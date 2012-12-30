Robert Mugabe Fast Facts

Breaking News

Robert Mugabe is sworn in for his seventh term as Zimbabwe's President in August 2013. He resigned Tuesday, November 21, after nearly four decades in power.
Mugabe gestures towards the media in Geneva, Switzerland, at a 1974 conference convened to address the civil war in Rhodesia. After being imprisoned for 10 years in Rhodesia, Mugabe attended the peace talks as a leader of the guerrilla movement ZANU-PF (Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front). Rhodesia was the state that eventually became Zimbabwe.
Mugabe gestures towards the media in Geneva, Switzerland, at a 1974 conference convened to address the civil war in Rhodesia. After being imprisoned for 10 years in Rhodesia, Mugabe attended the peace talks as a leader of the guerrilla movement ZANU-PF (Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front). Rhodesia was the state that eventually became Zimbabwe.
Mugabe speaks to the press in Geneva in 1976. The following year he was elected president of ZANU-PF and commander-in-chief of the Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army.
Mugabe speaks to the press in Geneva in 1976. The following year he was elected president of ZANU-PF and commander-in-chief of the Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army.
Mugabe holds a news conference in Salisbury -- now Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe -- in March 1980. He had just been elected as the first prime minister of Zimbabwe, helping to form the new country after British rule of Rhodesia came to an end.
Mugabe holds a news conference in Salisbury -- now Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe -- in March 1980. He had just been elected as the first prime minister of Zimbabwe, helping to form the new country after British rule of Rhodesia came to an end.
From left, NBC News moderator Bill Monroe, Newsday&#39;s Les Payne, the Chicago Sun Times&#39; Robert Novak and NBC News&#39; Garrick Utley speak with Mugabe during an episode of &quot;Meet the Press&quot; in 1980.
From left, NBC News moderator Bill Monroe, Newsday's Les Payne, the Chicago Sun Times' Robert Novak and NBC News' Garrick Utley speak with Mugabe during an episode of "Meet the Press" in 1980.
Mugabe speaks with his first wife, Sally, during an event in Salisbury in 1980. The pair were married until Sally died in 1992. They had one son, who died at age 4.
Mugabe speaks with his first wife, Sally, during an event in Salisbury in 1980. The pair were married until Sally died in 1992. They had one son, who died at age 4.
Mugabe holds hands with Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi at the Organization of African Unity summit in August 1982.
Mugabe holds hands with Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi at the Organization of African Unity summit in August 1982.
Mugabe meets with French President Francois Mitterand in Paris in 1982.
Mugabe meets with French President Francois Mitterand in Paris in 1982.
Mugabe is seen with Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in New Delhi in 1983.
Mugabe is seen with Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in New Delhi in 1983.
Mugabe walks hand in hand with American civil rights activist Jesse Jackson during the Summit of Non-Aligned Countries, which Harare hosted in 1986.
Mugabe walks hand in hand with American civil rights activist Jesse Jackson during the Summit of Non-Aligned Countries, which Harare hosted in 1986.
Mugabe delivers a speech in Harare in August 1986.
Mugabe delivers a speech in Harare in August 1986.
Mugabe poses for a photo with other leaders at a Commonwealth of Nations meeting in London in 1986. Pictured from left, in the back row, are Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, Commonwealth Secretary-General S.S. Ramphal, Australian Prime Minister Robert Hawke and Mugabe. In the front row, from left, are British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Bahamian Prime Minister Lynden Pindling and Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda.
Mugabe poses for a photo with other leaders at a Commonwealth of Nations meeting in London in 1986. Pictured from left, in the back row, are Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, Commonwealth Secretary-General S.S. Ramphal, Australian Prime Minister Robert Hawke and Mugabe. In the front row, from left, are British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Bahamian Prime Minister Lynden Pindling and Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda.
Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II toasts Mugabe during a banquet in the Queen&#39;s honor in Harare in October 1991. The Queen had last visited the territory that became Zimbabwe in 1947.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II toasts Mugabe during a banquet in the Queen's honor in Harare in October 1991. The Queen had last visited the territory that became Zimbabwe in 1947.
US President Bill Clinton gestures while talking to Mugabe after a White House meeting in Washington in May 1995.
US President Bill Clinton gestures while talking to Mugabe after a White House meeting in Washington in May 1995.
Mugabe marries Grace Marufu on August 17, 1996. Earlier in the year, he was re-elected President after all of his opponents dropped out of the race.
Mugabe marries Grace Marufu on August 17, 1996. Earlier in the year, he was re-elected President after all of his opponents dropped out of the race.
British Prime Minister Tony Blair talks with Mugabe in October 1997, before the start of the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.
British Prime Minister Tony Blair talks with Mugabe in October 1997, before the start of the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.
Mugabe speaks during the Southern Africa trade and investment summit in Windhoek, Namibia, in October 2000. Earlier in the year, he implemented a controversial land-reform program that saw the seizure of land from some 4,000 white farmers.
Mugabe speaks during the Southern Africa trade and investment summit in Windhoek, Namibia, in October 2000. Earlier in the year, he implemented a controversial land-reform program that saw the seizure of land from some 4,000 white farmers.
Mugabe and Cuban President Fidel Castro are seen in Havana, Cuba, in September 2005.
Mugabe and Cuban President Fidel Castro are seen in Havana, Cuba, in September 2005.
South African President Jacob Zuma walks with Mugabe at Harare International Airport in March 2010.
South African President Jacob Zuma walks with Mugabe at Harare International Airport in March 2010.
Mugabe addresses the 65th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2010.
Mugabe addresses the 65th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2010.
Mugabe cuts his birthday cake with his wife, Grace, and son Bellarmine Chatunga during celebrations in Harare in February 2011. Mugabe was turning 87.
Mugabe cuts his birthday cake with his wife, Grace, and son Bellarmine Chatunga during celebrations in Harare in February 2011. Mugabe was turning 87.
Robert and Grace Mugabe arrive at the Vatican for the beatification ceremony of John Paul II in May 2011.
Robert and Grace Mugabe arrive at the Vatican for the beatification ceremony of John Paul II in May 2011.
Mugabe delivers a speech at his party&#39;s annual national conference in December 2012. He vowed to overhaul business laws to require 100% black ownership of firms.
Mugabe delivers a speech at his party's annual national conference in December 2012. He vowed to overhaul business laws to require 100% black ownership of firms.
The Mugabes attend Pope Francis&#39; inauguration Mass in March 2013.
The Mugabes attend Pope Francis' inauguration Mass in March 2013.
Mugabe and Chinese President Xi Jinping participate in a signing ceremony in Beijing in 2014.
Mugabe and Chinese President Xi Jinping participate in a signing ceremony in Beijing in 2014.
Mugabe speaks at the ZANU-PF party&#39;s annual conference in December 2016. The party endorsed Mugabe as its candidate for the 2018 election.
Mugabe speaks at the ZANU-PF party's annual conference in December 2016. The party endorsed Mugabe as its candidate for the 2018 election.
Mugabe reviews the guard of honor during Zimbabwe&#39;s 37th Independence Day celebrations in April 2017.
Mugabe reviews the guard of honor during Zimbabwe's 37th Independence Day celebrations in April 2017.
Mugabe kisses his wife during Independence Day celebrations in April 2017. In early November, the&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/11/07/africa/zimbabwe-mugabe-vice-president-mnangagwa/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; sacking of Mugabe&#39;s longtime ally and vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa,&lt;/a&gt; was seen as a move to potentially clear the way for Grace Mugabe to succeed her 93-year-old husband.
Mugabe kisses his wife during Independence Day celebrations in April 2017. In early November, the sacking of Mugabe's longtime ally and vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was seen as a move to potentially clear the way for Grace Mugabe to succeed her 93-year-old husband.
Mugabe arrives to preside over a student graduation ceremony at Zimbabwe Open University in November 2017. It was his first public appearance since the military &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/15/africa/gallery/zimbabwe-political-unrest/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;seized control of the nation&lt;/a&gt; and placed him under house arrest.
Mugabe arrives to preside over a student graduation ceremony at Zimbabwe Open University in November 2017. It was his first public appearance since the military seized control of the nation and placed him under house arrest.
Mugabe meets with generals in Harare on November 19. Military leaders had been in talks with Mugabe over his exit.
Mugabe meets with generals in Harare on November 19. Military leaders had been in talks with Mugabe over his exit.
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.

Personal:
Birth date: February 21, 1924
Birth place: Kutama Mission, Southern Rhodesia
Birth name: Robert Gabriel Mugabe
Father: Gabriel Mugabe, a carpenter
    Mother: Bona Mugabe
    Marriages: Grace Marufu (August 17, 1996-present); Sally Heyfron (February 21, 1961-January 27, 1992, her death)
    Children: With Grace Marufa: two sons and one daughter; with Sally Heyfron: one son (died at 4 years of age)
    Education: University of Fort Hare, B.A., 1951; University of London, L.L.B
    Timeline:
    1952-1959 -     Teaches school in Southern and Northern Rhodesia and Ghana.
    1960-1961 - Returns to Southern Rhodesia and works as publicity secretary for the National Democratic Party.
    1963 - Co-founds the Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU) with Ndabaningi Sithole in Tanzania after having fled Rhodesia.
    1964-1974 - Upon returning to Rhodesia is arrested and imprisoned for 10 years. Continues his education while incarcerated and earns university degrees in education, economics, administration and law from the University of London.
    1974-1979 - Is released from prison and leads the ZANU-PF, the guerilla movement, from Mozambique.
    1977 - Is elected president of ZANU-PF and commander-in-chief of Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army (ZANLA).
    April 18, 1980-December 31, 1987 - After February elections, serves as the first prime minister of Zimbabwe. Helps form the Republic of Zimbabwe after British rule of Rhodesia comes to an end.
    December 31, 1987 - Is elected by the national assembly to a four-year term after a new constitution replaces the office of prime minister with an executive president.
    March 1990 - Is re-elected by popular majority, after a constitutional revision, to a six-year term.
    1993 - Threatens to expel white landowners who object to the 1992 Land Acquisition Act permitting the government to force them to give up their land for redistribution to black Zimbabweans.
    March 1996 - Is re-elected, in what becomes a one-man contest, after all other opponents drop out days before the election.
    2000 - Mugabe begins ordering white farmers to give up their land. Some 4,000 farmers lose their land and Zimbabwe's agricultural output decreases sharply.
    October 15, 2001 - Announces countrywide shift to socialist-styled economy after 12 years of a market-driven one.
    2002 - The European Union and the United States impose targeted sanctions on Mugabe and some senior ZANU-PF party members after widespread reports of human rights violations.
    March 2002 - Is re-elected to another six-year presidential term amid charges of fraud and "state-sponsored-terrorism."
    June 24, 2002 - Prepares to enforce the redistribution of land from whites to blacks, issues orders to white farmers to stop working their farms and vacate their property, despite the country's worst famine in 60 years.
    December 7, 2003 - Withdraws Zimbabwe from the Commonwealth, a 54-nation organization of Great Britain and her former colonies.
    August 2004 - Accusations by Human Rights Watch state that starvation is being used as a tool for the regime's support among Zimbabweans. Farm output has decreased sharply since Mugabe began his policy of land grabs.
    July 16, 2007 - The University of Edinburgh withdraws the honorary degree it awarded Mugabe in 1984 for his services to education in Africa. "The removal of this honorary degree shows the people of Zimbabwe that we recognize their struggle," Edinburgh University rector Mark Ballard states.
    April 2, 2008 - Results of the March 29, 2008, election are released by Zimbabwe's Electoral Commission and show that Mugabe's ruling ZANU-PF party has lost control of parliament.
    June 12, 2008 - The University of Massachusetts Board of Trustees revokes the honorary law degree it gave to Mugabe in 1986.
    June 22, 2008 - Amid election fraud, violence, and arrests targeting his party and its supporters, opposition candidate Morgan Tsvangirai states that he is dropping out of the race, effectively handing the presidency back to Mugabe.
    June 25, 2008 - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II strips Mugabe of an honorary knighthood awarded in 1994 by former Prime Minister John Major.
    June 27, 2008 - Mugabe wins the runoff election held in Zimbabwe amid worldwide controversy. He is the only candidate.
    June 29, 2008 - Mugabe is sworn in for his sixth term as Zimbabwe's president.
    September 15, 2008 - Mugabe signs a power-sharing deal with political rival Morgan Tsvangirai in order to end months of unrest. Mugabe will remain president and Tsvangirai will assume post of prime minister and coordinator of government affairs.
    February 11, 2009 - Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai is sworn in as prime minister of Zimbabwe by Mugabe as part of a new unity government.
    February 28, 2009 - Mugabe celebrates his 85th birthday with a lavish party, costing a reported $250,000, despite the fact that Zimbabwe is gripped by an economic and health crisis.
    December 17, 2010 - Mugabe threatens to seize all Western-owned investments in Zimbabwe unless their governments remove targeted sanctions imposed on him and his senior party members.
    March 18, 2013 - Mugabe arrives in Italy for the inauguration of Pope Francis. Despite the European Union travel ban imposed on him, he is allowed to enter the country on religious grounds.
    August 3, 2013 - The head of the Zimbabwe Election Commission announces that Mugabe has retained his position as president with 61.09% of the vote, ending the power-sharing agreement signed in 2008. Challenger Morgan Tsvangirai alleges widespread fraud and promises a court challenge.
    August 16, 2013 - Morgan Tsvangirai announces he has withdrawn a court case challenging President Mugabe's re-election.
    December 9, 2014 - Fires his deputy Joice Mujuru, a few hours after she dismisses allegations that she'd plotted to assassinate Mugabe as "ridiculous." Zimbabwe's Chief Secretary to the Cabinet Misheck Sibanda says that Mugabe also fired eight Cabinet ministers.
    November 6, 2017 - Mugabe fires Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, potentially clearing the way for his wife, Grace Mugabe, to succeed him.
    November 14-15, 2017 - Zimbabwe's military leaders seize control, placing longtime leader Robert Mugabe under house arrest and deploying armored vehicles to the streets of the capital, Harare.
    November 21, 2017 - Mugabe resigns as Zimbabwe's president after 37 years.