After power grab, critics wonder if Morsy is Egypt’s next strongman

PHOTO: MAHMUD KHALED/AFP/Getty Images

Egyptians protest over presidential powers —

Activists in Cairo's Tahrir Square on Monday, November 26, carry the coffin of Gaber Salah, an activist who died overnight after he was critically injured in clashes in Cairo. Salah, a member of the April 6 movement known by his nickname "Jika," was injured last week during confrontations between police and protesters on Cairo's Mohammed Mahmud street.