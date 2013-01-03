Breaking News

Vladimir Putin Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 9:30 AM ET, Wed May 30, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is a popular but polarizing figure who has dominated Russian politics for more than a decade. See more photos from his life and career.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin is a popular but polarizing figure who has dominated Russian politics for more than a decade. See more photos from his life and career.
Hide Caption
1 of 34
Putin poses for a class photo in 1960. He was born October 7, 1952, in what is now St. Petersburg, Russia.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin poses for a class photo in 1960. He was born October 7, 1952, in what is now St. Petersburg, Russia.
Hide Caption
2 of 34
Putin dances with a classmate during a party in 1970.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin dances with a classmate during a party in 1970.
Hide Caption
3 of 34
Putin, bottom, wrestles with a classmate in 1971. He went on to study law at Leningrad State University, and in 1975 he joined the KGB, a Soviet-era spy agency.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin, bottom, wrestles with a classmate in 1971. He went on to study law at Leningrad State University, and in 1975 he joined the KGB, a Soviet-era spy agency.
Hide Caption
4 of 34
Putin poses with his parents, Vladimir and Maria, in 1985. A year earlier, he was selected to attend the Red Banner Institute of Intelligence, where he learned German and English.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin poses with his parents, Vladimir and Maria, in 1985. A year earlier, he was selected to attend the Red Banner Institute of Intelligence, where he learned German and English.
Hide Caption
5 of 34
From 1991 to 1994, Putin served as the chairman of St. Petersburg&#39;s Foreign Relations Committee. He also served as the city&#39;s deputy mayor.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
From 1991 to 1994, Putin served as the chairman of St. Petersburg's Foreign Relations Committee. He also served as the city's deputy mayor.
Hide Caption
6 of 34
Putin rose quickly through the political ranks. Here, he gives flowers to Russian President Boris Yeltsin during a farewell ceremony in Moscow in December 1999. Yeltsin, Russia&#39;s first democratically elected president, was resigning from office. Putin, his prime minister, was appointed acting president until the election, which Putin won several months later.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin rose quickly through the political ranks. Here, he gives flowers to Russian President Boris Yeltsin during a farewell ceremony in Moscow in December 1999. Yeltsin, Russia's first democratically elected president, was resigning from office. Putin, his prime minister, was appointed acting president until the election, which Putin won several months later.
Hide Caption
7 of 34
President-elect Putin watches Russia&#39;s Northern Fleet conduct tactical exercises in the Barents Sea in April 2000.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
President-elect Putin watches Russia's Northern Fleet conduct tactical exercises in the Barents Sea in April 2000.
Hide Caption
8 of 34
Putin shakes hands with British Prime Minister Tony Blair after a news conference in London in April 2000.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin shakes hands with British Prime Minister Tony Blair after a news conference in London in April 2000.
Hide Caption
9 of 34
Putin dances with a young girl in Kazan, Russia, while taking part in mid-summer festivities in June 2000.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin dances with a young girl in Kazan, Russia, while taking part in mid-summer festivities in June 2000.
Hide Caption
10 of 34
Putin and US President Bill Clinton talk in Moscow in June 2000.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin and US President Bill Clinton talk in Moscow in June 2000.
Hide Caption
11 of 34
Putin is welcomed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Il after arriving in Pyongyang in July 2000. Russia is one of the few countries that have diplomatic relations with North Korea.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin is welcomed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Il after arriving in Pyongyang in July 2000. Russia is one of the few countries that have diplomatic relations with North Korea.
Hide Caption
12 of 34
Putin speaks to his wife, Lyudmila, as they pose in front of the Taj Mahal in India in October 2000. They were married for 30 years before their divorce was finalized in 2014. They have two daughters together.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin speaks to his wife, Lyudmila, as they pose in front of the Taj Mahal in India in October 2000. They were married for 30 years before their divorce was finalized in 2014. They have two daughters together.
Hide Caption
13 of 34
Putin listens to US President George W. Bush during a visit to the White House in November 2001. A few months later, the two signed a treaty to reduce and limit their strategic nuclear warheads.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin listens to US President George W. Bush during a visit to the White House in November 2001. A few months later, the two signed a treaty to reduce and limit their strategic nuclear warheads.
Hide Caption
14 of 34
Putin watches honor guards march at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a wreath-laying ceremony in Moscow in June 2003.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin watches honor guards march at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a wreath-laying ceremony in Moscow in June 2003.
Hide Caption
15 of 34
Putin leaves in an open carriage with Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II during a ceremonial welcome in London in June 2003.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin leaves in an open carriage with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a ceremonial welcome in London in June 2003.
Hide Caption
16 of 34
Putin pets his dog Kuni as he addresses journalists with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in January 2007. Merkel, reportedly fearful of dogs since one attacked her in 1995, was photographed looking distinctly uncomfortable when Putin brought his large black Labrador into the meeting in Sochi, Russia. Years later, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/12/europe/putin-merkel-scared-dog/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;he told the German newspaper Bild&lt;/a&gt; he had no intention of intimidating Merkel. &quot;When I found out that she doesn&#39;t like dogs, of course I apologized,&quot; he said.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin pets his dog Kuni as he addresses journalists with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in January 2007. Merkel, reportedly fearful of dogs since one attacked her in 1995, was photographed looking distinctly uncomfortable when Putin brought his large black Labrador into the meeting in Sochi, Russia. Years later, he told the German newspaper Bild he had no intention of intimidating Merkel. "When I found out that she doesn't like dogs, of course I apologized," he said.
Hide Caption
17 of 34
In 2008, Putin had finished two terms and was constitutionally obliged to stand down as president. But he stayed close to power, becoming prime minister after Dmitry Medvedev, center, was elected to be his successor.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
In 2008, Putin had finished two terms and was constitutionally obliged to stand down as president. But he stayed close to power, becoming prime minister after Dmitry Medvedev, center, was elected to be his successor.
Hide Caption
18 of 34
Putin shakes hands with Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi in November 2008.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin shakes hands with Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi in November 2008.
Hide Caption
19 of 34
Putin takes part in a judo training session at a St. Petersburg athletics school in December 2009. Putin holds a black belt in judo.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin takes part in a judo training session at a St. Petersburg athletics school in December 2009. Putin holds a black belt in judo.
Hide Caption
20 of 34
Putin officiates an arm-wrestling contest as he visits a youth educational forum near Russia&#39;s Lake Seliger in August 2011.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin officiates an arm-wrestling contest as he visits a youth educational forum near Russia's Lake Seliger in August 2011.
Hide Caption
21 of 34
Putin and Medvedev attend a session of the State Council in Moscow in December 2011. A few months later, Putin was re-elected president and Medvedev became his prime minister.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin and Medvedev attend a session of the State Council in Moscow in December 2011. A few months later, Putin was re-elected president and Medvedev became his prime minister.
Hide Caption
22 of 34
During a rally in Moscow, tears run down Putin&#39;s face after he was elected president for a third term in March 2012.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
During a rally in Moscow, tears run down Putin's face after he was elected president for a third term in March 2012.
Hide Caption
23 of 34
Putin plays with his dogs Yume, left, and Buffy at his home in Novo-Ogaryovo, Russia, in March 2013.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin plays with his dogs Yume, left, and Buffy at his home in Novo-Ogaryovo, Russia, in March 2013.
Hide Caption
24 of 34
Putin and Dutch Queen Beatrix share a toast after unveiling a plaque at the Hermitage Amsterdam museum in April 2013. It&#39;s a branch of the Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin and Dutch Queen Beatrix share a toast after unveiling a plaque at the Hermitage Amsterdam museum in April 2013. It's a branch of the Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg.
Hide Caption
25 of 34
A topless protester shouts at Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a visit to central Germany in April 2013. That month, Putin &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/04/25/world/europe/russia-putin-questions/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;defended his government&#39;s record on free speech&lt;/a&gt; and rejected a claim that it uses &quot;Stalinist&quot; methods to clamp down on critics and activists. Two international rights groups had issued scathing reports on Putin&#39;s presidency, saying changes to the law had helped authorities stifle dissent.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
A topless protester shouts at Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a visit to central Germany in April 2013. That month, Putin defended his government's record on free speech and rejected a claim that it uses "Stalinist" methods to clamp down on critics and activists. Two international rights groups had issued scathing reports on Putin's presidency, saying changes to the law had helped authorities stifle dissent.
Hide Caption
26 of 34
Putin fishes in Russia&#39;s Tuva region during a vacation in July 2013. For years, Putin has cultivated a populist image in the Russian media.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin fishes in Russia's Tuva region during a vacation in July 2013. For years, Putin has cultivated a populist image in the Russian media.
Hide Caption
27 of 34
Putin arrives to watch a military exercise in Russia&#39;s Leningrad region in March 2014.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin arrives to watch a military exercise in Russia's Leningrad region in March 2014.
Hide Caption
28 of 34
From left, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, Putin and Medvedev look at their watches before the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in February 2014. Russia hosted the Olympics that year.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
From left, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, Putin and Medvedev look at their watches before the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in February 2014. Russia hosted the Olympics that year.
Hide Caption
29 of 34
Putin controls the puck during an ice hockey game between Russian amateur players and ice hockey stars at a festival in Sochi, Russia, in May 2014.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin controls the puck during an ice hockey game between Russian amateur players and ice hockey stars at a festival in Sochi, Russia, in May 2014.
Hide Caption
30 of 34
US President Barack Obama shares a toast with Putin at a luncheon in New York hosted by UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in September 2015. &quot;Amid the inevitable trials and setbacks, may we never relax in our pursuit of progress and may we never abandon the pursuit of peace,&quot; Obama said before clinking glasses. &quot;Cheers.&quot; The two, bitterly at odds over issues in Ukraine and Syria, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/28/politics/obama-putin-meeting-syria-ukraine/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;had a closed-door meeting&lt;/a&gt; later in the day.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
US President Barack Obama shares a toast with Putin at a luncheon in New York hosted by UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in September 2015. "Amid the inevitable trials and setbacks, may we never relax in our pursuit of progress and may we never abandon the pursuit of peace," Obama said before clinking glasses. "Cheers." The two, bitterly at odds over issues in Ukraine and Syria, had a closed-door meeting later in the day.
Hide Caption
31 of 34
Putin sits in a bathyscape as it plunges into the Black Sea in August 2016. He went underwater to see the wreckage of an ancient merchant ship that was found earlier in the year.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin sits in a bathyscape as it plunges into the Black Sea in August 2016. He went underwater to see the wreckage of an ancient merchant ship that was found earlier in the year.
Hide Caption
32 of 34
Putin exercises at a Black Sea resort in Sochi in August 2016.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin exercises at a Black Sea resort in Sochi in August 2016.
Hide Caption
33 of 34
Putin shakes hands with US President Donald Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/07/politics/trump-putin-meeting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;as they meet on the sidelines&lt;/a&gt; of the G20 summit in Germany on Friday, July 7. They talked for more than two hours, discussing interference in US elections and ending with an agreement on curbing violence in Syria.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin shakes hands with US President Donald Trump as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Germany on Friday, July 7. They talked for more than two hours, discussing interference in US elections and ending with an agreement on curbing violence in Syria.
Hide Caption
34 of 34
Putin life career gal 03Putin life career gal 01 RESTRICTEDPutin life career gal 02 RESTRICTED01 vladirmi putin 0313 RESTRICTED 02 vladimir putin 0313 RESTRICTED 02 putinPutin life career gal 2004 putinPutin life career gal 0406 vladimir putin 0313 RESTRICTED 11 vladimir putin 0313 Putin life career gal 0512 vladimir putin 0313 Putin life career gal 06Putin life career gal 07Putin life career gal 08Putin life career gal 09Putin life and career gal 1913 vladimir putin 0313 vladimir putin judoPutin life career gal 10 RESTRICTEDPutin life career gal 11 RESTRICTED07 vladir putin 0313 RESTRICTEDPutin Cult SnowPutin life career gal 12 RESTRICTEDPutin life career gal 13Putin life career gal 14 RESTRICTED17 Putin 030417 vladimir putin 0313 RESTRICTED15 vladimir putin 0313 RESTRICTEDPutin life career gal 15 RESTRICTEDPutin life career gal 15 RESTRICTEDPutin life career gal 16 RESTRICTEDPutin life career gal 17 RESTRICTED

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Personal:
Birth date: October 7, 1952
Birth place: Leningrad (now St. Petersburg), Russia
Birth name: Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin
Father: Vladimir Putin, a factory foreman
    Read More
    Mother: Maria Putin
    Marriage: Lyudmila (Shkrebneva) Putin (July 28, 1983-2014, divorced)
    Children: Yekaterina and Maria
    Education: Leningrad State University, law, 1975
    Religion: Orthodox Christian
    Other Facts:
    Enjoys working out and has a black belt in judo.
    Grew up in a communal apartment shared by three families.
    Served in the KGB as an intelligence officer before becoming involved in politics.
    Timeline:
    1975 -     Joins the Committee for State Security (KGB). Is on the staff of the First Chief Directorate for Foreign Intelligence for the KGB, and is assigned to shadow foreign visitors.
    1984 - Is selected to attend the Red Banner Institute of Intelligence, where he learns German and English.
    1985 - Is assigned to counterintelligence duties in Dresden, [East] Germany. Reportedly monitors loyalty of Soviet diplomats.
    1990 - Becomes assistant rector (dean) for international affairs at Leningrad State University. Reportedly monitors loyalty of students and shadows foreigners.
    1991 - Turns towards politics as he becomes an adviser to one of his law school mentors, Anatoly Sobchak, who is running for mayor of Leningrad. After Sobchak wins the election, Putin is tapped to work in city hall as chairman of the committee for international relations. He resigns from the KGB.
    1997 - Putin is named deputy chief administrator of the Kremlin under President Boris Yeltsin.
    1998 - Chief of the Federal Security Service (FSB).
    1999 - Secretary of the Russian Security Council.
    August 9, 1999 - Yeltsin appoints Putin as Prime Minister of Russia.
    December 31, 1999 - Yeltsin steps down amid scandal and Putin becomes acting president. He grants Yeltsin immunity from prosecution.
    March 26, 2000 - Is elected president of Russia.
    May 7, 2000 - Putin is sworn in.
    May 24, 2002 - Putin and US President George W. Bush sign the Moscow Treaty on Strategic Offensive Reductions, which requires each country to reduce its stockpiles of strategic nuclear warheads over the course of ten years.
    March 15, 2004 - Is re-elected after campaigning as an independent.
    May 7, 2004 - Putin is sworn in for his second term.
    April 27, 2005 - Becomes the first Russian leader to visit Israel.
    October 4-5, 2005 - Visits British Prime Minister Tony Blair and announces increased cooperation between Russia and Britain to fight terrorism.
    September 5, 2006 - Meets South African President Thabo Mbeki during the first visit to sub-Sarahan Africa by a Russian leader.
    December 19, 2007 - Named Time magazine's Person of the Year.
    March 2, 2008 - Dmitry Medvedev is elected president of Russia.
    May 7, 2008 - Just two hours after his presidential swearing in, Medvedev names Putin as prime minister.
    August 2008 - Russia engages in a military conflict with neighboring Georgia.
    September 24, 2011 - Medvedev calls on the ruling United Russia party to endorse Putin for president in 2012. Putin in turn suggests that Medvedev should take over the role of prime minister if the party wins parliamentary elections in December.
    March 4, 2012 - Putin wins a third term as president, with just under 65% of the vote. Critics question the results amid complaints of voter fraud.
    May 7, 2012 - Putin is sworn in under tight security. Hundreds of protestors are detained by police.
    December 14, 2012 - US President Barack Obama signs the Magnitsky Act, a law that imposes travel and financial restrictions on individuals in Russia suspected of human rights violations. The law is named for Sergey Magnitsky, a lawyer who died under mysterious circumstances in 2009 after finding evidence that Russian officials committed tax fraud.
    December 28, 2012 - In response to the Magnitsky act, Putin signs into law a bill that effectively bans US citizens from adopting Russian children. The law also bans US-funded civic groups from operating in Russia.
    June 6, 2013 - During an interview broadcast on state-run television, Putin and his wife, Lyudmila, announce that their marriage is over.
    September 11, 2013 - Putin publishes an op-ed in the New York Times about the Syrian Civil War.
    March 2014 - Putin sends troops into Crimea after Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych flees amid violent protests.
    August 6, 2014 - Putin signs a decree that bans food and agricultural imports from countries that have imposed sanctions against Russia.
    September 28, 2015 - Putin attends the United Nations General Assembly in New York and later meets with Obama. The two leaders discuss Ukraine and Syria, according to senior US officials. It is their first in-person meeting since Russia's incursion into Ukraine.
    January 21, 2016 - A UK inquiry is released, laying out evidence that suggests Putin approved the operation to kill former FSB spy Alexander Litvinenko in 2006.
    July 25, 2016 - The FBI announces it has launched an investigation into the hacking of the Democratic National Committee's computer system. Although the statement doesn't indicate that the agency has a particular suspect or suspects in mind, US officials tell CNN they think the cyberattack is linked to Russia.
    September 1, 2016 - During a Bloomberg News interview, Putin denies that the Russian government had any involvement in the hacking of Democratic National Committee emails.
    January 6, 2017 - The US Office of the Director of National Intelligence releases a declassified report concluding that Putin ordered an "influence campaign" aimed at hurting Hillary Clinton and helping Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.
    January 17, 2017 - At a news conference, Putin says that a damning dossier about Trump is "false" and dismisses allegations that his country's security services have been monitoring the president-elect.
    July 7, 2017 - Meets Trump for the first time on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. During a two-hour meeting, the men reportedly discuss allegations of Russian meddling in the US election and the war in Syria, among other things. Hours later, they talk again informally during a dinner with other heads of state.
    July 30, 2017 - Putin announces that Russia is implementing a series of measures in response to a new sanctions bill approved by Trump. He says that 755 staffers at US diplomatic missions in Russia will be ousted from their jobs.
    December 6, 2017 - Announces he will run for re-election in 2018.
    March 1, 2018 - During his annual address to Parliament, Putin boasts about the country's nuclear capabilities, declaring that Russian missiles can elude air defense systems. In a video simulation, nuclear warheads are shown flying through space and raining down on a peninsula that resembles the state of Florida.
    March 18, 2018 - Putin reportedly wins the election, with 76.7% of the vote, according to Russia's Central Election Commission. His most prominent challenger, opposition leader Alexei Navalny was barred from running. International election monitors said that the votes were tallied in an orderly manner but they criticized the state-run media coverage of the presidential race, which heavily promoted Putin.
    May 7, 2018 - Is sworn in as president for another six years.