, are look-alikes of him and his ex-wife, Reese Witherspoon. Hide Caption 1 of 31

Courtney Love and her daughter Frances Bean Cobain, seen here in 2007, are extremely close. Cobain is now an artist who enjoys creating with her rocker/actress mother.

It looks like David Beckham is raising some future soccer stars. His sons with former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn, left, Romeo and Cruz, reportedly play soccer for Arsenal youth teams.

We'd recognize that squint anywhere! Yes, Scott Eastwood -- actor, surfer, traveler and model -- is one of Clint Eastwood's kids. He's followed in his dad's movie footsteps and in April was cast in the eighth "Fast & Furious" film.

In February, Gwyneth Paltrow posted a selfie with her lookalike daughter, 11-year-old Apple Martin, on Instagram.

LL Cool J's son, Najee Smith, was arrested early Tuesday, September 29, in New York after a fight at a restaurant, two law enforcement sources said.

Jamie Lee Curtis gets her acting gene from parents Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis. Leigh is best known for her role in Alfred Hitchcock's 1960 classic, "Psycho." To promote her series "Scream Queens," Curtis re-created Leigh's famous shower scene in "Psycho," teasing it on Instagram.

Rumer Willis is more like her mom, actress Demi Moore, than she realized. In May, "Dancing With the Stars" winner Willis posted a photo of her and her famous mother dressed alike and looking like twins.

Born into the spotlight, Liza Minnelli followed in the footsteps of her mother, the legendary singer-actress Judy Garland, winning a Tony and landing an Oscar nod before the age of 25. The daughter of "The Wizard of Oz" star and famed movie musical director Vincente Minnelli has had an illustrious career of her own, with an Oscar for "Cabaret" and TV appearances on "Arrested Development."

The Smiths -- from left, Jaden, Willow, Will, Jada Pinkett and Trey -- stay busy attending one another's movie premieres and listening parties. Jaden has rapped on songs with Justin Bieber and appeared in films such as "The Karate Kid," "The Pursuit of Happyness" and "After Earth" (the latter two with his dad). Willow made her acting debut in her dad's "I Am Legend" but has focused mostly on music.

The granddaughter of style icon Audrey Hepburn, Emma Ferrer made a stylish entrance of her own. In the September issue of Harper's Bazaar, the 20-year-old aspiring artist was photographed by the 23-year-old grandson of photographer Richard Avedon.

Does this face look familiar? That's because it's Dylan Penn, the daughter of actors Sean Penn and Robin Wright. Thanks to those stunning genes, Dylan has a side gig as a model -- as seen here in GQ -- but she dreams of going into the movie business as a screenwriter.

Nearly everyone has heard 2013's song of the summer -- Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" -- but you may not realize the R&B singer's dad, Alan Thicke, played Jason Seaver on the popular ABC sitcom "Growing Pains," which ran from 1985 to 1992. Now the son is just as well-known as his dad. Alan Thicke died December 13.

Miley Cyrus wasn't even born when her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, soared to No. 1 on the country charts with the single "Achy Breaky Heart." Fourteen years later, Miley's dad would join her on the Disney Channel's "Hannah Montana," the series that made her famous. By the time the show ended in 2011, Miley had starred in several movies and scored some hit songs of her own.

You might think that Rashida Jones would have found it difficult to step out from the shadow of her dad, Quincy Jones, the legendary music producer behind such acts as Ray Charles and Michael Jackson. But the actress has charted her own course, starring in TV series such as "Boston Public" and "Parks and Recreation" in addition to the movies "I Love You, Man" and "The Social Network." Maybe she got the acting bug from her mom, Peggy Lipton, of "The Mod Squad" and "Twin Peaks" fame.

"I'm Spartacus!" So proclaimed Kirk Douglas as the title character of the famous 1960 Stanley Kubrick epic. Douglas, one of the biggest stars of Hollywood's golden age, would have been a lot for any kid to look up to. Nevertheless, son Michael has become as much of an icon as his old man, with more than four decades in show business.

Kate Hudson has a knack for comedy in movies such as "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" and TV shows such as "Glee." You could say it runs in the family: Her mom, Goldie Hawn, won an Oscar for her first major movie role, the 1969 comedy "Cactus Flower."