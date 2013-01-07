Chuck Hagel Fast Facts

Photos: Chuck Hagel's military, government career
Photos: Chuck Hagel's military, government career
Chuck Hagel's military, government career – Hagel, pictured in uniform in 1968, volunteered for the U.S. Army, serving a yearlong tour.
Photos: Chuck Hagel's military, government career
Chuck Hagel's military, government career – Hagel, right, perched on top of a M113 armored personnel carrier in 1968.
Photos: Chuck Hagel's military, government career
Chuck Hagel's military, government career – Hagel was a Republican senator from Nebraska from 1997 to 2009. Here, he testifies before the Senate Commerce Committee during a September 2000 hearing on the marketing of violence to children.
Photos: Chuck Hagel's military, government career
Chuck Hagel's military and government career – Hagel discusses the McCain-Feingold campaign finance reform bill with then-Sen. Russ Feingold on NBC's ''Meet the Press'' in March 2001.
Photos: Chuck Hagel's military, government career
Chuck Hagel's military, government career – Joe Biden, left, then a U.S. senator from Delaware, walks with Sen. Richard Lugar, second from right, and Hagel, center, at a hotel in Baghdad in June 2003. The congressional delegation was on a tour of the Iraqi capital the year the Iraq War began.
Photos: Chuck Hagel's military, government career
Chuck Hagel's military and government career – Hagel chats with Alan Greenspan, then-Federal Reserve chairman, before the start of a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in April 2005.
Photos: Chuck Hagel's military, government career
Chuck Hagel's military, government career – Hagel questions then-U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice during her February 2006 testimony on Iran before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
Photos: Chuck Hagel's military, government career
Chuck Hagel's military, government career – Hagel comments on a New York Times article during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee's consideration of a resolution on the Iraq War in January 2007. The GOP senator opposed the troop surge in Iraq.
Photos: Chuck Hagel's military, government career
Chuck Hagel's military and government career – Hagel holds a September 2007 news conference to reintroduce an amendment to the Defense Authorization Bill.
Photos: Chuck Hagel's military, government career
Chuck Hagel's military, government career – Gen. David Petraeus, center, flies with then-presidential candidate Barack Obama and Hagel on a July 2008 tour in Baghdad. Hagel joined Obama that year on his tour of parts of the Middle East.