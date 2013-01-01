Shirin Ebadi Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of Shirin Ebadi, the first Muslim woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

Personal:

Birth date: June 21, 1947

Father: Muhammad Ali Ebadi, law professor and lawyer

Mother: Minu Yamini

Marriage: Javad Tavassolian (1975-divorce date unknown)

Children: Nargess (female); Negar (female)

Education: University of Tehran, law degree, 1969; University of Tehran, doctorate, 1971

Other Facts:

Is the first Iranian to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

Is a campaigner for women's and children's rights and has published numerous books on the subject.

Worked to try to change child custody laws in Iran after 9-year-old Arian Golshani was beaten to death by her father and stepmother. Golshani's mother was not allowed to have custody of her due to Iranian laws that favor men over women.

Timeline:

March 1969 - Becomes the first female judge in Iran.

1975-1979 - Serves as president of the city court of Tehran.

1979 - Is forced to step down as a judge after the Islamic Revolution.

1999 - Campaigns to reveal the identities of attackers who killed several students at Tehran University. Campaigns to reveal the identities of attackers who killed several students at Tehran University.

2000 - Jailed for more than three weeks and suspended from practicing law for five years after she and another attorney are accused of releasing a video that supposedly slandered members of the government.

2007 - Represents imprisoned Iranian-American scholar Haleh Esfandiari, who is released after being arrested on charges of threatening national security.

April 2008 - After Ebadi receives death threats, Iranian President After Ebadi receives death threats, Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad orders a police investigation.

November 2009 - The Iranian government confiscates Ebadi's Nobel medal and freezes her bank accounts.

August 2015 - Ebadi and other high-profile Iranians release a video encouraging Americans to support the nuclear deal with Iran.