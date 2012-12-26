Breaking News

Barack Obama Fast Facts

President Barack Obama, visiting Watertown, South Dakota, on Friday, May 8, shows off a note given to him by 11-year-old Rebecca Kelley. Rebecca had written him a letter asking him to visit South Dakota, which is the 50th state Obama has visited during his time in office. White House photographer Pete Souza highlights a picture from each state.
President Barack Obama, visiting Watertown, South Dakota, on Friday, May 8, shows off a note given to him by 11-year-old Rebecca Kelley. Rebecca had written him a letter asking him to visit South Dakota, which is the 50th state Obama has visited during his time in office.
Marching at the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday in Selma, Alabama, on March 7, 2015.
Marching at the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday in Selma, Alabama, on March 7, 2015.
Air Force One refueling at Elmendorf Air Force Base near Anchorage, Alaska, on November 12, 2009.
Air Force One refueling at Elmendorf Air Force Base near Anchorage, Alaska, on November 12, 2009.
Viewing the Grand Canyon in Arizona on August 16, 2009.
Viewing the Grand Canyon in Arizona on August 16, 2009.
Touring tornado damage in Vilonia, Arkansas, on May 7, 2014.
Touring tornado damage in Vilonia, Arkansas, on May 7, 2014.
Viewing the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California, on July 23, 2014.
Viewing the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California, on July 23, 2014.
Playing pool with Gov. John Hickenlooper in Denver, Colorado, on July 8, 2014.
Playing pool with Gov. John Hickenlooper in Denver, Colorado, on July 8, 2014.
Making last-minute edits to his speech in Newtown, Connecticut, before a vigil for those killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 16, 2012.
Making last-minute edits to his speech in Newtown, Connecticut, before a vigil for those killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 16, 2012.
Honoring fallen soldiers from Afghanistan at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on October 29, 2009.
Honoring fallen soldiers from Afghanistan at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on October 29, 2009.
Keeping his distance from a baby alligator on Earth Day at Everglades National Park in Florida on April 22, 2015.
Keeping his distance from a baby alligator on Earth Day at Everglades National Park in Florida on April 22, 2015.
Graduates cheering the President during a heavy downpour at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 19, 2013.
Graduates cheering the President during a heavy downpour at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 19, 2013.
Swimming at Pyramid Rock Beach in Kaneohe Bay, Oahu, Hawaii, on January 1, 2012.
Swimming at Pyramid Rock Beach in Kaneohe Bay, Oahu, Hawaii, on January 1, 2012.
Posing for a photo with kids at Boise Airport in Idaho on January 21, 2015.
Posing for a photo with kids at Boise Airport in Idaho on January 21, 2015.
Viewing Chicago, Illinois, at sunset from Marine One on January 11, 2012.
Viewing Chicago, Illinois, at sunset from Marine One on January 11, 2012.
Dropping by the Gingerbread House Bakery in Kokomo, Indiana, with Vice President Joe Biden on November 23, 2010.
Dropping by the Gingerbread House Bakery in Kokomo, Indiana, with Vice President Joe Biden on November 23, 2010.
Speaking at a grassroots campaign event at Living History Farms in Urbandale, Iowa, on September 1, 2012.
Speaking at a grassroots campaign event at Living History Farms in Urbandale, Iowa, on September 1, 2012.
Waving to people after his economic speech in Osawatomie, Kansas, on December 6, 2011.
Waving to people after his economic speech in Osawatomie, Kansas, on December 6, 2011.
Greeting troops with Vice President Joe Biden at Fort Campbell in Kentucky on May 6, 2011.
Greeting troops with Vice President Joe Biden at Fort Campbell in Kentucky on May 6, 2011.
Flying over the Gulf of Mexico from Grand Isle to New Orleans, Louisiana, after the BP oil spill on June 4, 2010.
Flying over the Gulf of Mexico from Grand Isle to New Orleans, Louisiana, after the BP oil spill on June 4, 2010.
Hiking with the family on Cadillac Mountain at Acadia National Park in Maine on July 16, 2010.
Hiking with the family on Cadillac Mountain at Acadia National Park in Maine on July 16, 2010.
Graduates celebrating at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 22, 2009.
Graduates celebrating at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 22, 2009.
Discussing the situation in Ferguson, Missouri, while on vacation in Martha&#39;s Vineyard, Massachusetts, on August 14, 2014.
Discussing the situation in Ferguson, Missouri, while on vacation in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, on August 14, 2014.
Sitting on the famed Rosa Parks bus at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, on April 18, 2012.
Sitting on the famed Rosa Parks bus at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, on April 18, 2012.
Talking with letter writer Rebekah Erler at Matt&#39;s Bar in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on June 26, 2014.
Talking with letter writer Rebekah Erler at Matt's Bar in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on June 26, 2014.
Meeting on the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico at the Gulfport Coast Guard Station in Mississippi on June 14, 2010.
Meeting on the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico at the Gulfport Coast Guard Station in Mississippi on June 14, 2010.
Consoling families affected by the deadly tornadoes in Joplin, Missouri, on May 29, 2011.
Consoling families affected by the deadly tornadoes in Joplin, Missouri, on May 29, 2011.
Fly fishing near Bozeman, Montana, on August 14, 2009.
Fly fishing near Bozeman, Montana, on August 14, 2009.
Greeting military personnel at Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha, Nebraska, on August 13, 2012.
Greeting military personnel at Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha, Nebraska, on August 13, 2012.
Viewing the Hoover Dam in Nevada on October 2, 2012.
Viewing the Hoover Dam in Nevada on October 2, 2012.
Joking with Vice President Joe Biden before a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on September 7, 2012.
Joking with Vice President Joe Biden before a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on September 7, 2012.
Highlighting the opening of the Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk on May 28, 2013, with New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and his family after Superstorm Sandy&#39;s devastation the previous September.
Highlighting the opening of the Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk on May 28, 2013, with New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and his family after Superstorm Sandy's devastation the previous September.
Having lemonade with Andy and Etta Cavalier at their home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on September 28, 2010.
Having lemonade with Andy and Etta Cavalier at their home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on September 28, 2010.
Greeting families with former first lady Laura Bush (from left), former President George W. Bush and first lady Michelle Obama before a commemoration ceremony on the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York on September 11, 2011.
Greeting families with former first lady Laura Bush (from left), former President George W. Bush and first lady Michelle Obama before a commemoration ceremony on the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York on September 11, 2011.
Listening to the President&#39;s remarks in Millers Creek, in the foothills of the Appalachians in North Carolina, on October 17, 2011.
Listening to the President's remarks in Millers Creek, in the foothills of the Appalachians in North Carolina, on October 17, 2011.
Greeting a young boy during a Flag Day celebration on June 13, 2014, at the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Reservation in Cannon Ball, North Dakota. Cannon Ball is south of Bismarck.
Greeting a young boy during a Flag Day celebration on June 13, 2014, at the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Reservation in Cannon Ball, North Dakota. Cannon Ball is south of Bismarck.
Greeting workers during a shift change at V&amp;amp;M Star, a manufacturer of steel products, in Youngstown, Ohio, on May 18, 2010.
Greeting workers during a shift change at V&M Star, a manufacturer of steel products, in Youngstown, Ohio, on May 18, 2010.
Hugging Amy Simpson, principal of Plaza Towers Elementary School, while viewing the remains of the school after a tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, on May 26, 2013.
Hugging Amy Simpson, principal of Plaza Towers Elementary School, while viewing the remains of the school after a tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, on May 26, 2013.
Reacting to a quip from a patron at the Gateway Breakfast House in Portland, Oregon, on July 24, 2012.
Reacting to a quip from a patron at the Gateway Breakfast House in Portland, Oregon, on July 24, 2012.
Addressing a rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on October 10, 2010.
Addressing a rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on October 10, 2010.
Viewing the ocean at Brenton Point in Newport, Rhode Island, on August 29, 2014.
Viewing the ocean at Brenton Point in Newport, Rhode Island, on August 29, 2014.
Reacting to an enthusiastic greeter at Columbia Metropolitan Airport in South Carolina on March 6, 2015.
Reacting to an enthusiastic greeter at Columbia Metropolitan Airport in South Carolina on March 6, 2015.
Shaking hands with Booker T. Washington students before their commencement ceremony in Memphis, Tennessee, on May 16, 2011.
Shaking hands with Booker T. Washington students before their commencement ceremony in Memphis, Tennessee, on May 16, 2011.
Trying on a pair of cowboy boots at the University of Texas in Austin on August 9, 2010.
Trying on a pair of cowboy boots at the University of Texas in Austin on August 9, 2010.
Viewing solar panels at Hill Air Force Base, north of Salt Lake City, in Utah on April 3, 2015.
Viewing solar panels at Hill Air Force Base, north of Salt Lake City, in Utah on April 3, 2015.
Greeting the crowd in Burlington, Vermont, on March 30, 2012.
Greeting the crowd in Burlington, Vermont, on March 30, 2012.
Speaking during a rainstorm in Glen Allen, Virginia, on July 14, 2012. Glen Allen is near Richmond.
Speaking during a rainstorm in Glen Allen, Virginia, on July 14, 2012. Glen Allen is near Richmond.
Departing Seattle, Washington, on a foggy morning on November 25, 2013.
Departing Seattle, Washington, on a foggy morning on November 25, 2013.
Celebrating the life of Sen. Robert C. Byrd with Vice President Joe Biden and former President Bill Clinton, at a memorial service in Charleston, West Virginia, on June 28, 2010.
Celebrating the life of Sen. Robert C. Byrd with Vice President Joe Biden and former President Bill Clinton, at a memorial service in Charleston, West Virginia, on June 28, 2010.
Cheering with the La Follette Lancers football team during their practice in Madison, Wisconsin, on September 28, 2010.
Cheering with the La Follette Lancers football team during their practice in Madison, Wisconsin, on September 28, 2010.
Watching geysers with the family at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming on August 15, 2009.
Watching geysers with the family at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming on August 15, 2009.
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States.

Personal:
Birth date: August 4, 1961
Birth place: Honolulu, Hawaii
Birth name: Barack Hussein Obama Jr.
Father: Barack Hussein Obama, goat herder-turned-economist
    Mother: Stanley Ann (Dunham) Obama Soetoro, anthropologist
    Marriage: Michelle (Robinson) Obama (October 3, 1992-present)
    Children: Natasha (Sasha) and Malia
    Education: Columbia University, B.A., 1983, Harvard University, J.D., 1991
    Religion: Christian
    Other Facts:
    The name Barack means "one who is blessed" in Swahili.
    Is the first African-American to be president of the Harvard Law Review.
    Has won two Grammy Awards.
    Timeline:
    1964 -     His parents divorce when he is two years old.
    Late 1960s - Lives in Indonesia with mother and stepfather Lolo Soetoro.
    1971 - Returns to Hawaii to live with his maternal grandparents and attend school.
    November 24, 1982 - Barack Obama Sr. dies in a car accident in Kenya.
    1992-2004 - Practices civil rights law and teaches constitutional law at the University of Chicago Law School.
    November 7, 1995 - Obama's mother dies of ovarian cancer at the age of 52.
    1995 - Publishes his autobiography "Dreams from my Father," in which he admits to experimenting with marijuana and cocaine as a teenager.
    1997-2005 - Illinois State Senator, representing the 13th District.
    2000 - Runs for the US House seat in Illinois' 1st District and loses to former Black Panther Bobby Rush.
    July 27, 2004 - Delivers the keynote address at the Democratic National Convention.
    November 2004 - Wins the US Senate race in Illinois, defeating Alan Keyes. It is the first race between two African-American candidates for Senate.
    January 4, 2005 - Is sworn in as US senator.
    2006 - Wins a Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album for his reading of "Dreams From My Father."
    August 20-September 3, 2006 - Tours five African countries and visits Nyangoma-Kogelo, his father's hometown in Kenya.
    January 16, 2007 - Files papers with the FEC to form a presidential exploratory committee.
    February 10, 2007 - Announces his candidacy for president at an event in Springfield, Illinois.
    November 3, 2007 - Makes a surprise guest appearance on the television show "Saturday Night Live."
    January 3, 2008 - Defeats Hillary Clinton in the Iowa Democratic Caucuses with 38% of the vote.
    February 10, 2008 - Wins his second Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album for the audio version of his book, "The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream." Former President Bill Clinton and former President Jimmy Carter were also nominated.
    March 18, 2008 - Makes a speech in Philadelphia defending his former pastor, Rev. Jeremiah Wright, who made racially-charged and anti-government comments during sermons.
    June 3, 2008 - Secures enough delegates to win the nomination -- 2,118 -- after the South Dakota and Montana primaries.
    June 19, 2008 - Announces he will not accept federal matching funds for his presidential campaign, foregoing $80 million dollars in federal money and a cap on how much he can spend.
    August 23, 2008 - Chooses Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) as his running mate and has first rally with Biden in Springfield, Illinois, in front of the old state capitol.
    August 27-28, 2008 - Is officially nominated as and accepts the nomination for president on the democratic ticket, becoming the first African-American candidate in US history to lead a major party.
    November 3, 2008 - Grandmother, Madelyn Dunham, 86, dies in Hawaii after a long battle with cancer.
    November 4, 2008 - Is elected president of the United States with an estimated 66.7 million popular votes and 365 electoral votes.
    November 16, 2008 - Resigns his seat in the US Senate.
    December 17, 2008 - Is named Time Magazine's "Person of the Year."
    January 20, 2009 - Is sworn in as the 44th president of the United States, becoming the first African-American to hold the position.
    January 22, 2009 - Issues executive orders regarding the closing of Guantanamo Bay, torture and creating a review of detention facilities and of individual cases.
    April 6, 2009 - Says that the United States "is not, and will never be, at war with Islam" during a speech in Turkey.
    April 7, 2009 - Makes a surprise trip to Iraq, his first as president.
    October 9, 2009 - Is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
    March 23, 2010 - Signs the Affordable Care Act, a health care reform bill, into law.
    March 28, 2010 - Makes a surprise visit to Afghanistan, his first as president.
    July 21, 2010 - Signs the Wall Street reform bill into law.
    August 31, 2010 - Obama delivers an address from the Oval Office to mark the end of US combat operations in Iraq.
    September 1-2, 2010 - Hosts meetings between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Washington. Other participants include Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak and King Abdullah II of Jordan.
    April 27, 2011 - The White House releases Obama's original birth certificate, seeking to put an end to persistent rumors that he was not born in the United States.
    May 1, 2011 - Announces that al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden has been killed in a raid in Abbottabad, Pakistan.
    May 5, 2011 - Attends ceremony to honor victims of September 11th at Ground Zero. Lays a wreath, meets with first responders, families and colleagues of the victims. He also visits the "Pride of Midtown" firehouse, Engine 54, Ladder 4, Battalion 9, the unit that lost 15 men, the most of any one firehouse.
    May 25, 2011 - Is the first US president to address the UK Parliament.
    October 21, 2011 - Announces the withdrawal of most US troops in Iraq by December 31, which would fulfill a 2008 campaign pledge to end the war.
    May 9, 2012 - ABC airs excerpts from an Obama interview in which he endorses same-sex marriage. He is the first US president to do so. He also says the legal decision should be up to the states.
    June 15, 2012 - Issues an executive order suspending the deportation of certain young undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children.
    September 6, 2012 - Accepts the Democratic nomination for president at Time Warner Cable Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina.
    November 6, 2012 - Wins re-election as president of the United States, beating Republican challenger and former Governor of Massachusetts Mitt Romney.
    December 19, 2012 - Is named Time Magazine's "Person of the Year" for the second time.
    January 20, 2013 - Is sworn in for his second term in a private ceremony in the Blue Room of the White House.
    December 17, 2014 - Announces plans to normalize diplomatic relations with Cuba and ease economic restrictions on the nation, a policy shift he calls the end of an "outdated approach" to US-Cuban relations that, "for decades, has failed to advance our interests."
    May 12, 2015 - The Barack Obama Foundation announces that Obama's presidential library will be located in Chicago.
    July 23, 2015 - Travels to Kenya for the first time as president to participate in Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Nairobi.
    March 20, 2016 - Arrives in Cuba, becoming the first sitting US president to visit in 88 years.
    June 9, 2016 - Endorses Hillary Clinton for president.
    May 20, 2016 - Signs a bill updating the terms the government uses to describe minorities. This includes now using the terms "Asian-American," "Native American," "Hispanic" and "African-American."
    May 27, 2016 - Becomes the first sitting US president to visit Hiroshima, Japan, where he calls for a "world without nuclear weapons."
    June 23, 2016 - The Supreme Court issues a divided ruling in a case concerning Obama's executive actions on immigration. The programs will remain blocked and the case will return to the lower court.
    June 24, 2016 - Obama announces he is designating the area around the Stonewall Inn in New York as the country's first national monument to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights.
    January 20, 2017 - Leaves office after two terms as president.
    April 22, 2017 - Makes his first public appearance since leaving office. Speaks at the University of Chicago before an estimated three hundred students from universities around the Chicago area. It is billed as a "conversation on community organizing and civic engagement" and a part of Obama's goal to "encourage and support the next generation of leaders."
    September 5, 2017 - Obama posts a statement on Facebook in reponse to President Donald Trump's decision to rescind an immigration order shielding some children of undocumented immigrants from deportation. "It is self-defeating -- because they want to start new businesses, staff our labs, serve in our military, and otherwise contribute to the country we love. And it is cruel."
    May 21, 2018 - Netflix announces the Obamas have signed a multi-year production deal that in which the two will work both in front of and behind the camera.
    Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama smiles and waves as the crowd sings &quot;Happy Birthday&quot; to him before his speech at the Lansing Center in Lansing, Michigan, on August 4, 2008.
    Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama smiles and waves as the crowd sings "Happy Birthday" to him before his speech at the Lansing Center in Lansing, Michigan, on August 4, 2008.
    Reporter Helen Thomas celebrates her 89th birthday with President Barack Obama, celebrating his 48th birthday, at the White House.
    Reporter Helen Thomas celebrates her 89th birthday with President Barack Obama, celebrating his 48th birthday, at the White House.
    President Barack Obama reacts as the audience sings &quot;Happy Birthday&quot; after he presented the 2010 Citizens Medals at the White House. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
    President Barack Obama reacts as the audience sings "Happy Birthday" after he presented the 2010 Citizens Medals at the White House.
    Jazz musician Herbie Hancock, left, and members of OK-go are onstage as President Barack Obama celebrates his 50th birthday in Chicago in August 2011.
    Jazz musician Herbie Hancock, left, and members of OK-go are onstage as President Barack Obama celebrates his 50th birthday in Chicago in August 2011.
    President Barack Obama walking from Marine One upon his return to the White House in August 2012 following a visit to Camp David, Maryland, where he spent his 51st birthday.
    President Barack Obama walking from Marine One upon his return to the White House in August 2012 following a visit to Camp David, Maryland, where he spent his 51st birthday.
    President Barack Obama waves as he returns to the White House where he kicked off his 52nd birthday weekend.
    President Barack Obama waves as he returns to the White House where he kicked off his 52nd birthday weekend.
    President Barack Obama acknowledges early birthday wishes after making a statement at the White House on August 1. He turned 53 on the 4th.
    President Barack Obama acknowledges early birthday wishes after making a statement at the White House on August 1. He turned 53 on the 4th.
