Breaking News

Billy Graham Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 8:30 AM ET, Wed February 21, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Billy Graham has reached tens of millions of people through his Christian rallies and developed a relationship with every U.S. president since Harry Truman. He celebrates his 96th birthday on Friday, November 7.
Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
Billy Graham has reached tens of millions of people through his Christian rallies and developed a relationship with every U.S. president since Harry Truman. He celebrates his 96th birthday on Friday, November 7.
Hide Caption
1 of 36
A school portrait of Graham at age 17 in June 1935. After high school, Graham moved from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Tennessee to enroll in the conservative Christian school Bob Jones College. He then transferred to the Florida Bible Institute. He was ordained a Southern Baptist minister in 1939 and quickly gained a reputation as an evangelical preacher.
Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
A school portrait of Graham at age 17 in June 1935. After high school, Graham moved from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Tennessee to enroll in the conservative Christian school Bob Jones College. He then transferred to the Florida Bible Institute. He was ordained a Southern Baptist minister in 1939 and quickly gained a reputation as an evangelical preacher.
Hide Caption
2 of 36
Graham preaches in the early 1950s. He says he became &quot;born again&quot; after hearing an evangelist at a tent meeting in 1934.
Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
Graham preaches in the early 1950s. He says he became "born again" after hearing an evangelist at a tent meeting in 1934.
Hide Caption
3 of 36
Graham reads on an airplane during a &quot;Pulpit in the Sky&quot; trip on January 15, 1953.
Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
Graham reads on an airplane during a "Pulpit in the Sky" trip on January 15, 1953.
Hide Caption
4 of 36
Graham addresses a crowd in Trafalgar Square in London on March 4, 1954.
Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
Graham addresses a crowd in Trafalgar Square in London on March 4, 1954.
Hide Caption
5 of 36
Graham speaks to fans at Stamford Bridge, London, during halftime at a football match between Chelsea and Newcastle United on April 24, 1954.
Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
Graham speaks to fans at Stamford Bridge, London, during halftime at a football match between Chelsea and Newcastle United on April 24, 1954.
Hide Caption
6 of 36
Graham preaches during a tent meeting during one of his crusades, circa 1955.
Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
Graham preaches during a tent meeting during one of his crusades, circa 1955.
Hide Caption
7 of 36
Graham embraces his family upon his return from his &quot;Crusade for Christ&quot; tour in the 1950s. Clockwise from left: wife Ruth, daughter Anne, Graham, daughter Ruth (Bunny), and daughter Virginia.
Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
Graham embraces his family upon his return from his "Crusade for Christ" tour in the 1950s. Clockwise from left: wife Ruth, daughter Anne, Graham, daughter Ruth (Bunny), and daughter Virginia.
Hide Caption
8 of 36
Graham speaks at Madison Square Garden in New York on May 15, 1957, opening his 16-week crusade for &quot;A Spiritual Revolution in the City.&quot;
Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
Graham speaks at Madison Square Garden in New York on May 15, 1957, opening his 16-week crusade for "A Spiritual Revolution in the City."
Hide Caption
9 of 36
Supporters greet Graham upon his arrival in New York on June 30, 1959. Graham and his wife were returning from a six-month speaking tour, which included stops in Australia and the Soviet Union.
Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
Supporters greet Graham upon his arrival in New York on June 30, 1959. Graham and his wife were returning from a six-month speaking tour, which included stops in Australia and the Soviet Union.
Hide Caption
10 of 36
Graham visits with children during a trip to a village in Ghana in January 1960.
Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
Graham visits with children during a trip to a village in Ghana in January 1960.
Hide Caption
11 of 36
Graham sits in a jungle clearing a few miles from Ibadan, Nigeria, on February 1, 1960.
Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
Graham sits in a jungle clearing a few miles from Ibadan, Nigeria, on February 1, 1960.
Hide Caption
12 of 36
Graham gets a kiss from his wife, Ruth, upon arriving in New York on the ocean liner Queen Elizabeth on March 29, 1960. They spent 2½ months touring Africa and the Middle East.
Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
Graham gets a kiss from his wife, Ruth, upon arriving in New York on the ocean liner Queen Elizabeth on March 29, 1960. They spent 2½ months touring Africa and the Middle East.
Hide Caption
13 of 36
Graham dictates a synopsis of his evening sermon into a tape recorder in Fresno, California, on July 18, 1962. Secretaries would then type the synopsis for distribution to the press. Graham was conducting an eight-day crusade in Fresno.
Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
Graham dictates a synopsis of his evening sermon into a tape recorder in Fresno, California, on July 18, 1962. Secretaries would then type the synopsis for distribution to the press. Graham was conducting an eight-day crusade in Fresno.
Hide Caption
14 of 36
Graham appears in &quot;The World&#39;s Greatest Showman: The Legend of Cecil B. DeMille,&quot; a 1963 TV documentary.
Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
Graham appears in "The World's Greatest Showman: The Legend of Cecil B. DeMille," a 1963 TV documentary.
Hide Caption
15 of 36
Graham addresses the congregation at the opening of the 32-day Greater London Crusade at the Earls Court Convention Centre in London on June 1, 1966.
Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
Graham addresses the congregation at the opening of the 32-day Greater London Crusade at the Earls Court Convention Centre in London on June 1, 1966.
Hide Caption
16 of 36
Graham speaks to more than 5,000 U.S. troops at Long Binh, Vietnam, on December 23, 1966.
Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
Graham speaks to more than 5,000 U.S. troops at Long Binh, Vietnam, on December 23, 1966.
Hide Caption
17 of 36
Graham addresses an audience in June 1967. He has been listed by Gallup as one of the &quot;Ten Most Admired Men in the World&quot; more than 50 times.
Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
Graham addresses an audience in June 1967. He has been listed by Gallup as one of the "Ten Most Admired Men in the World" more than 50 times.
Hide Caption
18 of 36
Graham rides a donkey in Jerusalem on March 28, 1969, during a visit to holy places in the city.
Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
Graham rides a donkey in Jerusalem on March 28, 1969, during a visit to holy places in the city.
Hide Caption
19 of 36
Graham speaks to a crowd of 18,000 on the closing night of the Southern Baptist Convention in Dallas on June 13, 1974. The theme of the convention was &quot;Share His Love Now.&quot;
Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
Graham speaks to a crowd of 18,000 on the closing night of the Southern Baptist Convention in Dallas on June 13, 1974. The theme of the convention was "Share His Love Now."
Hide Caption
20 of 36
Graham speaks at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee, on May 8, 1978. Inclement weather had forced the crusade to the nearby Mid-South Coliseum, but when the clouds lifted, Graham went to the stadium to speak to those who could not get into the smaller indoor arena.
Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
Graham speaks at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee, on May 8, 1978. Inclement weather had forced the crusade to the nearby Mid-South Coliseum, but when the clouds lifted, Graham went to the stadium to speak to those who could not get into the smaller indoor arena.
Hide Caption
21 of 36
Graham and his wife, Ruth, visit her birthplace in Huaiyin, Jiangsu province, China, on April 19, 1988. They were married for 64 years, until her death on June 14, 2007.
Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
Graham and his wife, Ruth, visit her birthplace in Huaiyin, Jiangsu province, China, on April 19, 1988. They were married for 64 years, until her death on June 14, 2007.
Hide Caption
22 of 36
Graham preaches in Central Park in 1991. It was his first appearance in New York City since 1970. The crowd was estimated at 200,000.
Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
Graham preaches in Central Park in 1991. It was his first appearance in New York City since 1970. The crowd was estimated at 200,000.
Hide Caption
23 of 36
Pope John Paul II meets with Graham at the Vatican in 1993. Graham has been called the &quot;Protestant Pope.&quot;
Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
Pope John Paul II meets with Graham at the Vatican in 1993. Graham has been called the "Protestant Pope."
Hide Caption
24 of 36
On May 2, 1996, U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich presents Graham with a Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony on Capitol Hill as Ruth Graham watches.
Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
On May 2, 1996, U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich presents Graham with a Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony on Capitol Hill as Ruth Graham watches.
Hide Caption
25 of 36
Graham gestures during his message to the capacity crowd at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on September 27, 1996.
Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
Graham gestures during his message to the capacity crowd at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on September 27, 1996.
Hide Caption
26 of 36
On January 20, 1997, Graham gives the invocation at the second inauguration of President Bill Clinton on Capitol Hill.
Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
On January 20, 1997, Graham gives the invocation at the second inauguration of President Bill Clinton on Capitol Hill.
Hide Caption
27 of 36
Graham greets Chinese President Jiang Zemin at a VIP luncheon in November 1997 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
Graham greets Chinese President Jiang Zemin at a VIP luncheon in November 1997 in Beverly Hills, California.
Hide Caption
28 of 36
Former U.S. first lady Nancy Reagan greets Graham at the gala dedication of the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington on May 5, 1998.
Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
Former U.S. first lady Nancy Reagan greets Graham at the gala dedication of the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington on May 5, 1998.
Hide Caption
29 of 36
Presidential candidate George W. Bush meets with Graham in Jacksonville, Florida, on November 5, 2000. Years earlier, Bush said, a conversation with Graham had helped lead him to give up drinking.
Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
Presidential candidate George W. Bush meets with Graham in Jacksonville, Florida, on November 5, 2000. Years earlier, Bush said, a conversation with Graham had helped lead him to give up drinking.
Hide Caption
30 of 36
Graham speaks to the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on October 7, 2004. Over the course of his career, he has preached to more than 215 million people in more than 185 countries and territories.
Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
Graham speaks to the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on October 7, 2004. Over the course of his career, he has preached to more than 215 million people in more than 185 countries and territories.
Hide Caption
31 of 36
Graham leads his &quot;last crusade&quot; at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in New York on June 24, 2005, speaking to more than 230,000 people.
Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
Graham leads his "last crusade" at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in New York on June 24, 2005, speaking to more than 230,000 people.
Hide Caption
32 of 36
Graham prepares backstage before giving the final message of the Metro Maryland Festival on July 9, 2006, at Oriole Park in Baltimore. The three-day program was led by Graham&#39;s son Franklin.
Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
Graham prepares backstage before giving the final message of the Metro Maryland Festival on July 9, 2006, at Oriole Park in Baltimore. The three-day program was led by Graham's son Franklin.
Hide Caption
33 of 36
Graham sits in his mountain home in Montreat, North Carolina, on July 25, 2006.
Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
Graham sits in his mountain home in Montreat, North Carolina, on July 25, 2006.
Hide Caption
34 of 36
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speaks with Billy and Franklin Graham during a visit to the Grahams&#39; cabin in Montreat on October 11, 2012.
Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speaks with Billy and Franklin Graham during a visit to the Grahams' cabin in Montreat on October 11, 2012.
Hide Caption
35 of 36
Well-wishers gather with Graham at his 95th birthday celebration in Asheville, North Carolina, in November 2013.
Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
Well-wishers gather with Graham at his 95th birthday celebration in Asheville, North Carolina, in November 2013.
Hide Caption
36 of 36
01 billy graham - restricted02 billy graham02 billy graham life03 billy graham - restricted04 billy graham04 billy graham life05 billy graham life08 billy graham life05 billy graham06 billy graham07 billy graham08 billy graham09 billy graham10 billy graham06 billy graham06 billy graham life13 billy graham14 billy graham15 billy graham16 billy graham17 billy graham - restricted09 billy graham life10 billy graham life18 billy graham - restricted11 billy graham life19 billy graham12 billy graham life14 billy graham life13 billy graham life23 billy graham03 billy graham life22 billy graham20 billy graham21 billy graham16 billy graham life01 Billy Graham 1106 FILE

Here's a look at the life of evangelist Billy Graham.

Personal:
Birth date: November 7, 1918
Birth place: Charlotte, North Carolina
Birth name: William Franklin Graham Jr.
    Father: William Franklin Graham Sr., dairy farmer
    Read More
    Mother: Morrow (Coffey) Graham
    Marriage: Ruth (Bell) Graham (August 13, 1943-June 14, 2007, her death)
    Children: Nelson Edman, William Franklin, Ruth Bell, Anne Morrow and Virginia
    Education: Florida Bible Institute (now called Trinity College), Th.B. (Theology), 1940; Wheaton College, B.A., 1943
    Religion: Baptist
    Other Facts:
    Grew up on a dairy farm near Charlotte, North Carolina.
    Graham has been listed by Gallup as one of the "Ten Most Admired Men in the World" more than 50 times.
    Has met with every US president from Harry Truman to Barack Obama.
    Has preached to over 215 million people in more than 185 countries.
    Billy Graham's illnesses include fluid on the brain, prostate cancer, and Parkinson's disease.
    Timeline:
    1934 -     Graham becomes "born again" after hearing an evangelist preach in Charlotte, North Carolina.
    December 4, 1938 - Graham is baptized in Silver Lake, Florida.
    1939 - Is ordained by a Southern Baptist Convention church.
    1943-1945 - Takes over a Chicago radio program, "Songs in the Night".
    1944 - Works with the Youth for Christ organization and travels the country speaking at rallies.
    1947 - Accepts the presidency of Northwestern Schools, an educational complex founded by the First Baptist Church of Minneapolis.
    1948 - Resigns from Youth for Christ.
    1949 - Holds crusades in tents in downtown Los Angeles. Originally scheduled for three weeks, the crusades are so popular they run for seven weeks.
    1950 - Founds the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) to establish order and policies for his crusades.
    1950 - Begins a weekly Sunday night radio program, "The Hour of Decision".
    1950s - Founds World Wide Pictures, a motion picture division of BGEA.
    1952 - Begins a daily column of advice, "My Answer," still distributed by Tribune Media Service.
    1954 - Crusade in London lasts twelve weeks and draws huge crowds.
    1957 - Crusade at Madison Square Garden in New York runs nightly for sixteen weeks and is covered by the national press.
    1981 - Wins the Religious Broadcasting Hall of Fame award.
    1983 - Awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
    1986 - Wins the National Religious Broadcasters Award of Merit.
    1996 - Awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.
    1999 - First non-musician to be inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.
    2000 - Wins the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation Freedom Award, for monumental and lasting contributions to the cause of freedom.
    2001 - Awarded an honorary knighthood.
    November 2000 - Franklin Graham takes over for his father as Chief Executive Officer for the BGEA.
    2002 - A recording of a 1972 conversation between Graham and President Nixon, in which they both make anti-Semitic remarks, is released. Graham later apologizes.
    June 24-26, 2005 - Graham leads "his last crusade" at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, New York, speaking to more than 230,000 people.
    May 31, 2007 - The Billy Graham Library and Museum in Charlotte, North Carolina, is dedicated. Former Presidents George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter attend.
    August 2007 - Graham is hospitalized for 11 days to treat intestinal bleeding.
    February 2008 - Graham is hospitalized for six days to replace a valve in a shunt designed to regulate brain pressure.
    August 12, 2012 - Admitted to Mission Hospital in Asheville for treatment of a pulmonary infection believed to be bronchitis. He is released two days later.