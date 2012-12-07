Breaking News

America's Gullah/Geechee people

Updated 2:27 PM ET, Mon May 7, 2018

The Gullah/Geechee are descendants of West African slaves brought to America to work in rice and cotton fields. Thanks to their relative isolation and strong community life, they&#39;ve preserved their African cultural history.
The Gullah/GeecheeThe Gullah/Geechee are descendants of West African slaves brought to America to work in rice and cotton fields. Thanks to their relative isolation and strong community life, they've preserved their African cultural history.
To this day, they keep the legacy of their ancestors alive, passing on African traditions from one generation to the next.
Circle of unityTo this day, they keep the legacy of their ancestors alive, passing on African traditions from one generation to the next.
Fishing is a big industry for the Gullah/Geechee people. They still use nets made by hand and cast them the way their ancestors did centuries ago.
The Gullah/GeecheeFishing is a big industry for the Gullah/Geechee people. They still use nets made by hand and cast them the way their ancestors did centuries ago.
Queen Quet (right) was chosen to represent the Gullah/Geechee nation in 2000.
The Gullah/GeecheeQueen Quet (right) was chosen to represent the Gullah/Geechee nation in 2000.
&quot;The Gullah/Geechee nation is an extremely tightly knit community,&quot; says Queen Quet.
The Gullah/Geechee"The Gullah/Geechee nation is an extremely tightly knit community," says Queen Quet.
The Gullah/Geechee have arguably preserved the heritage of their African ancestors better than any other group in the United States.
The Gullah/GeecheeThe Gullah/Geechee have arguably preserved the heritage of their African ancestors better than any other group in the United States.
Queen Quet honors the Gullah/Geechee ancestors at the community&#39;s sacred burial ground.
The Gullah/GeecheeQueen Quet honors the Gullah/Geechee ancestors at the community's sacred burial ground.
