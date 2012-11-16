Q&A: What is Hamas?

Photos: Photos: Israel-Gaza conflict
MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images
A boy stands in the rubble of a destroyed shop in Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza, on Monday, November 26.
MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images
Palestinian school girls walk in a destroyed class room on Monday, November 26, in Gaza. The school was damaged some days ago, before a truce between Hamas and Israel.
MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images
Robert Serry, the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, greets children during a visit to Gaza to survey damage caused by the exchange of fire between Israel and Hamas militants, on Sunday, November 25.
MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images
Employees of the Palestinian Interior Ministry pray in the rubble of the Interior Ministry building in Gaza City on Sunday, November 25.
JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP/Getty Images
An Israeli soldier fires during clashes with Palestinians after Israeli settlers fought with villagers in the northern West Bank village of Qusra on Saturday, November 24.
MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images
Palestinian schoolboys look through a hole at their damaged school in Gaza City on Saturday.
MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images
Palestinians school girls walks along a corridor of their school in Gaza City on Saturday.
MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images
A Palestinian schoolgirl writes on the blackboard of a classroom in Gaza City on Saturday.
SAID KHATIB/AFP/Getty Images
Palestinian youths gesture during a demonstration next to the security fence on the Gaza border with Israel east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Friday, November 23. A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces near the Gaza border, the first casualty since the two sides agreed a truce ending their week-long conflict, Palestinian medical sources said.
MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images
A Palestinian boy plays in a demolished car in Gaza City on Friday.
MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images
Palestinians inspect the rubble of a destroyed house in Gaza City on Friday.
MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images
Palestinians gather to listen to Hamas Prime Minister Ismail Haniyeh speak Thursday in Gaza City. Supporters of Hamas and its moderate rival Palestinian party Fatah displayed rare unity in celebrating the cease-fire.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Hasidic Jewish boys dance near the border with northern Gaza on Thursday. The Jews provided music on a visit to show their support for the Israeli soldiers.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
A Hasidic Jewish boy dances on the barrel of a tank Thursday as he and others celebrate the Israeli soldiers.
MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images
Hamas Prime Minister Ismail Haniyeh waves to the crowd Thursday in Gaza City. Haniyeh, who heads the governing party of Gaza, said the cease-fire showed the United States had been forced to soften its stance in the region in the wake of the Arab Spring.
MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images
Palestinians celebrate news of the cease-fire with Israel in Gaza City on Wednesday, November 21.
MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images
Israeli soldiers sit in a restaurant at the Yad Mordechay Junction as they watch Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deliver a statement on live television from Jerusalem.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Rockets launch from Gaza City as an explosion is seen on the horizon at Israel's border with Gaza on Wednesday.
Uriel Sinai/Getty Images
Israeli soldiers pray next to an artillery gun along Israel's border with Gaza on Wednesday, November 21. Violence continued in the region Wednesday, leaving hopes of a cease-fire in tatters just hours after a halt in fighting seemed close.
Ziv Oren/Getty Images
Emergency services personnel work at the scene of an explosion on a bus Wednesday in Tel Aviv, Israel. The blast on the public transport bus left at least 22 injured, a hospital official said.
Ziv Oren/Getty Images
A woman is helped at the scene by emergency workers Wednesday after the explosion on the bus in Tel Aviv.
MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images
The Ministry of Internal Security compound in Gaza City is in ruins Wednesday after an Israeli airstrike targeted it overnight.
SAID KHATIB/AFP/Getty Images
Smoke billows after Israeli airstrikes in southern Gaza on Wednesday.
Uriel Sinai/Getty Images
An Israeli soldier sleeps in a deployment area Wednesday on Israel's border with Gaza.
MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images
A Palestinian pushes his bicycle amid debris Wednesday near the destroyed compound of the Ministry of Internal Security in Gaza City. An Israeli airstrike targeted the building overnight.
SAID KHATIB/AFP/Getty Images
The Israeli military strikes border tunnels between Egypt and southern Gaza on Tuesday, November 20.
JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images
Israeli-fired artillery flares illuminate the sky over the southern Israeli border with Gaza Tuesday as fighting continues.
Baz Ratner/Pool/Getty Images
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton met to deliver joint statements in Jerusalem, Tuesday.
JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images
Israeli forces fire a shell from the Israel-Gaza border into Gaza on Tuesday.
STR/AFP/Getty Images
Men on motorcycles drag the body of man through the streets of Gaza City on Tuesday. The men dragging the body claimed it was the body of a collaborator and an Israeli spy.
MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images
Ronit Hakmon reacts to the damage to her home in Beer Sheva, Israel, on Tuesday, after a rocket from Gaza militants hit it.
MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images
Palestinian families evacuate their homes following an Israeli airstrike Tuesday in Gaza City. More than 100 Palestinians have been killed in the weeklong attacks, the Gaza Ministry of Health says. Four Israelis have died.
MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images
Palestinian children stand at the gate of their home Tuesday as they watch a funeral procession for those killed following an Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza.
MARCO LONGARI/AFP/Getty Images
A Palestinian carries a bag of items salvaged from a house destroyed in an Israeli airstrike Tuesday on Gaza City.
JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images
An Israeli soldier reads his morning prayers Tuesday at an Israeli army deployment area near the Israel-Gaza border as they prepare for a potential ground operation in the Palestinian coastal enclave.
SAID KHATIB/AFP/Getty Images
A Palestinian boy walks through the rubble of Hamas commander's house Tuesday in the southern Gaza town of Rafa. An overnight Israeli airstrike targeted the home.
JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images
An Israeli F-15 takes off from an Israeli air force base on Monday, November 19, on a mission over the Gaza Strip. Israel carried out 80 strikes on Monday, raising to more than 1,300 the number of sites targeted since it began its bombing campaign on Wednesday, according to the Israel Defense Forces.
JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images
An Israeli pilot adjusts a strap as he sits in the cockpit of a jet at an air force base on Monday.
MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images
Palestinian firefighters extinguish a blaze following an Israeli airstrike in a Gaza City tower housing Palestinian and international media on Monday.
Uriel Sinai/Getty Images
An Israeli girl holds her sister as they take cover in a large concrete pipe used as a bomb shelter during a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip on Monday in Nitzan, Israel.
Uriel Sinai/Getty Images
Israeli children play in a large concrete pipe used as a bomb shelter on Monday in Nitzan.
ABBAS MOMANI/AFP/Getty Images
Birzeit University students clash with Israeli soldiers at the Atara checkpoint close to the West Bank university as they protest against Israel's military action on Monday.
ABBAS MOMANI/AFP/Getty Images
Birzeit University students clash with Israeli soldiers on Monday.
MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images
Palestinian women mourn during the funeral Monday of members of one family killed when an Israeli missile struck a three-story building in Gaza City on Sunday.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Israeli artillery shells hit a target in the Gaza Strip on Monday near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip.
JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images
An Israeli soldier from a tank squadron attends a morning briefing at an Israeli army deployment area near the Israel-Gaza Strip border on Monday.
JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images
Israeli soldiers from a tank squadron prepare ammunition at an Israeli army deployment area on Monday.
MARCO LONGARI/AFP/Getty Images
A paramedic helps a Palestinian woman out of her building, which was damaged during an Israeli air raid on a nearby sporting center in Gaza City on Monday. At least 90 Palestinians, including a family of 10, have been killed, officials say.
MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images
A man covers his nose and mouth as he passes burning debris after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on Monday.
MARCO LONGARI/AFP/Getty Images
A Palestinian man carries a stuffed toy through a street littered with debris after an air raid on a sporting center in Gaza City on Monday.
MARCO LONGARI/AFP/Getty Images
Palestinian men gather around a crater caused by an Israeli airstrike at a home in Gaza City on Sunday, November 18.