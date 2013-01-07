Chuck Hagel Fast Facts

Breaking News

President Barack Obama is nominating Chuck Hagel, a former U.S. senator from Nebraska, to succeed Defense Secretary Leon Panetta. Hagel served in the &lt;a href=&quot;http://security.blogs.cnn.com/2013/01/06/chuck-hagels-views-on-war-forged-by-vietnam-experience/&quot;&gt;military during the Vietnam War&lt;/a&gt;, leading him later to tell a biographer, &quot;I will do all I can to prevent war.&quot; After coming home from Vietnam, Hagel worked briefly as a newscaster, then had a career in business, before entering public service as a Republican senator for 12 years. Here&#39;s a look at his military and government career:
Hagel, pictured in uniform in 1968, volunteered for the U.S. Army, serving a yearlong tour.
Hagel, right, perched on top of a M113 armored personnel carrier in 1968.
Hagel was a Republican senator from Nebraska from 1997 to 2009. Here, he testifies before the Senate Commerce Committee during a September 2000 hearing on the marketing of violence to children.
Hagel discusses the McCain-Feingold campaign finance reform bill with then-Sen. Russ Feingold on NBC&#39;s &#39;&#39;Meet the Press&#39;&#39; in March 2001.
Joe Biden, left, then a U.S. senator from Delaware, walks with Sen. Richard Lugar, second from right, and Hagel, center, at a hotel in Baghdad in June 2003. The congressional delegation was on a tour of the Iraqi capital the year the Iraq War began.
Hagel chats with Alan Greenspan, then-Federal Reserve chairman, before the start of a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in April 2005.
Hagel questions then-U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice during her February 2006 testimony on Iran before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
Hagel comments on a New York Times article during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee&#39;s consideration of a resolution on the Iraq War in January 2007. The GOP senator opposed the troop surge in Iraq.
Hagel holds a September 2007 news conference to reintroduce an amendment to the Defense Authorization Bill.
Gen. David Petraeus, center, flies with then-presidential candidate Barack Obama and Hagel on a July 2008 tour in Baghdad. Hagel joined Obama that year on his tour of parts of the Middle East.
Candidate Obama and Hagel tour Jordan&#39;s historic Amman Citadel in July 2008.