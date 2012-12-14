George H.W. Bush Fast Facts

Breaking News

George Herbert Walker Bush poses for his official photograph as President of the United States. Bush has served in many roles in government, the highest being 41st President.
Bush is pictured with his sister, Mercy, in 1929. He was born June 12, 1924, in Milton, Massachusetts. Their father, Prescott Bush, was a successful Wall Street banker who became a US senator in 1952.
Bush sits in his VT-51 Avenger in 1945. Two years earlier, he became the youngest pilot in the US Navy. He flew 58 combat missions in World War II and was awarded three Air Medals and the Distinguished Flying Cross.
After the war, Bush attended Yale University and played baseball there from 1945 to 1948. He was team captain.
Before he entered politics, Bush made a fortune drilling for oil in Texas. He created the Zapata Offshore Co., which introduced a new era in the drilling industry.
Bush is pictured with his wife, Barbara, during his first campaign for Congress. He represented Texas&#39; 7th District from 1967 to 1971, and he was appointed to the powerful tax-writing Ways and Means Committee.
Bush represents the United States at the United Nations in 1971. He served as US Ambassador from that year until 1973.
Bush sits with members of his family in 1971. He met his wife at a country club dance in 1941, and they were married in 1945. They had six children.
Under President Gerald Ford, Bush served as the chief liaison to China in 1975. Here, Bush greets well-wishers in Beijing.
Ford meets with Bush in December 1975 to talk to about Bush taking over as director of Central Intelligence.
The Bushes stand with Republican presidential nominee Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy, in 1980. Bush lost to Reagan in the primaries but became his running mate.
Bush and House Speaker Tip O&#39;Neill listen to Reagan deliver his second State of the Union address in 1983.
Reagan shakes hands with Bush in 1988. Bush served as Reagan&#39;s vice president from 1981 to 1989, and he would succeed him as President.
George and Barbara Bush pose for a family photo in 1986 in Kennebunkport, Maine. From left to right (not including children); Neil and Sharon Bush, George W. and Laura Bush, Barbara and George Bush, Margaret and Marvin Bush, Bobby Koch and Dorothy Bush Koch, and Jeb and Columba Bush.
Bush poses for a photo with real estate mogul and future President Donald Trump during a campaign event in 1988.
Bush and Indiana Sen. Dan Quayle accept the Republican Party&#39;s nominations for president and vice president in August 1988. During his speech, Bush uttered the memorable line, &quot;Read my lips: No new taxes.&quot;
Bush debates Democratic presidential candidate Michael Dukakis in 1988.
Bush joins supporters in Houston in November 1988 after learning he had defeated Dukakis in the presidential election.
Shortly after winning the election, Bush casts a line while surf fishing in Gulf Stream, Florida.
Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev takes in the New York skyline with Reagan and Bush in 1988.
Bush was sworn into office as the 41st President of the United States on January 20, 1989. First lady Barbara Bush holds the Bible for her husband while Chief Justice William Rehnquist administers the oath of office.
President Bush delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on January 31, 1990.
Bush holds up a plastic bag with crack cocaine during a televised speech about drugs in 1989. Weeks later it was&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-srv/local/longterm/tours/scandal/bushdrug.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; revealed that government agents had bought the drugs&lt;/a&gt; from a dealer in front of the White House for the purpose of Bush&#39;s speech.
Bush hosted Nelson Mandela, South Africa&#39;s anti-apartheid leader and future President, at the White House in June 1990.
Bush holds a White House news conference in August 1990 during the run-up to war with Iraq.
Bush visits American troops in Saudi Arabia on Thanksgiving Day in 1990. Operation Desert Shield was a coalition response to Iraq&#39;s invasion of Kuwait. It became Desert Storm in January 1991, when the coalition liberated Kuwait.
Bush and Colin Powell, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speak on separate phones in February 1991 while Joint Chiefs John Sununu, Robert Gates and Brent Scowcroft listen to a conversation about halting the Gulf War.
Bush, at his vacation home in Kennebunkport, meets with Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas in 1991. Bush also appointed Justice David Souter in 1990.
Bush plays golf with tennis player Andre Agassi in 1991.
Bush and Gorbachev confer during a joint news conference in Moscow in July 1991. The event concluded a two-day summit dedicated to disarmament.
From left, Presidents Bush, Reagan, Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford and Richard Nixon stand together at the dedication of the Ronald Reagan Library in 1991. It was the first time five Presidents gathered in one place.
Bush and Vice President Dan Quayle join hands at the 1992 Republican National Convention in Houston. They are joined by their wives, Marilyn Quayle and Barbara Bush.
Bush checks his watch during a 1992 presidential debate with Ross Perot, right, and Bill Clinton. The memorable moment was interpreted as the President being out of touch.
Bush takes a last look around the Oval Office with his dog, Ranger, before vacating the White House for Bill Clinton.
Bush speaks in November 1997 at the dedication of his presidential library at Texas A&amp;amp;M University.
Bush&#39;s eldest son, George Walker Bush, was elected President in 2000. They became the second father-son duo in history to hold the office (the first being John Adams and John Quincy Adams). The two Georges hug here moments after the youngest was sworn in on January 20, 2001.
Celebrating his 80th birthday in 2004, Bush performs one of two skydiving jumps he completed with the Army Golden Knights.
In 2005, President George W. Bush appointed his father and Bill Clinton to lead fundraising efforts for victims of Hurricane Katrina.
Five Presidents meet in the Oval Office in 2009. From left are George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter.
Obama presents Bush with the Medal of Freedom in February 2011. &quot;His life is a testament that public service is a noble calling. ... His humility and his decency reflects the very best of the American spirit,&quot; Obama said.
Barbara Bush kisses her husband as they arrive for the 2012 premiere of a documentary about his life.
Bush&#39;s colorful socks are seen at the dedication of his son&#39;s presidential library in 2013.
Bush floats to the ground during a parachute jump for his 90th birthday in 2014.
Bush holds up his wife&#39;s hand at a Republican presidential debate in 2016. Their son, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, was among the candidates in the debate.
Bush throws out the first pitch to Collin McHugh of the Houston Astros before a Major League Baseball game in April 2016.
Bush and his wife participate in the ceremonial coin toss before the Super Bowl in February 2017.
Bush was admitted to a hospital in April 2017 for an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia. This photo of him and his son George was posted to Twitter. &quot;Big morale boost from a high level delegation. No father has ever been more blessed, or prouder,&quot; the elder Bush wrote about the photo.
Bush joins former Presidents and first ladies at the funeral ceremony for his wife in April 2018. Behind Bush, from left, are Laura Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and current first lady Melania Trump.
Bush is seen in the car after a stay in the hospital. His son &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/JebBush/status/998318818001915904&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jeb tweeted&lt;/a&gt; the photo in May 2018 saying, &quot;My beloved dad is in Maine.&quot; Bush had been admitted to the hospital after contracting an infection that spread to his blood, a family spokesman said.
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States.

Personal:
Birth date: June 12, 1924
Birth place: Milton, Massachusetts
Birth name: George Herbert Walker Bush
Father: Prescott Bush, investment banker and senator
    Mother: Dorothy (Walker) Bush
    Marriage: Barbara (Pierce) Bush (January 6, 1945-April 17, 2018, her death)
    Children: Dorothy; Marvin; Neil; John (Jeb); Pauline (Robin), died from leukemia; George
    Education: Yale University, B.A., 1948
    Military service: US Navy, 1942-1945, Lieutenant Junior Grade
    Religion: Episcopalian
    Other Facts:
    Bush was the first sitting vice president to be elected president since Martin van Buren in 1836.
    He is the second US president, after John Adams, to be the father of a US president.
    Flew 58 combat missions for the Navy during World War II and was awarded three Air Medals and the Distinguished Flying Cross.
    Has a form of Parkinson's disease.
    His nickname since childhood has been Poppy, and that's how he was known at Yale, especially as a baseball player.
    Timeline:
    June 1943     - After earning his commission and wings, becomes the youngest pilot in the Navy at the time.
    Late 1940s - Captain of the Yale University baseball team and plays in the first two College World Series in 1947 and 1948.
    1951 - Establishes the Bush-Overbey Oil Development Company with John Overbey.
    1953 - Forms Zapata Petroleum with William and Hugh Liedtke.
    1964 - Runs unsuccessfully for the US Senate.
    1967-1971 - US Representative from Texas' 7th District.
    1971-1972 - Ambassador to the United Nations.
    1973-1974 - Chairman of the Republican National Committee.
    1974-1975 - Serves as chief of the United States Liaison Office in China.
    January 1976-January 1977 - Director of the CIA.
    1980 - Runs for president, but loses his party's nomination to Ronald Reagan.
    January 20, 1981 - Is sworn in as vice president of the United States.
    July 13, 1985 - Acting president for nearly eight hours while President Reagan undergoes surgery.
    November 8, 1988 - Is elected 41st president of the United States, with 53.1% of the popular vote and 426 electoral votes.
    January 20, 1989 - Bush is sworn in as the 41st president of the United States.
    December 1989 - Sends American troops to Panama (Operation Just Cause).
    August 2, 1990 - Iraq invades Kuwait.
    August 7, 1990 - Operation Desert Shield begins.
    January 16, 1991 - Operation Desert Storm begins.
    February 27, 1991 - Declares victory in Iraq.
    November 3, 1992 - Loses the presidential election to Bill Clinton.
    December 24, 1992 - Pardons six government officials who had been implicated in the Iran-Contra affair.
    January 3, 1993 - Signs the second Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START-II) with Russia.
    June 9, 1999 - Celebrates his 75th birthday by skydiving. He celebrates his 80th, 85th and 90th birthdays the same way.
    February 19-21, 2005 - Tours areas in southeast Asia damaged by a tsunami, with former President Bill Clinton.
    September 1, 2005 - After Hurricane Katrina, Presidents Bush and Clinton form the Bush-Clinton Katrina Fund.
    January 10, 2009 - The USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier is commissioned.
    February 15, 2011 - Receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
    November 17-19, 2012 - Hospitalized due to bronchitis.
    November 23, 2012 - Is re-admitted to the hospital following treatment for bronchitis.
    January 14, 2013 - Is released from the hospital after almost two months of treatment for bronchitis.
    July 2013 - Shaves his head in solidarity with a leukemia victim, the son of a member of his Secret Service detail.
    2013 - Attends the same-sex wedding of Bonnie Clement and Helen Thorgalsen in Kennebunkport, Maine, and signs their marriage license as a witness.
    November 2013 - The National College Baseball Foundation announces its Hall of Fame museum will be named after the 41st president.
    May 2014 - Receives the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation Profiles in Courage Award.
    June 12, 2014 - Celebrates his 90th birthday with a parachute jump as he did for his 75th, 80th and 85th birthdays.
    November 11, 2014 - The biography "41: A Portrait of My Father," written by George W. Bush, is released during a special ceremony and discussion session at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station.
    December 23-December 30, 2014 - Hospitalized for what aides describe as a precautionary measure after he experiences shortness of breath.
    July 15, 2015 - Falls at his home in Kennebunkport, Maine, breaking his C2 vertebrae in his neck. His spokesman Jim McGrath tells CNN the injury is not life threatening.
    January 14, 2017 - Is hospitalized due to "an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia." Barbara Bush is admitted to the hospital four days later after "experiencing fatigue and coughing."
    January 30, 2017 - Is released from the hospital.
    February 5, 2017 - Performs the coin toss at Super Bowl 51 in Houston.
    April 19, 2017 - In a statement, McGrath says that Bush was recently readmitted to the hospital for pneumonia. According to McGrath, Bush is going to remain at the hospital for at least one more night but he is in good spirits and is on the mend.
    October 24, 2017 - In a now-deleted Instagram post published on her verified account, actress Heather Lind alleges that Bush touched her inappropriately while he was sitting in his wheelchair during a photo op that took place a few years ago. Bush's spokesman McGrath later issues a statement: "At age 93, President Bush has been confined to a wheelchair for roughly five years, so his arm falls on the lower waist of people with whom he takes pictures," McGrath says. "To try to put people at ease, the president routinely tells the same joke — and on occasion, he has patted women's rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner. Some have seen it as innocent; others clearly view it as inappropriate. To anyone he has offended, President Bush apologizes most sincerely."
    October-November 2017 - At least six other women allege they were also touched inappropriately during photo ops with the former president.
    April 22, 2018 - Is admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital after contracting an infection that spread to his blood, family spokesman McGrath says, a day after a funeral was held for his wife, Barbara.
    April 25, 2018 - Bush family spokesman McGrath announces that Bush has been moved out of the intensive care unit to a regular patient room, is "alert and talking with hospital staff, family and friends, and his doctors are very pleased with his progress."