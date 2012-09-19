Photos: Suu Kyi through the years

Aung San Suu Kyi, the Burmese opposition politician and Nobel Peace Prize winner, arrives at the polling station to cast vote during Myanmar's freest election in decades on November 8, 2015. Known worldwide for her leadership and commitment to human rights in Myanmar, she was kept under house arrest for years by the Asian country's military rulers. Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images

Suu Kyi, center, receives the U.S. Congressional Gold Medal on September 19, 2015. She is flanked by (from left) House Speaker John Boehner, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, stand with her. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

A large cutout of the Congressional Gold Medal awarded to Suu Kyi is on display on Wednesday. Andrew Harnik/The Washington Times/Landov

Suu Kyi meets with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Tuesday, September 18, in Clinton's office at the State Department in Washington. It was her first visit to the U.S. in 20 years. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Suu Kyi greets her supporters as she visits a recently flooded area in Pathein township, the capital city of the Irrawaddy division, on September 1, 2015. Heavy monsoon rains in Myanmar forced tens of thousands of people to seek shelter in emergency camps. Soe Than Win/AFP/Getty Images

Suu Kyi speaks during a regular session at the lower house of parliament in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, on July 25, 2015. Suu Kyi called for laws to protect the rights of the nation's myriad ethnic minorities in her inaugural address to the fledgling parliament. AFP/Getty Images

Suu Kyi sits in the lower house parliament session in Naypyidaw on July 10, 2015. Soe Than Win/AFP/Getty Images

Suu Kyi prays in honor of her late father, independence hero Gen. Aung San, during a ceremony to mark the country's 65th anniversary of Martyrs' Day at the Martyrs' Mausoleum in Yangon, Myanmar, on July 19, 2015. The memorial is a tribute to Aung San and several other independence leaders who were killed on July 19, 1947. Soe Than Win/AFP/Getty Images

Suu Kyi stands to address both houses of Parliament in Westminster Hall, London, on June 21, 2015 as Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow, right, and Speaker of the House of Lords Baroness D'Souza stand beside her. Suu Kyi made a historic address to both houses of the British Parliament, making her only the fifth foreign dignitary since World War II to be accorded the rare honor. Soe Than Win/AFP/Getty Images

Suu Kyi speaks during a Nobel lecture at Oslo City Hall on June 16, 2015 in Oslo, Norway. She was awarded the Nobel Peace Price in 1991 but had not been able to receive it until now because she was kept under house arrest for most of the past 24 years. Ragnar Singsaas/Getty Images

Suu Kyi visits the Mae La refugee camp on June 2, 2015 in the western province of Tak, Thailand. The camp, situated along the Myanmar-Thailand border, is home to around 45,000 Karen people, an ethnic minority in Myanmar. Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Suu Kyi leaves the Suvarnabhumi International airport on her first international trip in 24 years outside Myanmar on May 29, 2015 in Bangkok, Thailand. Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Suu Kyi waves to Burmese workers on a trip to a migrant community outside of Bangkok on May 30, 2015 in Samut Sakhon, Thailand. Suu Kyi pledged to help improve the rights of Burmese nationals living in Thailand. Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Suu Kyi speaks at the National League for Democracy party headquarters after after a landslide victory for a seat in the parliament on April 2, 2015 in Yangon. The NLD claimed 43 out of 44 parliamentary seats as the country continues its path of political and diplomatic reform. Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Suu Kyi is surrounded by media as she visits polling stations in her constituency during the parliamentary elections on April 1, 2015 in Kaw Hmu, Myanmar. Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Suu Kyi and Secreatary of State Hillary Clinton stand together during a news conference after their meeting at her residence in Yangon on December 2, 2011, where they laid out a framework for reforms. Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Suu Kyi speaks in Yangon during a meeting to mark Human RIghts Day on December 10, 2010. Drn/Getty Images

Suu Kyi addresses thousands of her supporters at her National League for Democracy headquarters on November 14, 2010. Getty Images CKN/Getty Images

Suu Kyi greets crowds of well-wishers at the gate of her house after her release from house arrest, on November 13, 2010, in Yangon. CKN/Getty Images

U.S. President George W. Bush signs H.R. 4286, which gave the Congressional Gold Medal in absentia to Suu Kyi, in the Oval Office of the White House on May 6, 2008. From left : California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley of New York, first lady Laura Bush and Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell. Yuri Gripas/Pool/Getty Images

Suu Kyi listens to a question during a news conference after being freed from 19 months under house arrest May 6, 2002, making a triumphant return to her party's headquarters in Yangon. A year later, her motorcade was attacked by a pro-government mob, and she was placed under house arrest again. Stephen Shaver/AFP/Getty Images

Suu Kyi's son, Alexander Aris, left, accepts America's highest civilian honor from U.S. President Bill Clinton on his mother's behalf on December 6, 2000, at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington. Mario Tama/AFP/Getty Images

Suu Kyi addresses hundreds of anxious Burmese supporters from the main gate of her family compound in Yangon on July 14, 1995. Manuel Ceneta/AFP/Getty Images