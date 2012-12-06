Breaking News

Bashar al-Assad Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 5:44 PM ET, Sun March 4, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

An undated photo shows current Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, second from left, posing with his family. Al-Assad&#39;s parents, then-President Hafez Assad and his wife, Anisa, in front, and his siblings in the second row; Maher, Bassel, Majd and Bushra.
Photos: Photos: Bashar Al-Assad's political career
Bashar Al-Assad's political careerAn undated photo shows current Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, second from left, posing with his family. Al-Assad's parents, then-President Hafez Assad and his wife, Anisa, in front, and his siblings in the second row; Maher, Bassel, Majd and Bushra.
Hide Caption
1 of 28
Al-Assad is seen in an 1997 photograph during the time his father, President Hafez Assad, reshuffled the top of the Syrian military. The move was seen as an effort to clear the way for al-Assad to rise to power.
Photos: Photos: Bashar Al-Assad's political career
Bashar al-Assad's political careerAl-Assad is seen in an 1997 photograph during the time his father, President Hafez Assad, reshuffled the top of the Syrian military. The move was seen as an effort to clear the way for al-Assad to rise to power.
Hide Caption
2 of 28
Al-Assad waves to supporters as he marches behind the coffin during his father&#39;s funeral in Damascus on June 13, 2000.
Photos: Photos: Bashar Al-Assad's political career
Bashar al-Assad's political careerAl-Assad waves to supporters as he marches behind the coffin during his father's funeral in Damascus on June 13, 2000.
Hide Caption
3 of 28
A shopkeeper cleans a portrait of al-Assad in Damascus on June 20, 2000, as the ruling Baath Party prepared to wind up its historic congress by consecrating al-Assad as its secretary-general and choosing a new leadership body.
Photos: Photos: Bashar Al-Assad's political career
Bashar al-Assad's political careerA shopkeeper cleans a portrait of al-Assad in Damascus on June 20, 2000, as the ruling Baath Party prepared to wind up its historic congress by consecrating al-Assad as its secretary-general and choosing a new leadership body.
Hide Caption
4 of 28
Syria&#39;s 250-member parliament approves by acclamation al-Assad&#39;s candidacy to succeed his late father as the country&#39;s president on June 27, 2000, in Damascus.
Photos: Photos: Bashar Al-Assad's political career
Bashar al-Assad's political careerSyria's 250-member parliament approves by acclamation al-Assad's candidacy to succeed his late father as the country's president on June 27, 2000, in Damascus.
Hide Caption
5 of 28
Al-Assad prepares to deliver a speech to parliament on July 17, 2000. It would be his first speech to parliament after taking the oath of office to become Syria&#39;s new president.
Photos: Photos: Bashar Al-Assad's political career
Bashar al-Assad's political careerAl-Assad prepares to deliver a speech to parliament on July 17, 2000. It would be his first speech to parliament after taking the oath of office to become Syria's new president.
Hide Caption
6 of 28
Jordanian King Abdullah ll and al-Assad inspect the honor guard on October 18, 2000, in Amman, Jordan.
Photos: Photos: Bashar Al-Assad's political career
Bashar al-Assad's political careerJordanian King Abdullah ll and al-Assad inspect the honor guard on October 18, 2000, in Amman, Jordan.
Hide Caption
7 of 28
Al-Assad arrives at the airport in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on February 28, 2003.
Photos: Photos: Bashar Al-Assad's political career
Bashar al-Assad's political careerAl-Assad arrives at the airport in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on February 28, 2003.
Hide Caption
8 of 28
Al-Assad and his wife, Asma, pose during their visit to the Acropolis in downtown Athens on December 15, 2003.
Photos: Photos: Bashar Al-Assad's political career
Bashar al-Assad's political careerAl-Assad and his wife, Asma, pose during their visit to the Acropolis in downtown Athens on December 15, 2003.
Hide Caption
9 of 28
Al-Assad visits Moscow&#39;s State Institute for Foreign Relations in Moscow on January 25, 2005, where he was awarded with a honorary doctorate.
Photos: Photos: Bashar Al-Assad's political career
Bashar al-Assad's political careerAl-Assad visits Moscow's State Institute for Foreign Relations in Moscow on January 25, 2005, where he was awarded with a honorary doctorate.
Hide Caption
10 of 28
Asma al-Assad plants a jasmine bush with her husband in old Damascus on April 27, 2007.
Photos: Photos: Bashar Al-Assad's political career
Al-Assad's political careerAsma al-Assad plants a jasmine bush with her husband in old Damascus on April 27, 2007.
Hide Caption
11 of 28
Al-Assad addresses the ruling Baath Party&#39;s 10th congress in Damascus on June 6, 2005.
Photos: Photos: Bashar Al-Assad's political career
Bashar al-Assad's political careerAl-Assad addresses the ruling Baath Party's 10th congress in Damascus on June 6, 2005.
Hide Caption
12 of 28
A Syrian woman walks past a large portrait of President al-Assad in downtown Damascus on December 13, 2005.
Photos: Photos: Bashar Al-Assad's political career
Bashar al-Assad's political careerA Syrian woman walks past a large portrait of President al-Assad in downtown Damascus on December 13, 2005.
Hide Caption
13 of 28
Al-Assad and Iran&#39;s Mahmoud Ahmadinejad review the honor guard at Damascus airport on January 19, 2006.
Photos: Photos: Bashar Al-Assad's political career
Bashar al-Assad's political careerAl-Assad and Iran's Mahmoud Ahmadinejad review the honor guard at Damascus airport on January 19, 2006.
Hide Caption
14 of 28
From left: Arab League Secretary-General Amr Moussa, Iraqi President Jalal Talabani and al-Assad talk at the Arab Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 28, 2007.
Photos: Photos: Bashar Al-Assad's political career
Bashar al-Assad's political careerFrom left: Arab League Secretary-General Amr Moussa, Iraqi President Jalal Talabani and al-Assad talk at the Arab Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 28, 2007.
Hide Caption
15 of 28
Two unidentified supporters of al-Assad join him on the balcony as he celebrates the referendum results in Damascus on May 29, 2007. Al-Assad won a second seven-year mandate after netting 97% of the vote in a referendum boycotted by the opposition.
Photos: Photos: Bashar Al-Assad's political career
Bashar al-Assad's political careerTwo unidentified supporters of al-Assad join him on the balcony as he celebrates the referendum results in Damascus on May 29, 2007. Al-Assad won a second seven-year mandate after netting 97% of the vote in a referendum boycotted by the opposition.
Hide Caption
16 of 28
Al-Assad visits a Saba car production factory on December 13, 2007.
Photos: Photos: Bashar Al-Assad's political career
Bashar al-Assad's political careerAl-Assad visits a Saba car production factory on December 13, 2007.
Hide Caption
17 of 28
Bashar and Asma al-Assad listen to Syrian artist Elias al-Zayat during a visit to an exhibition at the national museum in Damascus on February 23, 2008.
Photos: Photos: Bashar Al-Assad's political career
Bashar al-Assad's political careerBashar and Asma al-Assad listen to Syrian artist Elias al-Zayat during a visit to an exhibition at the national museum in Damascus on February 23, 2008.
Hide Caption
18 of 28
Moammar Gadhafi and al-Assad clasp hands at the opening session of the Arab Summit in Damascus on March 29, 2008.
Photos: Photos: Bashar Al-Assad's political career
Bashar al-Assad's political careerMoammar Gadhafi and al-Assad clasp hands at the opening session of the Arab Summit in Damascus on March 29, 2008.
Hide Caption
19 of 28
Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem, right, and his Lebanese counterpart, Fawzi Salloukh, shake hands under a portrait of al-Assad in Damascus on October 15, 2008, after signing an agreement to restore diplomatic relations.
Photos: Photos: Bashar Al-Assad's political career
Bashar al-Assad's political careerSyrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem, right, and his Lebanese counterpart, Fawzi Salloukh, shake hands under a portrait of al-Assad in Damascus on October 15, 2008, after signing an agreement to restore diplomatic relations.
Hide Caption
20 of 28
Asma al-Assad, left, appears with her husband and Austrian President Heinz Fischer and his wife, Margit, during a welcoming ceremonies on April 27, 2009, durring a two-day state visit to Vienna.
Photos: Photos: Bashar Al-Assad's political career
Bashar al-Assad's political careerAsma al-Assad, left, appears with her husband and Austrian President Heinz Fischer and his wife, Margit, during a welcoming ceremonies on April 27, 2009, durring a two-day state visit to Vienna.
Hide Caption
21 of 28
Al-Assad is seen at the Al-Shaab Palace in Damascus on June 24, 2009
Photos: Photos: Bashar Al-Assad's political career
Bashar al-Assad's political careerAl-Assad is seen at the Al-Shaab Palace in Damascus on June 24, 2009
Hide Caption
22 of 28
Al-Assad shakes hands with U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs William Burns in Damascus on February 17, 2010. Burns met the Syrian leader a day after Washington named its first ambassador to Damascus in five years.
Photos: Photos: Bashar Al-Assad's political career
Bashar al-Assad's political careerAl-Assad shakes hands with U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs William Burns in Damascus on February 17, 2010. Burns met the Syrian leader a day after Washington named its first ambassador to Damascus in five years.
Hide Caption
23 of 28
Al-Assad delivers a speech at Elysee Palace in Paris on December 9, 2010, after sharing a working lunch with his French counterpart, Nicolas Sarkozy, during a two-day official visit to France.
Photos: Photos: Bashar Al-Assad's political career
Al-Assad's political careerAl-Assad delivers a speech at Elysee Palace in Paris on December 9, 2010, after sharing a working lunch with his French counterpart, Nicolas Sarkozy, during a two-day official visit to France.
Hide Caption
24 of 28
Syrian demonstrators carry a giant portrait of al-Assad in Damascus on November 28, 2011. Protesters waved Syrian flags and chanted nationalist songs in a demonstration against the Arab League&#39;s decision to impose crippling sanctions on the Assad regime.
Photos: Photos: Bashar Al-Assad's political career
Bashar al-Assad's political careerSyrian demonstrators carry a giant portrait of al-Assad in Damascus on November 28, 2011. Protesters waved Syrian flags and chanted nationalist songs in a demonstration against the Arab League's decision to impose crippling sanctions on the Assad regime.
Hide Caption
25 of 28
A member of the Free Syrian Army holds a burning portrait of al-Assad near the flashpoint city Homs on January 25, 2012.
Photos: Photos: Bashar Al-Assad's political career
Bashar al-Assad's political careerA member of the Free Syrian Army holds a burning portrait of al-Assad near the flashpoint city Homs on January 25, 2012.
Hide Caption
26 of 28
Syrians listen to a televised speech by al-Assad in Damascus on June 3, 2012. Al-Assad said that his government faces a foreign plot to destroy Syria and blamed &quot;monsters&quot; for the Houla massacre in a rare televised speech delivered in parliament.
Photos: Photos: Bashar Al-Assad's political career
Bashar al-Assad's political careerSyrians listen to a televised speech by al-Assad in Damascus on June 3, 2012. Al-Assad said that his government faces a foreign plot to destroy Syria and blamed "monsters" for the Houla massacre in a rare televised speech delivered in parliament.
Hide Caption
27 of 28
Al-Assad speaks with the Russian newspaper Izvestia in Damascus on August 26, 2013. He told the newspaper that Western accusations that the Syrian government used chemical weapons are an insult to common sense.
Photos: Photos: Bashar Al-Assad's political career
Bashar al-Assad's political careerAl-Assad speaks with the Russian newspaper Izvestia in Damascus on August 26, 2013. He told the newspaper that Western accusations that the Syrian government used chemical weapons are an insult to common sense.
Hide Caption
28 of 28
28 assad chronicled27 ass chronicled26 assad chronicled25 assad chronicled24 assad chronicled23 assad chronicled22 assad chronicled21 assad chronicled20 assad chronicled19 assad chronicled14 assad chronicled18 assad chronicled17 assad chronicled16 assad chronicled15 assad chronicled13 assad chronicled12 assad chronicled11 assad chronicled10 assad chronicled09 assad chronicled08 assad chronicled06 assad chronicled07 assad chronicled05 assad chronicled04 assad chronicled03 assad chronicled02 assad chronicled13 syria chemical attack

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Personal:
Birth date: September 11, 1965
Birth place: Damascus, Syria
Father: Hafez Assad, late Syrian President
Mother: Anisa Makhlouf al-Assad
    Read More
    Marriage: Asma (Akhras) al-Assad (2000-present)
    Children: Karim, 2004; Zein, 2003; Hafez, 2001
    Education: University of Damascus, Medicine, 1988; Ophthalmology residency, London, 1992-1994
    Military service: Syrian Army, 1999, Colonel
    Religion: Alawite Muslim
    Timeline:
    1994 -     Syrian President Hafez Assad's oldest son and heir apparent, Basel, dies in a car accident. Second son Bashar, is called back from medical training in Britain and is groomed to take over his father's role as president.
    1999 - Assad becomes a colonel in the Syrian army.
    June 10, 2000 - President Hafez Assad dies of a heart attack after 29 years in office.
    July 10, 2000 - Assad is elected unopposed as president of Syria.
    January 2006 - Assad and Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad hold a summit meeting in Damascus. Assad declares his support for Iran's nuclear program.
    April 2006 - Assad meets with the head of a United Nations panel investigating the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese premier Rafik Hariri.
    May 29, 2007 - Runs unopposed for president and is elected to a second seven-year term.
    October 14, 2008 - Assad signs a decree establishing diplomatic relations between Syria and Lebanon.
    April 21, 2011 - In response to Arab Spring protests, Assad lifts the country's 48-year-old state of emergency law. The law, which went into effect in 1963, restricted freedom of speech and gave the government broad power to detain people for perceived threats to national security.
    May 18, 2011 - The United States imposes sanctions against Assad and six other senior Syrian officials. The Treasury Department details the sanctions by saying, "As a result of this action, any property in the United States or in the possession or control of US persons in which the individuals listed in the Annex have an interest is blocked, and US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with them."
    May 19, 2011 - Assad is harshly criticized in a speech by US President Barack Obama. Obama says Syrians have displayed "courage in demanding a transition to democracy [but Assad's regime] has chosen the path of murder and the mass arrests of its citizens...President Assad now has a choice: He can lead that transition, or get out of the way."
    August 18, 2011 - Both the United States and the European Union call for Assad to step down. US authorities also impose new economic sanctions against Damascus, freezing Syrian government assets in the United States, barring Americans from making new investments in Syria and prohibiting any US transactions relating to Syrian petroleum products, among other things.
    October 10, 2011 - A statement issued after a meeting attended by all 27 foreign ministers in the EU condemns "in the strongest possible terms the ongoing brutal repression led by the Syrian regime," and declares that Syria's leader must resign "to allow a political transition to take place in Syria."
    November 14, 2011 - Jordan's King Abdullah calls on Assad to resign.
    November 20, 2011 - In an interview with a British newspaper, Assad warns other countries that military intervention in Syria would have "very dire" repercussions and that his country "will not back down" in the face of international pressure and condemnation.
    November 22, 2011 - Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan calls on Assad to resign and warns that he faces the same fate as Benito Mussolini, Nicolae Ceausescu, and Moammar Gadhafi, all leaders killed by their own people.
    December 7, 2011 - In an interview with ABC's Barbara Walters, Assad denies responsibility for the violence in Syria and distances himself from the behavior of his armed forces.
    February 3, 2012 - Date of leaked email from Asma al-Assad to a friend discussing the merits of buying a certain pair of shoes, Christian Louboutin crystal-covered pumps for about $7,000. The same day 200 Syrians are reported to have died in Homs.
    March 10-11, 2012 - Assad meets twice with then-UN envoy Kofi Annan to discuss the bloodshed in Syria.
    March 23, 2012 - European Union sanctions are placed on Assad's wife, Asma, his mother, sister and sister-in-law. Their EU assets are frozen and a travel ban prevents them from traveling to any EU country. London-born Asma al-Assad cannot be barred entry into Britain despite the EU ban.
    July 18, 2012 - Syria's Deputy Defense Minister Assef Shawkat -- Assad's brother-in-law is killed, along with two other regime officials, in an explosion at a national security building in Damascus.
    January 6, 2013 - In a speech, Assad lays out his solution to the ongoing crisis in Syria. He says he wants to foster national dialogue and proposes a new constitution that would be put up for a public referendum. He also says he will not negotiate with terrorists and asks regional governments to stop supporting them.
    April 17, 2013 - In an interview with Syria state TV network al Ekhbariya, Assad compares the support of rebels in Syria now to the backing of fighters in Afghanistan during their war with Soviet troops in the 1980s. He predicts that the rebel groups will one day turn against the United States and others.
    June 3, 2014 - Is re-elected with 88.7% of the vote, according to reports on state run television. It's Syria's first election since the start of civil war in 2011.
    February 10, 2015 - In an interview with the BBC, Assad says his regime is apprised of US-led coalition efforts against ISIS in Syria -- not by the Americans, but through third parties such as Iraq. Assad also says that Syria won't join the international coalition trying to "degrade and destroy" ISIS.
    December 1, 2015 - In an interview with Czech TV, Assad says that US-led airstrikes against ISIS have not slowed the terrorist organization, and that ISIS has only recently begun to shrink due to Russia's direct involvement.
    July 9, 2016 - Assad is named in a wrongful death lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington, DC by the family of journalist, Marie Colvin, who was killed in 2012 while covering the war in Syria. According to the lawsuit, Colvin was targeted in a rocket attack by Syrian government agents because of her reporting. Colvin and other journalists were tracked by the Syrian regime, the documents say. Days later, during an interview with NBC News, Assad denies that the government was responsible for Colvin's death. He says she entered the country illegally, putting herself at risk.
    April 11, 2017 - Russian president Vladimir Putin claims, without evidence, that a deadly chemical attack on April 4 in the town of Khan Sheikhoun was staged to frame Assad and his regime. Putin says that more chemical attacks are being planned by opponents of Assad to provoke action by the United States.