Duchess Catherine Fast Facts

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, participates in a SportsAid Athlete Workshop in London on Friday, October 18. She showed up for the charity event in skinny jeans, a smart blazer and wedges. Click through to see more photos of her style through the years.
The Duchess of Cambridge's best looksCatherine, Duchess of Cambridge, participates in a SportsAid Athlete Workshop in London on Friday, October 18. She showed up for the charity event in skinny jeans, a smart blazer and wedges. Click through to see more photos of her style through the years.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Tusk Trust Conservation Awards at The Royal Society on Thursday, September 12, in London.
The Duchess of Cambridge's best looksCatherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Tusk Trust Conservation Awards at The Royal Society on Thursday, September 12, in London.
Kate and Prince William start the Ring O&#39;Fire Anglesey Costal Ultra Marathon In Holyhead, Wales, on Friday, August 30. It was Kate&#39;s first public appearance since the birth of Prince George.
The Duchess of Cambridge's best looksKate and Prince William start the Ring O'Fire Anglesey Costal Ultra Marathon In Holyhead, Wales, on Friday, August 30. It was Kate's first public appearance since the birth of Prince George.
Kate at the Ring O&#39;Fire Anglesey Coastal Ultra Marathon on August 30.
The Duchess of Cambridge's best looksKate at the Ring O'Fire Anglesey Coastal Ultra Marathon on August 30.
Kate, has proved to be quite the fashionista since her relationship with Prince William catapulted her into the limelight.
The Duchess of Cambridge's royal styleKate, has proved to be quite the fashionista since her relationship with Prince William catapulted her into the limelight.
Showing off her new &#39;do on November 27, she wore a green Mulberry dress to the opening of The Natural History Museum&#39;s Treasures Gallery in London.
The Duchess of Cambridge's royal styleShowing off her new 'do on November 27, she wore a green Mulberry dress to the opening of The Natural History Museum's Treasures Gallery in London.
Prince William and Catherine dress casually for a walk through the Danum Valley research center in Sabah, Malaysia, on September 15.
The Duchess of Cambridge's royal stylePrince William and Catherine dress casually for a walk through the Danum Valley research center in Sabah, Malaysia, on September 15.
The duchess donned a white and gold gown by Alexander McQueen for a dinner hosted by Malaysia&#39;s head of state on September 13.
The Duchess of Cambridge's royal styleThe duchess donned a white and gold gown by Alexander McQueen for a dinner hosted by Malaysia's head of state on September 13.
Wearing a white suit by Alexander McQueen, the Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Singapore&#39;s Gardens by the Bay on September 12.
The Duchess of Cambridge's royal styleWearing a white suit by Alexander McQueen, the Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay on September 12.
She wore a Prabal Gurung dress while visiting the Istana in Singapore on September 11. &quot;So xctd that I just stopped some strangers on the street n showed them the pic of Kate Middleton in our dres,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/prabalgurung/status/245531890067595264&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Prabal Gurung tweeted&lt;/a&gt; that day.
The Duchess of Cambridge's royal styleShe wore a Prabal Gurung dress while visiting the Istana in Singapore on September 11. "So xctd that I just stopped some strangers on the street n showed them the pic of Kate Middleton in our dres," Prabal Gurung tweeted that day.
Also on July 26, she and Prince William visited Bacon&#39;s College in London. The grey and white Hobbs dress she wore &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.fabsugar.com.au/Kate-Middletons-88-Hobbs-Dress-Has-Sold-Out-s-Still-Cute-Snoop-Her-Olympics-Style-from-All-Angles-24173205&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;sold out quickly.&lt;/a&gt;
The Duchess of Cambridge's royal styleAlso on July 26, she and Prince William visited Bacon's College in London. The grey and white Hobbs dress she wore sold out quickly.
The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in a Jenny Packham gown at an event hosted by the British Olympic Association. The teal number, complete with a lace back, is just one of her many noteworthy looks.
The Duchess of Cambridge's royal styleThe Duchess of Cambridge stunned in a Jenny Packham gown at an event hosted by the British Olympic Association. The teal number, complete with a lace back, is just one of her many noteworthy looks.
Kate donned a belted emerald coat by Emilia Wickstead on St. Patrick&#39;s Day in Aldershot, England. She accessorized her ensemble with a gold shamrock brooch -- a royal heirloom, according to&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/theroyalfamily/9150267/Duchess-of-Cambridge-presents-St-Patricks-Day-shamrock-to-Irish-Guards.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; The Telegraph.&lt;/a&gt;
The Duchess of Cambridge's royal styleKate donned a belted emerald coat by Emilia Wickstead on St. Patrick's Day in Aldershot, England. She accessorized her ensemble with a gold shamrock brooch -- a royal heirloom, according to The Telegraph.
She ditched her usual heels and fascinator to play field hockey with Great Britain&#39;s women&#39;s team wearing tangerine-colored jeans.
The Duchess of Cambridge's royal styleShe ditched her usual heels and fascinator to play field hockey with Great Britain's women's team wearing tangerine-colored jeans.
Kate wore a printed Orla Kiely coatdress while visiting Rose Hill Primary School in Oxford. That day,&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.luckymag.com/blogs/luckyrightnow/2012/02/Kate-Middletons-Printed-Orla-Kiely-Coat-Four-Similar-Options-You-Can-Buy-Right-Now#slide=1&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Lucky magazine&lt;/a&gt; reported that the jacket had already sold out in stores and online.
The Duchess of Cambridge's royal styleKate wore a printed Orla Kiely coatdress while visiting Rose Hill Primary School in Oxford. That day, Lucky magazine reported that the jacket had already sold out in stores and online.
Wearing a gray coatdress, the Duchess of Cambridge posed for pictures at the National Portrait Gallery in London.
The Duchess of Cambridge's royal styleWearing a gray coatdress, the Duchess of Cambridge posed for pictures at the National Portrait Gallery in London.
Prince William kept his wife dry at the London premiere of &quot;War Horse&quot; on January 8, 2012. She wore a black lace &lt;a href=&quot;http://nymag.com/daily/fashion/2012/01/kate-middleton-war-horse-premiere-temperley.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Alice by Temperley&lt;/a&gt; gown and carried a black clutch.
The Duchess of Cambridge's royal stylePrince William kept his wife dry at the London premiere of "War Horse" on January 8, 2012. She wore a black lace Alice by Temperley gown and carried a black clutch.
Kate wore an &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.instyle.co.uk/news/kate-middleton-wows-in-amanda-wakeley-for-her-first-official-solo-engagement-27-10-11&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Amanda Wakeley&lt;/a&gt; gown to a reception at London&#39;s Clarence House on October 26 2011.
The Duchess of Cambridge's royal styleKate wore an Amanda Wakeley gown to a reception at London's Clarence House on October 26 2011.
Clad in Alexander McQueen, she arrived for BAFTA&#39;s Brits to Watch event in Los Angeles on July 9 2011.
The Duchess of Cambridge's royal styleClad in Alexander McQueen, she arrived for BAFTA's Brits to Watch event in Los Angeles on July 9 2011.
Earlier that day, Kate attended the Foundation Polo Challenge wearing a knee-length, floral Jenny Packham dress.
The Duchess of Cambridge's royal styleEarlier that day, Kate attended the Foundation Polo Challenge wearing a knee-length, floral Jenny Packham dress.
Kate wore a green Diane Von Furstenberg frock in Los Angeles on July 8 2011.
The Duchess of Cambridge's royal styleKate wore a green Diane Von Furstenberg frock in Los Angeles on July 8 2011.
That same day, she attended an event at the Beverly Hilton hotel wearing a knee-length Roksanda Ilincic dress.
The Duchess of Cambridge's royal styleThat same day, she attended an event at the Beverly Hilton hotel wearing a knee-length Roksanda Ilincic dress.
On one of the first stops on Will and Kate&#39;s Canadian tour, the couple watched a rodeo demonstration in Calgary on July 7 2011.
The Duchess of Cambridge's royal styleOn one of the first stops on Will and Kate's Canadian tour, the couple watched a rodeo demonstration in Calgary on July 7 2011.
Kate almost had a wardrobe malfunction when the pair arrived in Calgary that day. The skirt of her canary yellow Jenny Packham dress kept blowing up in the wind.
The Duchess of Cambridge's royal styleKate almost had a wardrobe malfunction when the pair arrived in Calgary that day. The skirt of her canary yellow Jenny Packham dress kept blowing up in the wind.
Kate kept it casual in Yellowknife, Canada, on July 6 2011.
The Duchess of Cambridge's royal styleKate kept it casual in Yellowknife, Canada, on July 6 2011.
Will and Kate, wearing a purple Issa dress, celebrate Canada Day in Ottawa.
The Duchess of Cambridge's royal styleWill and Kate, wearing a purple Issa dress, celebrate Canada Day in Ottawa.
Stepping out in another Jenny Packham gown, Kate attends a gala at London&#39;s Kensington Palace with William on June 9 2011.
The Duchess of Cambridge's royal styleStepping out in another Jenny Packham gown, Kate attends a gala at London's Kensington Palace with William on June 9 2011.
Camilla, duchess of Cornwall, and Kate attend the Order of the Garter Service on June 13 2011. Kate wore a silver coat and fascinator.
The Duchess of Cambridge's royal styleCamilla, duchess of Cornwall, and Kate attend the Order of the Garter Service on June 13 2011. Kate wore a silver coat and fascinator.
Last but not least is Kate&#39;s stunning wedding dress. She wore the gown by Alexander McQueen designer Sarah Burton when she married William on April 29, 2011.
The Duchess of Cambridge's royal styleLast but not least is Kate's stunning wedding dress. She wore the gown by Alexander McQueen designer Sarah Burton when she married William on April 29, 2011.
Kate, dressed in a red coat, and her then-fiancé visited the University of St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland, in February 2011. The couple met while studying at the university.
The Duchess of Cambridge's royal styleKate, dressed in a red coat, and her then-fiancé visited the University of St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland, in February 2011. The couple met while studying at the university.
Will and Kate posed for photographs after announcing their engagement in November 2010.
The Duchess of Cambridge's royal styleWill and Kate posed for photographs after announcing their engagement in November 2010.
(CNN)Here is a look at the life of the Duchess of Cambridge, the former Catherine (Kate) Middleton.

Personal:
Birth date: January 9, 1982
Birth place: Reading, Berkshire, England
Birth name: Catherine Elizabeth Middleton
Father: Michael Middleton, former airline pilot, now mail-order business owner
    Mother: Carole (Goldsmith) Middleton, former flight attendant
    Marriage: Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge (April 29, 2011-present)
    Children: George Alexander Louis, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana and Louis Arthur Charles.
    Education: University of St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland, 2005, MA, Art History
    Britain&#39;s Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, hold &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/interactive/2018/04/world/royal-baby-cnnphotos/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;their newborn baby son&lt;/a&gt; outside a London hospital on Monday, April 23. The boy, whose name was announced several days later as Louis Arthur Charles, is their third child.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, hold their newborn baby son outside a London hospital on Monday, April 23. The boy, whose name was announced several days later as Louis Arthur Charles, is their third child.
    Prince William holds the hands of his other two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as they visit the hospital to meet their new brother.
    Prince William holds the hands of his other two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as they visit the hospital to meet their new brother.
    Will and Kate attend Easter service with Queen Elizabeth II on April 1.
    Will and Kate attend Easter service with Queen Elizabeth II on April 1.
    Will and Kate attend the Royal Foundation Forum in London with Will&#39;s brother, Prince Harry, and Harry&#39;s fiancee, American actress Meghan Markle, on Wednesday, February 28.
    Will and Kate attend the Royal Foundation Forum in London with Will's brother, Prince Harry, and Harry's fiancee, American actress Meghan Markle, on Wednesday, February 28.
    The couple attends the BAFTA Awards in London on Sunday, February 18.
    The couple attends the BAFTA Awards in London on Sunday, February 18.
    During a visit to Norway, Catherine is escorted to dinner by King Harald V of Norway on Thursday, February 1. William is escorted by Norway&#39;s Queen Sonja.
    During a visit to Norway, Catherine is escorted to dinner by King Harald V of Norway on Thursday, February 1. William is escorted by Norway's Queen Sonja.
    The image, used for the Duke and Duchess&#39; 2017 Christmas card, shows the couple with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
    The image, used for the Duke and Duchess' 2017 Christmas card, shows the couple with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
    Paddington Bear dances with Catherine while Prince William looks on during a charity event in London in October 2017.
    Paddington Bear dances with Catherine while Prince William looks on during a charity event in London in October 2017.
    The royal family arrives at the airport in Berlin for a three-day visit in Germany in July 2017.
    The royal family arrives at the airport in Berlin for a three-day visit in Germany in July 2017.
    This photo of Charlotte was taken in April 2017 by her mother. Charlotte is fourth in line to the British throne behind her grandfather, Prince Charles; her father, Prince William; and her big brother, Prince George.
    This photo of Charlotte was taken in April 2017 by her mother. Charlotte is fourth in line to the British throne behind her grandfather, Prince Charles; her father, Prince William; and her big brother, Prince George.
    Charlotte is held by her mother as her family ends &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/24/world/gallery/royals-visit-canada-sept-2016/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;an eight-day tour of Canada&lt;/a&gt; in October 2016. At left is her brother and her father.
    Charlotte is held by her mother as her family ends an eight-day tour of Canada in October 2016. At left is her brother and her father.
    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released new photos of Prince George to mark his third birthday in July 2016. Here he plays with the family&#39;s pet dog, Lupo.
    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released new photos of Prince George to mark his third birthday in July 2016. Here he plays with the family's pet dog, Lupo.
    Members of the royal family gather on a balcony in June 2016, during celebrations marking the 90th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II. From left are Princess Anne; Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Charles; Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge; Princess Charlotte; Prince George; Prince William; Prince Harry; Queen Elizabeth II; and Prince Philip.
    Members of the royal family gather on a balcony in June 2016, during celebrations marking the 90th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II. From left are Princess Anne; Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Charles; Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge; Princess Charlotte; Prince George; Prince William; Prince Harry; Queen Elizabeth II; and Prince Philip.
    Kensington Palace released four photos of Princess Charlotte ahead of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/01/europe/uk-princess-charlotte-photos/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;her first birthday&lt;/a&gt; in May 2016.
    Kensington Palace released four photos of Princess Charlotte ahead of her first birthday in May 2016.
    US President Barack Obama talks with Prince William as Catherine plays with Prince George in April 2016. The President and his wife &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/04/18/politics/gallery/obamas-meet-royals/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;were visiting Kensington Palace.&lt;/a&gt;
    US President Barack Obama talks with Prince William as Catherine plays with Prince George in April 2016. The President and his wife were visiting Kensington Palace.
    Prince George gets a boost from some foam blocks for a special family photo in April 2016. The portrait, featuring the four generations of the House of Windsor, was commissioned by the Royal Mail and would be featured on a series of stamps to commemorate the Queen&#39;s 90th birthday.
    Prince George gets a boost from some foam blocks for a special family photo in April 2016. The portrait, featuring the four generations of the House of Windsor, was commissioned by the Royal Mail and would be featured on a series of stamps to commemorate the Queen's 90th birthday.
    William and Catherine pose with their children during a trip to the French Alps in March 2016.
    William and Catherine pose with their children during a trip to the French Alps in March 2016.
    The family poses for a Christmas photo in December 2015.
    The family poses for a Christmas photo in December 2015.
    Princess Charlotte plays with a stuffed dog in this photo taken by her mother in November 2015.
    Princess Charlotte plays with a stuffed dog in this photo taken by her mother in November 2015.
    William and Catherine pose with their children at Charlotte&#39;s christening in July 2015.
    William and Catherine pose with their children at Charlotte's christening in July 2015.
    Princess Charlotte is seen with her big brother for the first time in a photo released by Kensington Palace in June 2015.
    Princess Charlotte is seen with her big brother for the first time in a photo released by Kensington Palace in June 2015.
    William and Catherine present their newborn daughter as they leave a London hospital in May 2015.
    William and Catherine present their newborn daughter as they leave a London hospital in May 2015.
    In March 2015, William and Catherine visit a center dedicated to community learning in London.
    In March 2015, William and Catherine visit a center dedicated to community learning in London.
    The royal family celebrates Prince George&#39;s first birthday with a trip to the Natural History Museum in July 2014.
    The royal family celebrates Prince George's first birthday with a trip to the Natural History Museum in July 2014.
    The royal family waves to a crowd before boarding a plane in Wellington, New Zealand, in April 2014. They went on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand.
    The royal family waves to a crowd before boarding a plane in Wellington, New Zealand, in April 2014. They went on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand.
    The royal couple attends the Tusk Conservation Awards at the Royal Society in London in September 2013.
    The royal couple attends the Tusk Conservation Awards at the Royal Society in London in September 2013.
    William and Catherine start an ultra marathon in Holyhead, Wales, in August 2013. It was Catherine&#39;s first public appearance since the birth of Prince George.
    William and Catherine start an ultra marathon in Holyhead, Wales, in August 2013. It was Catherine's first public appearance since the birth of Prince George.
    The couple are pictured with their newborn boy, Prince George, in 2013. The new parents released two family photographs taken by Michael Middleton, Catherine&#39;s father.
    The couple are pictured with their newborn boy, Prince George, in 2013. The new parents released two family photographs taken by Michael Middleton, Catherine's father.
    The Duke and Duchess and their newborn son depart St. Mary&#39;s Hospital in London in July 2013.
    The Duke and Duchess and their newborn son depart St. Mary's Hospital in London in July 2013.
    In June 2013, William, Catherine and Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey for a celebration marking the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II&#39;s coronation.
    In June 2013, William, Catherine and Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey for a celebration marking the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation.
    In April 2013, Harry, Catherine and William make magic on the set used to depict Diagon Alley in the &quot;Harry Potter&quot; films.
    In April 2013, Harry, Catherine and William make magic on the set used to depict Diagon Alley in the "Harry Potter" films.
    The couple attends a St. Patrick&#39;s Day parade as they visit Aldershot, England, in March 2013.
    The couple attends a St. Patrick's Day parade as they visit Aldershot, England, in March 2013.
    In September 2012, the couple drank coconut milk from a tree that Queen Elizabeth II planted decades ago in the South Pacific nation of Tuvalu.
    In September 2012, the couple drank coconut milk from a tree that Queen Elizabeth II planted decades ago in the South Pacific nation of Tuvalu.
    Catherine and William celebrate during cycling events at the Olympic Games in London in August 2012.
    Catherine and William celebrate during cycling events at the Olympic Games in London in August 2012.
    The Queen, William and Catherine stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the finale of the Queen&#39;s Diamond Jubilee celebrations in June 2012.
    The Queen, William and Catherine stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the finale of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations in June 2012.
    As part of their charity work, the couple attended a &quot;healthy living cookery session&quot; in London in December 2011.
    As part of their charity work, the couple attended a "healthy living cookery session" in London in December 2011.
    The newly married royal couple watches a rodeo demonstration at a government reception in Calgary, Alberta, in July 2011.
    The newly married royal couple watches a rodeo demonstration at a government reception in Calgary, Alberta, in July 2011.
    Catherine shovels soil during a tree-planting ceremony in Ottawa in July 2011.
    Catherine shovels soil during a tree-planting ceremony in Ottawa in July 2011.
    You can feel the love as the happy couple attends a Snowbirds air show during Canada Day celebrations in July 2011.
    You can feel the love as the happy couple attends a Snowbirds air show during Canada Day celebrations in July 2011.
    US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama meet with the royal couple at Buckingham Palace in May 2011.
    US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama meet with the royal couple at Buckingham Palace in May 2011.
    The newlyweds walk hand in hand from Buckingham Palace the day after their wedding in April 2011.
    The newlyweds walk hand in hand from Buckingham Palace the day after their wedding in April 2011.
    After their wedding on April 29, 2011, the couple drove from Buckingham Palace to Clarence House in a vintage Aston Martin.
    After their wedding on April 29, 2011, the couple drove from Buckingham Palace to Clarence House in a vintage Aston Martin.
    William and Catherine kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding ceremony in London.
    William and Catherine kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding ceremony in London.
    The pair returned to their alma mater in St. Andrews, Scotland, in February 2011. They launched a fundraising campaign for a new scholarship.
    The pair returned to their alma mater in St. Andrews, Scotland, in February 2011. They launched a fundraising campaign for a new scholarship.
    The couple poses for photographers to mark their engagement in November 2010. Catherine received the engagement ring that belonged to William&#39;s late mother, Diana.
    The couple poses for photographers to mark their engagement in November 2010. Catherine received the engagement ring that belonged to William's late mother, Diana.
    The couple cheers on the English rugby team during the Six Nations Championship match in London in February 2007.
    The couple cheers on the English rugby team during the Six Nations Championship match in London in February 2007.
    The couple takes a photo after graduating from the University of St. Andrews in June 2005. They met at school and even shared a house with others while students.
    The couple takes a photo after graduating from the University of St. Andrews in June 2005. They met at school and even shared a house with others while students.
    Other Facts:
    Is the eldest of three children of self-made millionaires.
    Her engagement ring belonged to Princess Diana.
    Prince William and Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, sit in front of the Taj Mahal on Saturday, April 16, in Agra, India. Princess Diana was photographed in the same spot in a famous photo from 1992. This is the last engagement of the Royal couple after a weeklong visit to India and Bhutan that has taken them to Mumbai, Delhi, Kaziranga, Thimphu and Agra.
    Photos: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit India, Bhutan
    Prince William and Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, sit in front of the Taj Mahal on Saturday, April 16, in Agra, India. Princess Diana was photographed in the same spot in a famous photo from 1992. This is the last engagement of the Royal couple after a weeklong visit to India and Bhutan that has taken them to Mumbai, Delhi, Kaziranga, Thimphu and Agra.
    Britain&#39;s Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, chat with a monk in Thimphu, Bhutan, on Friday, April 15.
    Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, chat with a monk in Thimphu, Bhutan, on Friday, April 15.
    Will and Kate take a photo with Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema at a Buddhist monastery in Thimphu on Thursday, April 14.
    Will and Kate take a photo with Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema at a Buddhist monastery in Thimphu on Thursday, April 14.
    The royal couples visit the Golden Throne Room of the Thimphu Dzong on April 14.
    The royal couples visit the Golden Throne Room of the Thimphu Dzong on April 14.
    Prince William watches as his wife fires an arrow during an archery demonstration in Paro, Bhutan, on April 14.
    Prince William watches as his wife fires an arrow during an archery demonstration in Paro, Bhutan, on April 14.
    The couple paints an elephant statue at India&#39;s Kaziranga Discovery Park on Wednesday, April 13.
    The couple paints an elephant statue at India's Kaziranga Discovery Park on Wednesday, April 13.
    The royal couple takes an open vehicle safari inside Kaziranga National Park on April 13. They spent several hours at the park in hopes of drawing attention to endangered animals, including the park&#39;s 2,200 one-horned rhinos.
    The royal couple takes an open vehicle safari inside Kaziranga National Park on April 13. They spent several hours at the park in hopes of drawing attention to endangered animals, including the park's 2,200 one-horned rhinos.
    Catherine feeds a baby elephant at the Center for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation on April 13.
    Catherine feeds a baby elephant at the Center for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation on April 13.
    William and Catherine watch Assamese traditional dancers perform at the park on Tuesday, April 12.
    William and Catherine watch Assamese traditional dancers perform at the park on Tuesday, April 12.
    William and Catherine visit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before a lunch event in New Delhi on April 12.
    William and Catherine visit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before a lunch event in New Delhi on April 12.
    A strong handshake by Modi leaves an impression on Prince William&#39;s hand on April 12.
    A strong handshake by Modi leaves an impression on Prince William's hand on April 12.
    William and Catherine play a game with children at a New Delhi railway station on April 12.
    William and Catherine play a game with children at a New Delhi railway station on April 12.
    Catherine participates in an art class with children on April 12 at a center run by the charity Salaam Baala in New Delhi.
    Catherine participates in an art class with children on April 12 at a center run by the charity Salaam Baala in New Delhi.
    William and Catherine cut a cake during 90th birthday celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II at the residence of the British High Commissioner in New Delhi on Monday, April 11.
    William and Catherine cut a cake during 90th birthday celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II at the residence of the British High Commissioner in New Delhi on Monday, April 11.
    The royals visit Gandhi Smriti, a New Delhi museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, on April 11.
    The royals visit Gandhi Smriti, a New Delhi museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, on April 11.
    The couple removes their shoes as they pay respect at Gandhi Smriti on April 11. The house is where Mahatma Gandhi, India&#39;s founding father, spent the last few years of his life.
    The couple removes their shoes as they pay respect at Gandhi Smriti on April 11. The house is where Mahatma Gandhi, India's founding father, spent the last few years of his life.
    William signs a visitors book at the India Gate war memorial on April 11.
    William signs a visitors book at the India Gate war memorial on April 11.
    The couple puts down a wreath at the India Gate to honor Indian regiments that served in World War I.
    The couple puts down a wreath at the India Gate to honor Indian regiments that served in World War I.
    William and Catherine leave the India Gate after paying their respects.
    William and Catherine leave the India Gate after paying their respects.
    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge speak with Boman Kohinoor during a meeting in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, April 10. Kohinoor, 93, has a strong claim to be India&#39;s biggest fan of the British royal family. Giant cardboard cutouts of William and Kate adorn his restaurant. His dream came true after the couple was made aware of a social media campaign with the hashtag #WillKatMeetMe.
    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge speak with Boman Kohinoor during a meeting in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, April 10. Kohinoor, 93, has a strong claim to be India's biggest fan of the British royal family. Giant cardboard cutouts of William and Kate adorn his restaurant. His dream came true after the couple was made aware of a social media campaign with the hashtag #WillKatMeetMe.
    The royal couple poses on stage with actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, third from left, and Shah Rukh Khan at a Bollywood Charity Gala in Mumbai on April 10.
    The royal couple poses on stage with actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, third from left, and Shah Rukh Khan at a Bollywood Charity Gala in Mumbai on April 10.
    The duchess plays cricket with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at the Oval Maidan sporting ground in Mumbai on April 10.
    The duchess plays cricket with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at the Oval Maidan sporting ground in Mumbai on April 10.
    Prince William plays soccer during a visit to a Mumbai slum on April 10.
    Prince William plays soccer during a visit to a Mumbai slum on April 10.
    The royal couple floats flowers at the Banganga Water Tank in Mumbai on April 10.
    The royal couple floats flowers at the Banganga Water Tank in Mumbai on April 10.
    The couple placed a wreath at the martyrs memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai on April 10.
    The couple placed a wreath at the martyrs memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai on April 10.
    Timeline:
    2001 -     Meets Prince William at University of St. Andrews.
    2002-2005 - Shares living quarters with William and several other college students.
    2003 - Begins dating Prince William around Christmas.
    April 1, 2004 - First public sighting of the couple, a ski trip in Switzerland, is reported.
    2006-2007 - Works as an accessories buyer for British ladies' fashion chain store Jigsaw.
    March 2007 - Ends relationship with Prince William, but within months they are on again.
    October 2010 - Becomes engaged to Prince William during a trip to Kenya.
    November 16, 2010 - Prince Charles officially announces the engagement to the world.
    April 29, 2011 - Marries Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey and becomes Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge.
    June 2011 - The Duke and Duchess make an apartment on the grounds of Kensington Palace their London home.
    June 30-July 8, 2011 - The couple's first official trip to a foreign country, Canada.
    July 8-10, 2011 - Visits Los Angeles, where she and Prince William visit a job fair for veterans and an arts center in a low income neighborhood. It is her first trip to the United States.
    July 22, 2011 - Her wedding dress is put on display at Buckingham Palace.
    January 5, 2012 - Announces the four charities she will support as a patron: the Art Room, which helps disadvantaged children express themselves through art; the National Portrait Gallery, which houses a famous collection of royal paintings and photographs; East Anglia's Children's Hospices, which helps children with life threatening conditions; and Action on Addiction, which assists those with addiction issues.
    March 19, 2012 - Gives her first official public address at East Anglia's Children's Hospice facility in Ipswich, England.
    September 2012 - The French magazine Closer runs photographs of the Duchess privately sunbathing topless. The pictures also run in the Irish Daily Star newspaper.
    September 17, 2012 - The Duchess and Prince William file a complaint in France against the photographer who took the topless sunbathing pictures. They are seeking damages and would like to prevent further publication of the photos. The French magazine Closer, the Irish Daily Star and the Italian magazine Chi have each published some of the topless photos.
    December 3, 2012 - The royal household announces that the Duchess is pregnant. According to the announcement, she is admitted to hospital with acute morning sickness.
    July 22, 2013 - The Duchess gives birth to the couple's first child, a son weighing 8 lbs, 6 oz. The baby is named Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge.
    May 2, 2015 - The Duchess gives birth to the couple's second child, a daughter weighing 8 lbs, 3 oz. The baby is named Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge.
    April 30, 2016 - As part of a partnership with the British National Portrait Gallery, the Duchess will appear on the cover of the centenary issue of fashion magazine British Vogue, and have two of her portraits hung in the gallery.
    September 4, 2017 - Kensington Palace issues a statement that the Duchess is pregnant. The baby will be her and Prince William's third child.
    September 5, 2017 - A French court rules that the topless sunbathing pictures of the Duchess were an invasion of privacy, awarding her and Prince William 100,000 euros (about $119,000) in damages.
    April 23, 2018 - The Duchess gives birth to the couple's third child, a son weighing 8 lbs, 7 oz. The baby is named Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge.