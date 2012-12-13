Raul Castro Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Raul Castro, former President of Cuba .

Personal:

Birth date: June 3, 1931

Birth place: Biran, Cuba

Birth name: Raul Modesto Castro Ruz

Father: Angel Castro, a wealthy Spanish landowner

Mother: Lina Ruz, a cook and maid to Angel Castro's first wife

Marriage: Vilma Espin (1959-2007, her death)

Children: Mariela, Nilsa, Deborah and Alejandro

Education: Attended the University of Havana

Timeline:

1953 - Attempts, along with his older brother Fidel Castro , to overthrow the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista, after which both are sentenced to 15 years in prison. They are released less than two years later as part of an amnesty for political prisoners. Both go into exile in Mexico.

January 1, 1959 - The Castros successfully overthrow the Batista government.

January 1959 - Three weeks after taking power, Fidel Castro states that his brother is to be his successor, telling supporters, "Behind me are others more radical than I."

October 1959 - Fidel appoints Raul to several prominent roles in his government including defense minister.

April 1961 - Castro's troops defeat the CIA-led Bay of Pigs invasion.

1962 - Becomes deputy prime minister.

July 1962 - In a visit to the Soviet Union , Castro is promised missiles. This development leads to the US-Cuban Missile crisis.

1970s - Is involved in the military conflicts in Angola and Ethiopia.

1972 - Appointed first deputy prime minister (later called vice president).

1991 - Helps Cuba navigate a severe financial crisis after the fall of the Soviet Union.

October 1997 - Cuba's Communist Party officially designates Raul as Fidel's successor should he die or be unable to perform his duties.

2001 - In an interview with Cuban state television, Castro says he'd like to see Cuba improve its relationship with the United States: "I am among those who believe that it would be in imperialism's interest to try, with our irreconcilable differences, to normalize relations as much as possible during Fidel's life."

February 24, 2008 - Castro is chosen by Cuba's National Assembly to be the country's new president.

December 2008 - Makes first international trip as president, visiting Venezuela's president Hugo Chavez

April 6, 2009 - Meets with visiting members of the US Congressional Black Caucus.

April 19, 2011 - Elected to succeed Fidel as first secretary of the Communist Party.

February 24, 2013 - After being reelected by the National Assembly, Castro announces he will step down in 2018, at the end of his second five-year term.

December 17, 2014 - Cuba and the United States announce plans to Cuba and the United States announce plans to renew diplomatic relations after a half-century of tension.

May 10, 2015 - Meets Pope Francis for the first time. They talk for 50 minutes at the Vatican. Castro thanks the Pope for facilitating talks between Cuba and the United States. He later says he may rejoin the Catholic Church.

March 20-22, 2016 - During a historic trip to Cuba, Obama visits Castro to discuss human rights and ending the economic embargo. Obama is the first sitting president to visit Cuba since 1928, when Calvin Coolidge traveled to the island via boat.

November 25, 2016 - Announces the death of Fidel on Cuban state-run media.