King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al Saud Fast Facts

Updated 10:56 AM EDT, Sun April 30, 2017
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al Saud speaks at his private residence in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in June. The King has died, according to an announcement on Saudi state TV. He was 90.
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah —
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
U.S. President Gerald Ford accepts a gift from Prince Abdullah in Washington in July 1976. Abdullah became King of the oil-rich nation, a key U.S. ally in the Middle East, in August 2005.
David Hume Kennerly/ Getty Images
Seated from left, Prince Abdullah, U.S. Secretary of State Jim Baker, U.S. President George H.W. Bush and Saudi King Fahd discuss the Gulf crisis in November 1990.
Dirck Halstead/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images
Iranian President Mohammad Khatami meets Prince Abdullah in December 1997, during a break of the Islamic Conference summit in Tehran, Iran. Abdullah was the highest-ranking Saudi official to visit Tehran since the 1979 Iranian Islamic Revolution.
Mohamed Sayyad/Canadian Press/AP
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip meet with Prince Abdullah for lunch at her Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, in September 1998.
Chris Bacon/WPA/AP
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez hugs Prince Abdullah during a summit in Caracas, Venezuela, in September 2000.
OMAR TORRES/AFP/Getty Images
From left, Jordan King Abdullah II, Saudi Prince Abdullah, U.S. President George W. Bush, Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Palestinian Prime Minister Mahmoud Abbas stand together for a group photo after meeting in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, in June 2003.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
King Abdullah is surrounded by hundreds of Islamic clerics, tribal chiefs and other prominent Saudis before a ceremony bestowing his legitimacy in August 2005.
Amr Nabil/AP
The King poses with U.S. President George W. Bush during an economic summit in Washington in November 2008.
Ron Sachs/Pool/Getty Images
King Abdullah is escorted by Turkish President Abdullah Gul as Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, left, walks alongside them during a summit in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, in August 2012.
FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/GettyImages
The King meets with U.S. President Barack Obama at Rawdat Khurayim, the monarch's desert camp in Saudi Arabia, on March 28.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Here is a look at the life of the late King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia.

Personal:
Birth date: August 1, 1924

Death date: January 22, 2015

Birth place: Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Father: King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman al Saud

Mother: Fahda bint Al-Asi Al-Shuraim

Marriages: Wives’ names not available publicly, but according to Islamic tradition, he was allowed no more than four at a time.

Children: Exact number is not available publicly; sons include: Khalid, Mitab, Abdulaziz, Mishal, Faisal and Badr

Education: Early education at the Royal Court

Religion: Wahhabism (a conservative Islamic sect)

Military: Commander of the Saudi Arabia’s National Guard, 1962-2010

Other Facts:
Was one of 37 sons.

Was prime minister and head of state from 2005-2015.

Helped create the Allegiance Authority, a committee of princes who vote on the eligibility of future monarchs and crown princes.

During his leadership, Saudi Arabia joined the World Trade Organization.

Bred pure Arabian horses and founded the equestrian club in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Spoke with a stutter.

Timeline:
1962-2010 - Commander of Saudi Arabia’s National Guard.

1975-1982 - Is Saudi Arabia’s second deputy prime minister.

1976 - During his first visit to the United States, he meets with President Gerald Ford.

June 13, 1982 - He becomes Crown Prince Abdullah after King Khalid dies.

1982-2005 - Deputy Prime Minister.

October 1987 - During his second visit to the United States, Crown Prince Abdullah meets with President George H.W. Bush.

March 1, 1992 - Is confirmed heir to the throne of Saudi Arabia by King Fahd.

November 1995 - Crown Prince Abdullah assumes the duties of King Fahd after the regent suffers a stroke.

September 1998 - Meets with President Bill Clinton in the United States.

February 2002 - Proposes a comprehensive peace plan to address the violence in Jerusalem and other Israeli-Palestinian areas. It is the first such plan introduced by an Arab nation since 1947. This plan calls for full Arab recognition of Israel as a nation, and a complete withdrawal by Israel from territories gained since the 1967 war.

April 25, 2002 - Meets with President George W. Bush at the president’s ranch in Crawford, Texas.

2004 - In a 2004 speech broadcast on Saudi television, Abdullah warns Saudi citizens not to support extremists who want to overthrow the ruling family, and vows to hunt them down, regardless of how long it takes.

August 1, 2005 - Becomes sixth king of Saudi Arabia following the death of King Fahd. He chooses Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz el Saud as crown prince.

2008 - King Abdullah hosts President Bush at the royal ranch in Jenadriyah.

February 2009 - Appoints the first woman to Saudi Arabia’s council of ministers.

November 13, 2010 - Transfers his position as commander of Saudi Arabia’s National Guard to his son Prince Mitab bin Abdullah.

November 2010 - Is in New York to undergo back surgery on a herniated disc and blood clot.

September 25, 2011 - Announces that women can run for office and vote in local elections in 2015.

October 2011 - Crown Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz al Saud dies. Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz al Saud is named crown prince.

October 2011 - Undergoes his third back surgery within a year, at a Riyadh hospital.

June 16, 2012 - Crown Prince Nayef dies.

June 18, 2012 - Abdullah’s half-brother, Prince Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud is named crown prince.

January 11, 2013 - Appoints 30 women to the Shura Council, the first time women have been chosen for the country’s top consultative body.

March 27, 2014 - Names former intelligence chief Prince Muqrin bin Abdulaziz as the deputy crown prince. Prince Muqrin follows Crown Prince Salman in the line of succession.

December 31, 2014 - Is admitted to King Abdulaziz Medical City hospital in Riyadh. On January 2, 2015, the state-run Saudi Press Agency says that King Abdullah is suffering from pneumonia.

January 22, 2015 - Dies at a hospital in Riyadh.

