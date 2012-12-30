Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Personal :

Birth date: July 17, 1939

Birth place: Meshed, Iran

Birth name: Seyyed Ali Khamenei

Father: Ayatollah Sayyid Jawad Husaini Khamenei

Mother: Name unavailable publicly

Marriage: Married in 1964

Children: Mostafa, Mojtaba, Massoud, Maysam, Hoda and Boshra

Education: Studied under Ayatollah Khomeini in Qom, Iran

Religion: Shiite Muslim

Timeline:

1962 - Begins his involvement in protests against the monarchy that rules Iran, under the leadership of Ayatollah Khomeini.

1977 - Along with other clerics, forms the Combatant Clerics Association, which becomes the Islamic Republic Party.

1980-1987 - Secretary-general and member of the central command of the Islamic Republic Party.

June 1981 - Injured when a bomb placed in a tape recorder explodes at a press conference.

October 13, 1981-August 3, 1989 - President of President of Iran.

March 1985 - Survives when a suicide bomb detonates nearby.

June 4, 1989-present - Is provisionally elected supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran after the death of Ayatollah Khomeini.

July 28, 1989 - A referendum makes his election official, and a group of religious leaders later confirm his election as supreme leader.

May 2011 - Khamenei becomes locked in a public power struggle with Khamenei becomes locked in a public power struggle with Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

February 2012 - Issues a statement that Iran will back any nation or group fighting against Issues a statement that Iran will back any nation or group fighting against Israel.

March 2012 - Khamenei beats opposition movement by 64% in parliamentary election against rival President Ahmadinejad.

March 21, 2013 - Khamenei, in a televised speech, Khamenei, in a televised speech, threatens Tel Aviv and Haifa by stating "at times the officials of the Zionist regime (Israel) threaten to launch a military invasion but they themselves know that if they make the slightest mistake the Islamic Republic will raze Tel Aviv and Haifa to the ground."

January 9, 2018 - Speaking on the anniversary of the Iranian revolution that began in 1978, Khamenei says that Iranians have a right to protest. But he also blames the United States and Israel for the most recent civil unrest.