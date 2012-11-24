Story highlights Palestinian fishermen are permitted to head out six nautical miles, rather than three, Hamas says Israeli officials were not immediately available to comment Egypt helped to broker the deal, along with the United States

A restriction has been loosened for Palestinian fishermen as part of the Hamas-Israel cease-fire deal, the Hamas movement said.

The fishermen are now permitted to head out six nautical miles offshore, rather than three, according to a statement issued by Ismail Haniyeh, the prime minister of Hamas – the militant political movement that controls Gaza.

The head of Egyptian intelligence, which helped spearhead the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, informed Haniyeh of the move, the statement said.

There was no immediate reaction from Israel.

Haniyeh said Egyptian officials are expected to meet with their Israeli counterparts on Monday to further discuss the details of the ceasefire, such as opening border crossings to facilitate movements of people and goods and the easing of Israel’s economic blockade in Gaza.

The cease-fire was brokered last week after Israel launched a series of strikes on Gaza with the stated goal of halting the Israel-bound rocket attacks from militants in the Palestinian territory.

Egypt and the United States helped broker the cease-fire as Israeli ground forces gathered near the Gaza border for a possible ground invasion. The eight-day conflict left more than 160 Palestinians dead, many of whom were civilians.

Six Israelis also have died during the conflict, including civilians and soldiers.