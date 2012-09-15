Actress Angelina Jolie, special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, meets with Syrians in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley.
Reuters/Landov
Jolie arrives on Thursday at a refugee camp in the southeastern Turkish city of Kilis to meet Syrian refugees. Jolie visited the Oncupinar camp, Turkey's largest, where some 12,000 people are staying.
AFP/Getty Images
Jolie meets with Turkish Interior Minister Idris Naim Sahin in Ankara on Thursday. About 80,000 refugees are encamped in southeastern Turkey, near the Syrian border.
AFP/Getty Images
Jolie and U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Antonio Guterres, center, arrive on Thursday to meet with the Turkish deputy prime minister in Ankara.
AFP/Getty Images
Jolie and Guterres at a refugee camp in Kilis on Thursday.
AFP/Getty Images
Jolie speaks during a news conference following a meeting with Guterres, right, and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Beirut on Wednesday.
AFP/Getty Images
Jolie briefs the press during her visit to the Za'atri camp near Jordan's border with Syria on Tuesday.
AFP/Getty Images
Jolie meets with refugees at the Za'atri refugee camp in Jordan to demonstrate solidarity with Syrian refugees and pay tribute to the Jordanian government for their refugee protection.
AFP/Getty Images
Jolie waves to the crowd as she arrived at Al Za'atri refugee camp on Wednesday.
Xinhua/Landov
Jolie meets with refugees on the Jordanian border minutes after they crossed from Syria on Tuesday in Amman, Jordan. With shelling clearly audible and visible across the border in Syria, some 200 refugees made the dangerous crossing under cover of night.