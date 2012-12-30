Angela Merkel Fast Facts

October 25, 2013 - In the wake of reports that the US National Security Agency eavesdropped on her cell phone, an angry Merkel says, “true change is necessary,” and “spying among friends is never acceptable.”
April 27, 2018 - Makes her second state visit to the US since Trump has been in office.
October 29, 2018 - Announces she will not seek reelection when her term expires in 2021. That’s after both her party and the Social Democrats suffered heavy losses in state elections in Hesse a day earlier, and after the Christian Social Union, or CSU – the Bavarian sister party to the CDU – lost its majority in the Bavarian state parliament on October 14.
June-July 2019 - Merkel is seen shaking in public three times in less than a month. “I am working through some things…which do not seem to be over yet, but there is progress and I have to live with it for a while,” Merkel reveals, adding, “But I am very well and one does not have to worry.”
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to delegates of her political party, the Christian Democratic Union, in 2018.
Ossenbrink/SIPA
Merkel was born in Hamburg, West Germany, in 1954, but she grew up in East Germany. Her father, Horst Kasner, was a Lutheran minister and her mother, Herlind, was an English teacher.
Joerg Glaescher/laif/LAIF/Redux
Merkel, left, attends a New Year's Eve party with friends in Berlin in 1972. In 1977, at the age of 23, she married her first husband, Ulrich Merkel. They divorced in 1982, but she kept the name.
Laurence Chaperon/ROBA Images
Merkel poses with her siblings, Marcus and Irene Kasner.
Ebner/ullstein bild via Getty Images
Merkel visits a children's home during her campaign to become a member of the Bundestag, Germany's parliament, in 1990. Before turning to politics, Merkel had trained as a physician. She was also a spokeswoman for the "Democratic Awakening," East Germany's opposition movement before reunification.
dpa picture alliance/Alamy Stock Photo
A month after being elected to the Bundestag, Merkel was appointed to Germany's Cabinet in January 1991. Chancellor Helmut Kohl named her Minister for Women and Youth.
Thomas Imo/Photothek/Getty Images
Merkel looks at Kohl during a conference of the Christian Democratic Union, their political party, in 1991. At the time, Merkel was a deputy chairwoman for the party.
Ulrich Baumgarten/Getty Images
Merkel changed Cabinet positions in 1994, becoming Minister of the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety. Here, she visits a water-control station in Bad Honnef, Germany, in 1995.
ullstein bild/Getty Images
Merkel, as the country's leader on environmental issues, irons wrapping paper to show how it can be recycled.
ullstein bild/Getty Images
Merkel and Health Minister Horst Seehofer attend a Cabinet meeting in 1995.
Chaperon/ullstein bild/Getty Images
Merkel sits in a "strandkorb," or beach basket, in an undated photo. In 2000, Merkel became the Christian Democratic Union's first female chairperson. It was the opposition party at the time.
Franziska Krug/Getty Images
Merkel, left, attends the opening of the Wagner Festival, an annual music festival in Bayreuth, Germany, in 2001.
Laurence Chaperon/ROBA Images
Merkel spends part of her summer in Langballig, Germany, in 2002.
Sergey Velichkin/SPTNK/ AP
Merkel meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2002, one of many meetings they would have over the years. Merkel speaks Russian fluently, while Putin speaks German.
Laurence Chaperon/ROBA Images
Merkel speaks in Nuremberg, Germany, ahead of federal elections in 2005.
Alamy Stock Photo
Merkel is sworn in as Germany's first female chancellor in November 2005.
Laurence Chaperon/ROBA Images
Merkel visits the White House in January 2006. A few days later she also visited the Kremlin in Russia.
Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis/Getty Images)
US President George W. Bush shows off a barrel of pickled herrings he was presented after arriving in Stralsund, Germany, in July 2006.
Laurence Chaperon/ROBA Images
Merkel visits troops stationed in Turkey in February 2013. Later that year she was re-elected for a third term.
Rainer Jensen/EPA/Redux
Merkel and her husband, Joachim Sauer, walk with US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama before a dinner in Berlin in June 2013. Merkel and Sauer have been married since 1998.
Michael Kappeler/AFP/Getty Images)
Merkel speaks to Obama on the sidelines of a G7 summit near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, in June 2015.
Courtesy of Time Magazine
Merkel was named Time magazine's Person of the Year in 2015. Time Editor-at-Large Karl Vick described her as "the de factos leader of the European Union" by virtue of being leader of the EU's largest and most economically powerful member state. Twice that year, he said, the EU had faced "existential crises" that Merkel had taken the lead in navigating -- first the Greek debt crisis faced by the eurozone, and then the ongoing migrant crisis.
Christian Charisius/EPA/Redux
Merkel and Obama test a virtual-reality headset at a trade fair in Hanover, Germany, in April 2016.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
Merkel and US President Donald Trump hold a joint news conference at the White House in March 2017.
Michaela Rehle/Newsco/REUTERS
Merkel raises her glass during a toast at the Trudering Festival in Munich, Germany, in May 2017.
Michele Tantussi/Getty Images
Merkel records her annual televised New Year's address in December 2017.
Jesco Denzel/Bundesregierung Handout via Getty Images
In this photo provided by the German Government Press Office, Merkel talks with Trump as they are surrounded by other leaders at the G7 summit in June 2018. According to two senior diplomatic sources, the photo was taken when there was a difficult conversation taking place regarding the G7's communique and several issues the United States had leading up to it.
Jesco Denzel/Bundesregierung Handout via Getty Images
In this handout photo provided by the German Government Press Office in July 2018, Merkel meets a newborn calf during a visit to the Trede family dairy farm in Nienborstel, Germany.
Tobias Schwarz/AFP/Getty Images
Merkel offers flowers to Volker Bouffier, the state premier of Hesse and the deputy chairman of the Christian Democratic Union, ahead of a party leadership meeting in October 2018. The day before, her coalition government suffered heavy losses in a key regional election in Hesse.
Frederick Florin/AFP/Getty Images
Merkel speaks at a debate on the future of Europe during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, in November 2018. Merkel made a call for a future European army and for a European Security Council that would centralize defense and security policy on the continent.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Merkel touches the scepter of a Carnival prince during the annual Carnival reception in Berlin in February 2019.
Tobias Schwarz/AFP/Getty Images
Merkel poses for photos with students as she visits a secondary school in Berlin in April 2019.
Leon Neal/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Merkel talks with European Council President Donald Tusk and British Prime Minister Theresa May at a roundtable meeting in Brussels, Belgium, in April 2019. May was in Brussels to formally present her case for a short Brexit delay.
Jack Hill/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by Prime Minister Theresa May, greets Merkel in Portsmouth, England, in June 2019. It was ahead of an event marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.
Odd Anderson/AFP/Getty Images
Merkel and new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky inspect a military honor guard as he arrives for his first official visit to Germany in June 2019. Merkel was seen shaking during the ceremony, but she later suggested dehydration was to blame and said that she was doing "very well."
Markus Schreiber/AP
The hands of Merkel and Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne are seen as they listen to national anthems in Berlin in July 2019. Merkel's body visibly shook again, raising concerns over her health. She said she was fine and that she has been "working through some things" since she was first seen shaking in June.
Markus Schreiber/AP
Raindrops cover the window of a car as Merkel arrives for the opening of the James-Simon-Galerie in Berlin in July 2019.
Steffen Kugler/Bundesregierung/Getty Images
In March 2020, Merkel delivered a rare televised message and told the German people that the coronavirus pandemic is the nation's gravest crisis since World War II.
Filip Singer/Pool/Getty Images
Merkel attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Neue Wache Memorial in Berlin in May 2020. It was the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, otherwise known as Victory in Europe (VE) Day.
John Thys/AFP/Pool/Getty Images
Merkel and other world leaders look over documents during a European Union summit in Brussels, Belgium, in July 2020. Leaders agreed to create a €750 billion ($858 billion) recovery fund to rebuild EU economies ravaged by the coronavirus crisis.
Guido Bergmann/Bundesregierung/Getty Images
Merkel meets with US President Joe Biden at the White House in July 2021.
Christian Marquardt/Pool/Getty Images
Merkel receives a medal from Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, during the opening of the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence in Berlin in September 2021. The new center's purpose is to better track world health threats and help prevent future ones.
Georg Wendt/DPA/AP
Merkel feeds Australian lorikeets at the Marlow Bird Park in Marlow, Germany, in September 2021.
Federico Gambarini/dpa/picture-alliance/Sipa
A child gives Merkel a gingerbread heart with the inscription "Danke CDU," meaning "Thank you, CDU," during a Christian Democratic Union campaign event in Aachen, Germany, in September 2021. At left is Armin Laschet, Merkel's successor at the helm of the CDU, a long-time ally of the Chancellor and the party's deputy leader since 2012. He was one of the candidates who ran to replace her.