Kim Jong Un Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Personal:

Birth date: January 8 (Widely believed to be in his early 30s, though birth year is publicly unavailable.)

Father: Kim Jong Il

Mother: Ko Young Hee

Children: Ju Ae and reportedly Ju Ae and reportedly two others

Education: Kim Il Sung Military Academy, 2002-2007

Timeline:

April 2009 - Named to North Korea's National Defense Commission.

September 28, 2010 - Promoted to four-star general and named vice chairman of the Central Military Commission as well as to the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea.

October 9, 2010 - Kim Jong Nam, eldest son of Kim Jong Il, tells Japan's TV Asahi that he opposes the hereditary transfer of power for a third generation. These are his first comments since the promotion of Kim Jong Un, his half-brother.

December 17, 2011 - North Korean leader Kim Jong Il dies at the age of 69.

December 28, 2011 - Accompanies the body of Kim Jong Il during the funeral procession through Pyongyang.

December 31, 2011 - Assumes command of the North Korean army. State-run Korean Central News Agency reports that the power was transferred to him on October 8 at the behest of his father.

April 15, 2012 - Speaks before hundreds of troops and others in Pyongyang as part of a celebration marking 100 years since the birth of the nation's founder, his grandfather. Kim's address is his first televised speech since assuming the country's leadership.

June 6, 2012 - Makes his second public speech, speaking to tens of thousands of children in Pyongyang on the 66th anniversary of the Korean Children's Union. His father, Kim Jong Il, is believed to have made only one brief broadcast throughout his reign.

July 18, 2012 - Kim Jong Un is given the title marshal of the army. It is the latest in a string of moves to reconfigure the top ranks of North Korea's military. The announcement follows the removal of the army chief, Ri Yong Ho.

March 2013 - Hosts former NBA basketball star Hosts former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman.

September 8, 2013 - Upon returning from his second trip to North Korea, Dennis Rodman says he held "baby Ju Ae" and describes Kim Jong Un as "a good dad."

March 9, 2014 - Kim is unanimously elected as Deputy to the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) of the DPRK, with 100% turnout.

September-October 2014 - Kim disappears from public view for about six weeks, reportedly to have a cyst removed from his right ankle. Kim disappears from public view for about six weeks, reportedly to have a cyst removed from his right ankle.

July 6, 2016 - The Obama administration imposes sanctions on Kim and 10 other regime officials for their alleged complicity in human rights abuses against the North Korean people. The move marks the first time Washington has sanctioned Kim Jong Un personally.

September 21, 2016 - South Korea's Defense Minister announces that South Korea has elite troops on standby ready to assassinate Kim Jong Un if the country feels threatened by North Korean nuclear weapons. South Korea's Defense Minister announces that South Korea has elite troops on standby ready to assassinate Kim Jong Un if the country feels threatened by North Korean nuclear weapons.

September 22, 2017 - After After US President Donald Trump threatens to "totally destroy" North Korea if the US is forced to defend itself or an ally, Kim makes a rare direct statement on North Korean television, saying Trump will "pay dearly," and "I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged US dotard with fire."

February 10, 2018 - Extends a formal invitation to South Korean President Moon Jae-in to travel to North Korea. Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un's younger sister, presents the invite at Seoul's presidential palace, marking the first time that a member of the Extends a formal invitation to South Korean President Moon Jae-in to travel to North Korea. Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un's younger sister, presents the invite at Seoul's presidential palace, marking the first time that a member of the North's ruling dynasty has visited since the Korean War, which ended in an armistice in 1953.