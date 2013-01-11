Billy Graham Fast Facts

Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor' Billy Graham has reached tens of millions of people through his Christian rallies and developed a relationship with every U.S. president since Harry Truman. He celebrates his 96th birthday on Friday, November 7. Hide Caption 1 of 36

A school portrait of Graham at age 17 in June 1935. After high school, Graham moved from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Tennessee to enroll in the conservative Christian school Bob Jones College. He then transferred to the Florida Bible Institute. He was ordained a Southern Baptist minister in 1939 and quickly gained a reputation as an evangelical preacher.

Graham preaches in the early 1950s. He says he became "born again" after hearing an evangelist at a tent meeting in 1934.

Graham reads on an airplane during a "Pulpit in the Sky" trip on January 15, 1953.

Graham addresses a crowd in Trafalgar Square in London on March 4, 1954.

Graham speaks to fans at Stamford Bridge, London, during halftime at a football match between Chelsea and Newcastle United on April 24, 1954.

Graham preaches during a tent meeting during one of his crusades, circa 1955.

Graham embraces his family upon his return from his "Crusade for Christ" tour in the 1950s. Clockwise from left: wife Ruth, daughter Anne, Graham, daughter Ruth (Bunny), and daughter Virginia.

Graham speaks at Madison Square Garden in New York on May 15, 1957, opening his 16-week crusade for "A Spiritual Revolution in the City."

Supporters greet Graham upon his arrival in New York on June 30, 1959. Graham and his wife were returning from a six-month speaking tour, which included stops in Australia and the Soviet Union.

Graham visits with children during a trip to a village in Ghana in January 1960.

Graham sits in a jungle clearing a few miles from Ibadan, Nigeria, on February 1, 1960.

Graham gets a kiss from his wife, Ruth, upon arriving in New York on the ocean liner Queen Elizabeth on March 29, 1960. They spent 2½ months touring Africa and the Middle East.

Graham dictates a synopsis of his evening sermon into a tape recorder in Fresno, California, on July 18, 1962. Secretaries would then type the synopsis for distribution to the press. Graham was conducting an eight-day crusade in Fresno.

Graham appears in "The World's Greatest Showman: The Legend of Cecil B. DeMille," a 1963 TV documentary.

Graham addresses the congregation at the opening of the 32-day Greater London Crusade at the Earls Court Convention Centre in London on June 1, 1966.

Graham speaks to more than 5,000 U.S. troops at Long Binh, Vietnam, on December 23, 1966.

Graham addresses an audience in June 1967. He has been listed by Gallup as one of the "Ten Most Admired Men in the World" more than 50 times.

Graham rides a donkey in Jerusalem on March 28, 1969, during a visit to holy places in the city.

Graham speaks to a crowd of 18,000 on the closing night of the Southern Baptist Convention in Dallas on June 13, 1974. The theme of the convention was "Share His Love Now."

Graham speaks at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee, on May 8, 1978. Inclement weather had forced the crusade to the nearby Mid-South Coliseum, but when the clouds lifted, Graham went to the stadium to speak to those who could not get into the smaller indoor arena.

Graham and his wife, Ruth, visit her birthplace in Huaiyin, Jiangsu province, China, on April 19, 1988. They were married for 64 years, until her death on June 14, 2007.

Graham preaches in Central Park in 1991. It was his first appearance in New York City since 1970. The crowd was estimated at 200,000.

Pope John Paul II meets with Graham at the Vatican in 1993. Graham has been called the "Protestant Pope."

On May 2, 1996, U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich presents Graham with a Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony on Capitol Hill as Ruth Graham watches.

Graham gestures during his message to the capacity crowd at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on September 27, 1996.

On January 20, 1997, Graham gives the invocation at the second inauguration of President Bill Clinton on Capitol Hill.

Graham greets Chinese President Jiang Zemin at a VIP luncheon in November 1997 in Beverly Hills, California.

Former U.S. first lady Nancy Reagan greets Graham at the gala dedication of the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington on May 5, 1998.

Presidential candidate George W. Bush meets with Graham in Jacksonville, Florida, on November 5, 2000. Years earlier, Bush said, a conversation with Graham had helped lead him to give up drinking.

Graham speaks to the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on October 7, 2004. Over the course of his career, he has preached to more than 215 million people in more than 185 countries and territories.

Graham leads his "last crusade" at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in New York on June 24, 2005, speaking to more than 230,000 people.

Graham prepares backstage before giving the final message of the Metro Maryland Festival on July 9, 2006, at Oriole Park in Baltimore. The three-day program was led by Graham's son Franklin.

Graham sits in his mountain home in Montreat, North Carolina, on July 25, 2006.

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speaks with Billy and Franklin Graham during a visit to the Grahams' cabin in Montreat on October 11, 2012.