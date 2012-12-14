Ayman al-Zawahiri Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

Personal:

Birth date: June 19, 1951

Birth name: Ayman Muhammad Rabi al-Zawahiri

Father: Rabie al-Zawahiri, professor of pharmacology

Mother: Umayma al-Zawahiri

Marriages: Unknown publicly

Children: Unknown publicly

The US State Department is offering a reward of up to $25 million for information leading directly to the capture of Zawahiri.

Timeline:

1970s - Zawahiri and the Egyptian Islamic Jihad work to overthrow Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and establish an Islamic state.

1980s - Joins the Mujahedeen who are fighting Soviet forces occupying Afghanistan.

June 8, 2011 - A video of Zawahiri eulogizing bin Laden is released.

June 2011 - A US counterterrorism official tells CNN he believes that Zawahiri is the new leader of al Qaeda.

April 2014 - Audio of a two-part interview purportedly with Zawahiri is posted on a radical Islamist website.

May 2016 - A man purporting to be Zawahiri A man purporting to be Zawahiri pledges allegiance to the new Taliban leader , Mawlawi Haibatullah Akhundzada, in a recently released audio statement. "As the Emir of al Qaeda jihadist group, I present our allegiance to you," says a man's voice, which sounds like Zawahiri's