Mario Monti Fast Facts

(CNN)Here is a look at the life of economist and former Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti.
Personal:
Birth date: March 19, 1943
Birth place: Varese, Italy
Marriage: Elsa Monti
Children: Giovanni and Federica
Education: Bocconi University, Milan, degree in economics, 1965; Post graduate studies at Yale University
Religion: Catholic
Other Facts:
Nicknamed Super Mario.
Honorary president of Bruegel, a think tank for economic policy.
President of Bocconi University.
Timeline:
1970-1979 - Economics professor at the University of Turin.
1978-1994 - Writes economic commentary for Corriere della Sera, a daily newspaper.
1989-1994 - Rector of Bocconi University.
1995-1999 - Member of the European Commission as Commissioner for Internal Market, Financial Services and Financial Integration Customs, and Taxation.
1999-2004 - Member of the European Commission as Commissioner for Competition.
2001 - As the European Commission's competition commissioner, Monti engineers the Commission's block of GE's $42 billion acquisition of Honeywell International.
2004 - The European Commission fines Microsoft more than $600 million for being in violation of EU competition law.
2005-2008 - Chairman of Bruegel, a think tank.
2005-2011 - International adviser to Goldman Sachs.
November 16, 2011 - Is sworn in as Italy's prime minister.
February 24-25, 2013 - Monti's bloc comes in fourth in parliamentary elections.