Nelson Mandela Fast Facts

Theana Calitz-Bilt/pool/ap
Nelson Mandela, the prisoner-turned-president who reconciled South Africa after the end of apartheid, died on December 5, 2013. He was 95.
API/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Mandela became president of the African National Congress Youth League in 1951.
APIC via getty images
Mandela poses for a photo, circa 1950.
API/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Mandela poses in boxing gloves in 1952.
Jurgen Schadeberg/Getty Images
Mandela in the office of Mandela & Tambo, a law practice set up in Johannesburg by Mandela and Oliver Tambo to provide free or affordable legal representation to black South Africans.
API/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
From left: Patrick Molaoa, Robert Resha and Mandela walk to the courtroom for their treason trial in Johannesburg.
ALEXANDER JOE/AFP/Getty Images
Nelson and Winnie Mandela raise their fists to salute a cheering crowd upon his 1990 release from Victor Verster Prison. He was still as upright and proud, he would say, as the day he walked into prison 27 years before.
TREVOR SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images
A jubilant South African holds up a newspaper announcing Mandela's release from prison at an ANC rally in Soweto on February 11, 1990. Two days later, more than 100,000 people attended a rally celebrating his release from jail.
KEVIN LARKIN/AFP/Getty Images
After his release in 1990, Mandela embarked on a world tour, meeting U.S. President George H.W. Bush at the White House in June.
WALTER DHLADHLA/AFP/Getty Images
At his Soweto home on July 18, 1990, Mandela blows out the candles on his 72nd birthday cake. It was the first birthday he celebrated as a free man since the 1960s.
Bebeto Matthews/AP
Mandela and his wife react to supporters during a visit to Brazil at the governor's palace in Rio De Janeiro, on August 1, 1991.
GERARD JULIEN/AFP/Getty Images
South African President Frederik de Klerk, right, and Mandela shared a Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 for their work to secure a peaceful transition from apartheid rule.
Paul Weinberg via getty images
Mandela votes for the first time in his life on March 26, 1994.
Denis Farrell/AP
On April 27, 1994, a long line of people snake toward a polling station in the black township of Soweto outside of Johannesburg in the nation's first all-race elections.